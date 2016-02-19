Fine Particles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124529502, 9780323142212

Fine Particles

1st Edition

Aerosol Generation, Measurement, Sampling, and Analysis

Editors: Benjamin Y.H. Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780323142212
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 852
eBook format help

Description

Fine Particles: Aerosol Generation, Measurement, Sampling, and Analysis is a collection of technical papers presented at the Symposium on Fine Particles held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 28-30, 1975. The symposium aims to explore the developments in instrumentation and experimental techniques for aerosol studies. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 34 chapters that focus on fine particles below about 3.5 µm in diameter. Part I presents the research and development in Europe and Japan on fine particles and aerosols, as well as the aerosol standards development work at the Particle Technology Laboratory, University of Minnesota. This part also includes calibration studies on condensation nuclei counters and the diffusion battery. Significant chapters in Part II are devoted to the common techniques for generation of aerosols of various sizes, from fine particles to monodisperse aerosols. This part further looks into the equipment limitations and problems in producing fine particle aerosols for life testing air cleaning systems and for weather modification experimentation. Part III describes the techniques and equipment used for size-selective aerosol sampling in terms of the design principles applied, the correspondence between design and performance of specific samplers, their applicability to field conditions, and their ability to satisfy sampler acceptance criteria. Part IV deals first with the methods for determination of aerosol properties, including their optical, electrical, and spectral properties. Other chapters examine the principles, mode of operation, and application of processes and instruments for aerosol studies.

Table of Contents


Preface

Figure and Table Credit

Part I General

European Aerosol Studies

Research and Development in Japan on Fine Particle Measurement and New Control Devices

Standardization and Calibration of Aerosol Instruments

Part II Aerosol Generation

The Generation of Aerosols of Fine Particles

Generation of Monodisperse Submicron Aerosols by Ablation from Transpiration-Cooled Porous Matrices

Generation of Monodisperse Aerosols of 67Ga-Labeled Aluminosilicate and 198 Au-Labeled Gold Spheres

Aerosol Generation for Industrial Research and Product Testing

Aerosol Generation Using Fluidized Beds

Large Flow Rate Redispersion Aerosol Generator

Generation of Inorganic Aerosols for Weather Modification Experimentation

Generation of Aerosols by Bursting of Single Bubbles

An Investigation of an Exploding Wire Aerosol

Aerosol Particle Formation From Photo-oxidation of Sulfur Dioxide Vapor in Air

Part III Aerosol Sampling

Size-Selective Sampling for Inhalation Hazard Evaluations

Dichotomous Virtual Impactors for Large Scale Monitoring of Airborne Particulate Matter

Design, Performance and Applications of Spiral Duct Aerosol Centrifuges

Problems in Stack Sampling and Measurement

Inertial Impactors: Theory, Design and Use

The Cylindrical Aerosol Centrifuge

Part IV. Aerosol Measurement and Analysis

Methods for Determination of Aerosol Properties

Aerosol Mass Measurement Using Piezoelectric Crystal Sensors

Measurements of Aerosol Optical Parameters

A Review of Atmospheric Particulate Mass Measurement via the Beta Attenuation Technique

Detection of Ultra-Fine Particles by Means of a Continuous Flux Condensation Nuclei Counter

Electrical Measurement of Aerosols

Recent Developments Regarding the Use of a Flame Ionization Detector as an Aerosol Monitor

Contact Electrification Applied to Particulate Matter-Monitoring

Open Cavity Laser "Active" Scattering Particle Spectrometry from 0.05 to 5 Microns

Single Particle Optical Counter: Principle and Application

Comparison of Impaction, Centrifugal Separation and Electron Microscopy for Sizing Cigarette Smoke

Extended Electric Mobility Method for Measuring Aerosol Particle Size and Concentration

Rapid Measurement of Particulate Size Distribution in the Atmosphere

Identification and Measurement of Particulate Transport Properties

Optical Aerosol Size Spectrometry below and above the Wavelength of Light-A Comparison

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
852
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323142212

Benjamin Y.H. Liu

