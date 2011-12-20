Finding official British Information
1st Edition
Official Publishing in the Digital Age
Table of Contents
The digital environment; Definitions and why official information is published; Parliament at Westminster; Devolved Parliament and assemblies and regional government; Central Government departments at Westminster; Other public bodies including the National Health Service and Police; Local Government including the Fire Service; Statistics; The future of access to official information.
Description
Examining the different bodies that publish official material, this book describes the types of material published, how it is made available and how it is recorded. Finding Official British Information focuses on the digital availability of official information and considers how much is now freely available on the web and how to locate it as well as addressing issues of web only publishing. It covers public bodies in the UK and includes publications issued by central and local government as well as the devolved assemblies and the many other organisations that issue official publications.
Key Features
- Quick ‘how to find’ section for each area
- Designed for the non-specialist
- Covering central and local government, the devolved assemblies and other public bodies in the UK
Readership
All who need to access official information in the UK and understand what is available and how to find it
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 20th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632926
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343929
Reviews
Jane and Howard have so much experience with official publishing that it was high time they wrote it down for the rest of us. This book will be an invaluable addition to the shelves of anyone who needs help tracking down and using official publications., Andrew Coburn, Chairman SCOOP
I would definitely recommend this book as a useful tool for the generic Reference Librarian and specialist alike., Refer
This book could hardly be more thorough and detailed., CILIP Update
About the Authors
Jane Inman Author
Jane Inman is Communications and Information Manager for the Environment and Economy Directorate, Warwickshire County Council. She is also Chair of the Affiliation of Local Government Information Specialists and serves on the Standing Committee on Official Publications. She writes a regular column on official publishing and contributes material to other publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Warwickshire County Council, UK
Howard Picton Author
Contributions from Howard Picton.