Learn how financial management fits into the healthcare organization. Financial Management for Nurse Managers and Executives, 5th Edition covers the latest accounting and financial management practices distinctly from the nurse manager’s point of view. Topics include how financial management fits into the health care organization, financial accounting, cost analysis, planning and control management of the organization’s financial resources, various management tools, and the future of financial management with respect to healthcare reform and international accounting standards. This new edition includes updated information on the Affordable Care Act, Accountable Care Organizations, Value Based Payment, and Team and Population Based Care.