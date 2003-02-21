Mr. Quek received his B. Eng. (Hon.) in mechanical engineering from the National University of Singapore in 1999. He did an industrial attachment in the then aeronautics laboratory of DSO National Laboratories, Singapore, gaining much experience in using the finite element method in areas of structural dynamics. He also did research in the areas of wave propagation and infinite domains using the finite element method. In the course of his research, Mr Quek had gained tremendous experience in the applications of the finite element method, especially in using commercially available software like Abaqus. Currently, he is doing research in the field of numerical simulation of quantum dot nanostructures, which will lead to a dissertation for his doctorate degree. To date, he had authored two international journal papers. His research interests include Computational Mechanics, Nano-scale Computation, Vibration and Wave Propagation in Structures and Numerical Analysis.