Fine Needle Aspiration of Palpable Masses

1st Edition

Authors: Michael W. Stanley Torsten Löwhagen
eBook ISBN: 9781483193939
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd March 1993
Page Count: 172
Description

Fine Needle Aspiration of Palpable Masses presents an extensive examination of the equipment, basic techniques, and staining procedures in medicine. It discusses the fundamental concepts in a direct, first line approach to the evaluation of tissue samples. It addresses the steps in painlessly and inexpensively obtaining material for diagnosis. Some of the topics covered in the book are the preparation of syringes; description of a syringe holder, volume of tissue obtained by a syringe; basic methods in using a syringe for tissue sample; preparation of smears; common type of glass slide; two-slide-pull method; and alternative to rapid preparation of smears. The definition and description of clotting of aspiration specimen are fully covered. In-depth accounts of the histologic preparation of aspirated material are provided. The general characteristics of smears prior to staining are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to stains applied to fixed smears. Another section focuses on the preparations of slides for immunocytochemical stains. The book can provide useful information to laboratory technicians, engineers, nurses, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Equipment, Basic Techniques, and Staining Procedures

Equipment

Quantity of Tissue Obtained by Fine-Needle Aspiration

Basic Techniques in Fine-Needle Aspiration

Routine and Rapid Stains

References

2. The Patient: Clinical Techniques and Results Reporting

Who Should Perform Fine-Needle Aspirations?

Fundamental Rules for Applying Aspiration Cytology

Talking with Patients before the Aspiration

Clinical Application of the Aspiration Procedure

Aspiration of Particular Body Sites

Reporting of Results in Fine-Needle Aspiration

References

3. Clinical Examples of Fine-Needle Aspiration

The Nature of Cytologic Diagnoses in Fine-Needle Aspiration

Comments on Specimen Adequacy

Case Studies in Fine-Needle Aspiration

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193939

About the Author

Michael W. Stanley

Torsten Löwhagen

