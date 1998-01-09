Financial Markets of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union
The banking systems of eastern Europe and the states of the former Soviet Union have undergone dramatic change in recent years. This is the first book to provide a practical overview of the banking systems in the region. It describes the changes that have occurred and the differences that still remain. The author provides a full account of the various financial centres and the diversity of products that are available, including currencies, bonds, stocks, futures, coupons and certificates. The book covers financial internediaries, savings protection and corporate governance and concludes with a look at potential future developments. It will be essential reading for corporates, bankers, fund managers, investors and advisers involved in the region.
