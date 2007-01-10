Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology

Expansively illustrated, this volume in the "Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology" series encompasses aspiration cytopathology of all major body sites. Experts in the field provide you with a clear, concise, and practical diagnostic approach to the challenges you face every day. Color photomicrographs provide a visual image of individual lesions, to make learning quick and easy. The consistent, convenient format provides quick, at-a-glance reference, making it an excellent resource not only for the pathologists-in-training but for those in practice as well.