Financial Markets of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733404, 9781782420002

Financial Markets of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union

1st Edition

Authors: François Perquel
eBook ISBN: 9781782420002
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733404
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th January 1998
Page Count: 160
Description

The banking systems of eastern Europe and the states of the former Soviet Union have undergone dramatic change in recent years. This is the first book to provide a practical overview of the banking systems in the region. It describes the changes that have occurred and the differences that still remain. The author provides a full account of the various financial centres and the diversity of products that are available, including currencies, bonds, stocks, futures, coupons and certificates. The book covers financial internediaries, savings protection and corporate governance and concludes with a look at potential future developments. It will be essential reading for corporates, bankers, fund managers, investors and advisers involved in the region.

Table of Contents

About the Author

François Perquel

