Finding the Concept, Not Just the Word
1st Edition
A Librarian’s Guide to Ontologies and Semantics
Table of Contents
Part 1 Understanding ontologies: Organizing knowledge; Ontologies in semantic search; Creating an ontology; Building an ontology from existing components. Part 2 Semantic technologies: Natural language processing; Using metadata to add semantic information; Other semantic capabilities. Part 3 Case studies: Theory and practice: Biogen Idec: Using semantics in drug discovery research; The Center on Media and Child Health: Using an ontology to explore the effects of media; Partners Health Care System: semantic technologies to improve clinical decision support; MINDSWAP: Using ontologies to aid terrorism intelligence gathering. Part 4 Advanced topics: Languages for expressing ontologies; Tools for building ontologies. Part 5 Transitions to the future: Challenges and opportunities: using semantics today.
Description
Aimed at students and professionals within Library and Information Services (LIS), this book is about the power and potential of ontologies to enhance the electronic search process. The book will compare search strategies and results in the current search environment and demonstrate how these could be transformed using ontologies and concept searching. Simple descriptions, visual representations, and examples of ontologies will bring a full understanding of how these concept maps are constructed to enhance retrieval through natural language queries. Readers will gain a sense of how ontologies are currently being used and how they could be applied in the future, encouraging them to think about how their own work and their users' search experiences could be enhanced by the creation of a customized ontology.
Key Features
- The authors, a librarian and software consultant, use their expertise to convey both the information science and technical aspects of ontologies and semantic search
- Written for librarians. Unlike most work on ontologies which is highly technical and written for professionals in computer science and knowledge management, this text is easy to understand and highlights applications of this technology that are most relevant
- Case studies of real life ontologies give a practical look at how they are currently being used
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 30th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631721
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343196
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343189
Reviews
…within its pages are some extremely important ideas., Library Review
...an excellent, well written summation of the concepts and the technology involved. …an extensive list of additional resources., The Electronic Library
…highly recommended to all information managers., The Electronic Library
About the Authors
Brandy King Author
Brandy King is the Information Specialist at the Center on Media and Child Health at Children's Hospital Boston. She is a graduate of Smith College (B.A.) and Simmons College (M.L.I.S.). She is an active member of the Special Libraries Association, and was the recipient of the 2005 SLA Innovation in Technology Award for the creation of a customized media effects ontology used for semantic searching.
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Hospital Boston
Kathy Reinold Author
Kathy Reinold is a software consultant for Tessella, Inc. She is a graduate of Emmanuel College (B.A. Mathematics) and Boston Unviersity (M.S. Computer Science). She is also a Springboard Enterprises alumna, a member of Women Entrepreneurs in Science and Technology, and a member of the Association of Computing Machinery. Ms Reinold has extensive experience in software development and methodologies including work on ontologies and semantic search.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tessella, Inc., USA