Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology
1st Edition
A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
Table of Contents
- Salivary Glands
2. Thyroid
3. Lymph Nodes
4. Soft Tissues
5. Breast
6. Lung
7. Mediastinum
8. Liver
9. Pancreas
10. Kidney and Adrenals
Description
Expansively illustrated, this volume in the "Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology" series encompasses aspiration cytopathology of all major body sites. Experts in the field provide you with a clear, concise, and practical diagnostic approach to the challenges you face every day. Color photomicrographs provide a visual image of individual lesions, to make learning quick and easy. The consistent, convenient format provides quick, at-a-glance reference, making it an excellent resource not only for the pathologists-in-training but for those in practice as well.
Key Features
- Uses highly templated chapters to make key information easy to find.
- Incorporates carefully selected high-quality, full-color images.
- Covers aspiration cytopathology of all major body sites.
- LIncludes contributions from the world's preeminent cytopathologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 10th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720457
About the Authors
Mary Sidawy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Anatomic Pathology; Chief, Cytopathology, Professor, Department of Pathology, The George Washington University, Washington, DC
Syed Ali Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD