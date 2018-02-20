Financial Management for Nurse Managers and Executives
5th Edition
Description
Learn how financial management fits into the healthcare organization. Financial Management for Nurse Managers and Executives, 5th Edition covers the latest accounting and financial management practices distinctly from the nurse manager’s point of view. Topics include how financial management fits into the health care organization, financial accounting, cost analysis, planning and control management of the organization’s financial resources, various management tools, and the future of financial management with respect to healthcare reform and international accounting standards. This new edition includes updated information on the Affordable Care Act, Accountable Care Organizations, Value Based Payment, and Team and Population Based Care.
Key Features
- Nursing-focused content thoroughly describes healthcare finance and accounting from the nurse manager’s point of view.
- Numerous worksheets and tables including healthcare spreadsheets, budgets, and calculations provide you with specific examples of how to apply financial management principles to nursing practice.
Table of Contents
- Introduction and Overview
PART I: A FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK
2. The Health Care Environment
3. Paying Health Care Providers (NEW)
4. Key Issues in Applied Economics
5. Quality Costs and Financing
PART II: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING
6. Accounting Principles
7. Analysis of Financial Statement Information
PART III: COST ANALYSIS
8. Cost Management
9. Determining Health Care Costs and Prices
PART IV: PLANNING AND CONTROL
10. Strategic Management
11. Budgeting Concepts
12. Operating Budgets
13. Revenue Budgeting
14. Performance Budgeting
15. Controlling Operating Results
16. Variance Analysis: Examples, Extensions, and Caveats
17. Benchmarking, Productivity, and Cost-Benefit and Cost-Effectiveness Analysis
PART V: MANAGING FINANCIAL RESOURCES
18. Short-Term Financial Resources
19. Long-Term Financial Resources
PART VI: LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
20. Forecasting
21. The Nurse as Entrepreneur
22. Nursing and Financial Management: Current Issues and Future Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 20th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323415163
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323415149
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323415118
About the Author
Cheryl Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Nursing, Chapel Hill, NC
Steven Finkler
Affiliations and Expertise
Program in Health Policy and Management, Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, New York University, New York, NY
Christine Kovner
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Nursing, School of Nursing, New York University, New York, NY