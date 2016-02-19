Finite Element Techniques for Fluid Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408001762, 9781483161167

Finite Element Techniques for Fluid Flow

1st Edition

Authors: J. J. Connor C. A. Brebbia
eBook ISBN: 9781483161167
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Finite Element Techniques for Fluid Flow describes the advances in the applications of finite element techniques to fluid mechanics. Topics covered range from weighted residual and variational methods to interpolation functions, inviscid fluids, and flow through porous media. The basic principles and governing equations of fluid mechanics as well as problems related to dispersion and shallow water circulation are also discussed. This text is comprised of nine chapters; the first of which explains some basic definitions and properties as well as the basic principles of weighted residual and variational methods. The reader is then introduced to the simple finite element concepts and models, and gradually to more complex applications. The chapters that follow focus on the governing equations of fluid flow, the solutions to potential type problems, and viscous flow problems in porous media. The solutions to more specialized problems are also presented. This book also considers how circulation problems can be tackled using finite elements, presents a solution to the mass transfer equation, and concludes with an explanation of how to solve general transient incompressible flows. This source will be of use to engineers, applied mathematicians, physicists, self-taught students, and research workers.

Table of Contents


1 Weighted Residual and Variational Methods

1.1 Basic Definitions

1.2 Weighted Residual Methods

1.3 Weak Formulations

1.4 Initial Value Problems

1.5 The Case of Quadratic Functional

1.6 Rayleigh-Ritz Method

1.7 Subsidiary Conditions

2 The Finite Element Technique

2.1 Localized Functions

2.2 The Finite Element Technique

2.3 Element Matrices

2.4 System Equations

2.5 Solution of the System

2.6 The General Program

3 Interpolation Functions

3.1 Introduction

3.2 First-Order Continuity Functions for Triangular Elements

3.3 First-Order Continuity Functions for Rectangular Elements

3.4 Isoparametric Elements

3.5 Second-Order Continuity Functions for Rectangular Elements

3.6 Second-Order Continuity Functions for Triangular Elements

4 Basic Principles and Governing Equations of Fluid Mechanics

4.1 Eulerian and Lagrangian Formulations: Material Derivative

4.2 Deformation Rate Measures

4.3 Equilibrium Equations

4.4 The Energy Equation

4.5 Constitutive Equations—Newtonian Fluid

4.6 Navier-Stokes Equations—Incompressible Newtonian Fluid

4.7 The Principle of Virtual Power

4.8 Turbulence

5 Inviscid Fluids

5.1 Basic Principles

5.2 Bernoulli's Principle

5.3 The Wave Equation

5.4 Harmonic Response of Coastal Waters

5.5 Stream Function Formulation

5.6 Cylindrical Coordinates

6 Flow Through Porous Media

6.1 Principles of Groundwater Flow

6.2 Confined Seepage Problems

6.3 Problems Involving Free Surfaces

6.4 Transient Free Surface Flow

6.5 Confined Aquifer Analysis

6.6 Unconfined Aquifer Analysis

7 Shallow Water Circulation Problems

7.1 Shallow Water Equations

7.2 Finite Element Formulation

7.3 Numerical Integration Schemes

7.4 Lake Circulation

8 Dispersion Problems

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The Mass Transfer Equation

8.3 Diffusion Problems

8.4 Diffusion and Convection Problems

8.5 Nonlinear Diffusion

9 Viscous Incompressible Flow Problems

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Basic Principles

9.3 Stream Function—Vorticity Approach

9.4 Pressure and Velocities Approach

9.5 Free Surface Flow

Appendix Numerical Integration Formula

Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483161167

About the Author

J. J. Connor

C. A. Brebbia

Affiliations and Expertise

Computational Mechanics Institute and University of Southampton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.