Fine Coal Processing
1st Edition
Authors: Surendra K. Mishra Richard R. Klimpel
eBook ISBN: 9780815517184
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511236
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1987
Page Count: 472
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1987
- Published:
- 31st December 1987
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517184
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815511236
About the Author
Surendra K. Mishra
Richard R. Klimpel
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.