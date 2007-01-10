Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067310, 9781437720457

Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology

1st Edition

A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology

Authors: Mary Sidawy Syed Ali
eBook ISBN: 9781437720457
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 10th January 2007
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

  1. Salivary Glands

    2. Thyroid

    3. Lymph Nodes

    4. Soft Tissues

    5. Breast

    6. Lung

    7. Mediastinum

    8. Liver

    9. Pancreas

    10. Kidney and Adrenals

Description

Expansively illustrated, this volume in the "Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology" series encompasses aspiration cytopathology of all major body sites. Experts in the field provide you with a clear, concise, and practical diagnostic approach to the challenges you face every day. Color photomicrographs provide a visual image of individual lesions, to make learning quick and easy. The consistent, convenient format provides quick, at-a-glance reference, making it an excellent resource not only for the pathologists-in-training but for those in practice as well.

Key Features

  • Uses highly templated chapters to make key information easy to find.
  • Incorporates carefully selected high-quality, full-color images.
  • Covers aspiration cytopathology of all major body sites.
  • LIncludes contributions from the world's preeminent cytopathologists.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9781437720457

About the Authors

Mary Sidawy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Division of Anatomic Pathology; Chief, Cytopathology, Professor, Department of Pathology, The George Washington University, Washington, DC

Syed Ali Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

