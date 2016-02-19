Fine Particles
1st Edition
Aerosol Generation, Measurement, Sampling, and Analysis
Description
Fine Particles: Aerosol Generation, Measurement, Sampling, and Analysis is a collection of technical papers presented at the Symposium on Fine Particles held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 28-30, 1975. The symposium aims to explore the developments in instrumentation and experimental techniques for aerosol studies. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 34 chapters that focus on fine particles below about 3.5 µm in diameter. Part I presents the research and development in Europe and Japan on fine particles and aerosols, as well as the aerosol standards development work at the Particle Technology Laboratory, University of Minnesota. This part also includes calibration studies on condensation nuclei counters and the diffusion battery. Significant chapters in Part II are devoted to the common techniques for generation of aerosols of various sizes, from fine particles to monodisperse aerosols. This part further looks into the equipment limitations and problems in producing fine particle aerosols for life testing air cleaning systems and for weather modification experimentation. Part III describes the techniques and equipment used for size-selective aerosol sampling in terms of the design principles applied, the correspondence between design and performance of specific samplers, their applicability to field conditions, and their ability to satisfy sampler acceptance criteria. Part IV deals first with the methods for determination of aerosol properties, including their optical, electrical, and spectral properties. Other chapters examine the principles, mode of operation, and application of processes and instruments for aerosol studies.
Table of Contents
Preface
Figure and Table Credit
Part I General
European Aerosol Studies
Research and Development in Japan on Fine Particle Measurement and New Control Devices
Standardization and Calibration of Aerosol Instruments
Part II Aerosol Generation
The Generation of Aerosols of Fine Particles
Generation of Monodisperse Submicron Aerosols by Ablation from Transpiration-Cooled Porous Matrices
Generation of Monodisperse Aerosols of 67Ga-Labeled Aluminosilicate and 198 Au-Labeled Gold Spheres
Aerosol Generation for Industrial Research and Product Testing
Aerosol Generation Using Fluidized Beds
Large Flow Rate Redispersion Aerosol Generator
Generation of Inorganic Aerosols for Weather Modification Experimentation
Generation of Aerosols by Bursting of Single Bubbles
An Investigation of an Exploding Wire Aerosol
Aerosol Particle Formation From Photo-oxidation of Sulfur Dioxide Vapor in Air
Part III Aerosol Sampling
Size-Selective Sampling for Inhalation Hazard Evaluations
Dichotomous Virtual Impactors for Large Scale Monitoring of Airborne Particulate Matter
Design, Performance and Applications of Spiral Duct Aerosol Centrifuges
Problems in Stack Sampling and Measurement
Inertial Impactors: Theory, Design and Use
The Cylindrical Aerosol Centrifuge
Part IV. Aerosol Measurement and Analysis
Methods for Determination of Aerosol Properties
Aerosol Mass Measurement Using Piezoelectric Crystal Sensors
Measurements of Aerosol Optical Parameters
A Review of Atmospheric Particulate Mass Measurement via the Beta Attenuation Technique
Detection of Ultra-Fine Particles by Means of a Continuous Flux Condensation Nuclei Counter
Electrical Measurement of Aerosols
Recent Developments Regarding the Use of a Flame Ionization Detector as an Aerosol Monitor
Contact Electrification Applied to Particulate Matter-Monitoring
Open Cavity Laser "Active" Scattering Particle Spectrometry from 0.05 to 5 Microns
Single Particle Optical Counter: Principle and Application
Comparison of Impaction, Centrifugal Separation and Electron Microscopy for Sizing Cigarette Smoke
Extended Electric Mobility Method for Measuring Aerosol Particle Size and Concentration
Rapid Measurement of Particulate Size Distribution in the Atmosphere
Identification and Measurement of Particulate Transport Properties
Optical Aerosol Size Spectrometry below and above the Wavelength of Light-A Comparison
Author Index
Subject Index
