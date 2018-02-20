Financial Management for Nurse Managers and Executives - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323415163, 9780323415149

Financial Management for Nurse Managers and Executives

5th Edition

Authors: Cheryl Jones Steven Finkler Christine Kovner Jason Mose
Paperback ISBN: 9780323415163
eBook ISBN: 9780323415149
eBook ISBN: 9780323415118
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th February 2018
Page Count: 432
Learn how financial management fits into the healthcare organization. Financial Management for Nurse Managers and Executives, 5th Edition covers the latest accounting and financial management practices distinctly from the nurse manager’s point of view. Topics include how financial management fits into the health care organization, financial accounting, cost analysis, planning and control management of the organization’s financial resources, various management tools, and the future of financial management with respect to healthcare reform and international accounting standards. This new edition includes updated information on the Affordable Care Act, Accountable Care Organizations, Value Based Payment, and Team and Population Based Care.

  • Nursing-focused content thoroughly describes healthcare finance and accounting from the nurse manager’s point of view.
  • Numerous worksheets and tables including healthcare spreadsheets, budgets, and calculations provide you with specific examples of how to apply financial management principles to nursing practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and Overview
    PART I: A FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK
    2. The Health Care Environment
    3.  Paying Health Care Providers (NEW)
    4. Key Issues in Applied Economics
    5. Quality Costs and Financing
    PART II: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING
    6. Accounting Principles
    7. Analysis of Financial Statement Information
    PART III: COST ANALYSIS
    8. Cost Management
    9. Determining Health Care Costs and Prices
    PART IV: PLANNING AND CONTROL
    10. Strategic Management
    11. Budgeting Concepts
    12. Operating Budgets
    13. Revenue Budgeting
    14. Performance Budgeting
    15. Controlling Operating Results
    16. Variance Analysis: Examples, Extensions, and Caveats
    17. Benchmarking, Productivity, and Cost-Benefit and Cost-Effectiveness Analysis
    PART V: MANAGING FINANCIAL RESOURCES
    18. Short-Term Financial Resources
    19. Long-Term Financial Resources
    PART VI: LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
    20. Forecasting
    21. The Nurse as Entrepreneur
    22. Nursing and Financial Management: Current Issues and Future Directions

Cheryl Jones

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Nursing, Chapel Hill, NC

Steven Finkler

Program in Health Policy and Management, Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, New York University, New York, NY

Christine Kovner

Division of Nursing, School of Nursing, New York University, New York, NY

Jason Mose

