Fine Needle Aspiration of Palpable Masses
1st Edition
Description
Fine Needle Aspiration of Palpable Masses presents an extensive examination of the equipment, basic techniques, and staining procedures in medicine. It discusses the fundamental concepts in a direct, first line approach to the evaluation of tissue samples. It addresses the steps in painlessly and inexpensively obtaining material for diagnosis. Some of the topics covered in the book are the preparation of syringes; description of a syringe holder, volume of tissue obtained by a syringe; basic methods in using a syringe for tissue sample; preparation of smears; common type of glass slide; two-slide-pull method; and alternative to rapid preparation of smears. The definition and description of clotting of aspiration specimen are fully covered. In-depth accounts of the histologic preparation of aspirated material are provided. The general characteristics of smears prior to staining are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to stains applied to fixed smears. Another section focuses on the preparations of slides for immunocytochemical stains. The book can provide useful information to laboratory technicians, engineers, nurses, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Equipment, Basic Techniques, and Staining Procedures
Equipment
Quantity of Tissue Obtained by Fine-Needle Aspiration
Basic Techniques in Fine-Needle Aspiration
Routine and Rapid Stains
References
2. The Patient: Clinical Techniques and Results Reporting
Who Should Perform Fine-Needle Aspirations?
Fundamental Rules for Applying Aspiration Cytology
Talking with Patients before the Aspiration
Clinical Application of the Aspiration Procedure
Aspiration of Particular Body Sites
Reporting of Results in Fine-Needle Aspiration
References
3. Clinical Examples of Fine-Needle Aspiration
The Nature of Cytologic Diagnoses in Fine-Needle Aspiration
Comments on Specimen Adequacy
Case Studies in Fine-Needle Aspiration
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 23rd March 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193939