Finding official British Information - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843343929, 9781780632926

Finding official British Information

1st Edition

Official Publishing in the Digital Age

Authors: Jane Inman Howard Picton
eBook ISBN: 9781780632926
Paperback ISBN: 9781843343929
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 20th December 2011
Page Count: 332
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
68.95
58.61
90.00
76.50
96.36
81.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
68.95
58.61
90.00
76.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The digital environment; Definitions and why official information is published; Parliament at Westminster; Devolved Parliament and assemblies and regional government; Central Government departments at Westminster; Other public bodies including the National Health Service and Police; Local Government including the Fire Service; Statistics; The future of access to official information.

Description

Examining the different bodies that publish official material, this book describes the types of material published, how it is made available and how it is recorded. Finding Official British Information focuses on the digital availability of official information and considers how much is now freely available on the web and how to locate it as well as addressing issues of web only publishing. It covers public bodies in the UK and includes publications issued by central and local government as well as the devolved assemblies and the many other organisations that issue official publications.

Key Features

  • Quick ‘how to find’ section for each area
  • Designed for the non-specialist
  • Covering central and local government, the devolved assemblies and other public bodies in the UK

Readership

All who need to access official information in the UK and understand what is available and how to find it

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632926
Paperback ISBN:
9781843343929

Reviews

Jane and Howard have so much experience with official publishing that it was high time they wrote it down for the rest of us. This book will be an invaluable addition to the shelves of anyone who needs help tracking down and using official publications., Andrew Coburn, Chairman SCOOP
I would definitely recommend this book as a useful tool for the generic Reference Librarian and specialist alike., Refer
This book could hardly be more thorough and detailed., CILIP Update

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jane Inman Author

Jane Inman is Communications and Information Manager for the Environment and Economy Directorate, Warwickshire County Council. She is also Chair of the Affiliation of Local Government Information Specialists and serves on the Standing Committee on Official Publications. She writes a regular column on official publishing and contributes material to other publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Warwickshire County Council, UK

Howard Picton Author

Contributions from Howard Picton.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.