Financial Institutions and Corporate Governance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859715154, 9780080950280

Financial Institutions and Corporate Governance

1st Edition

A Dynamic Model of Corporate Governance

Authors: J. Holland
eBook ISBN: 9780080950280
Paperback ISBN: 9781859715154
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2002
Page Count: 100
Table of Contents

Executive Summary; Introduction and Outline of the Report; A Brief Summary of the Policy Debate and Relevant Related Work; Research Methods; Public Corporate Governance, Public Information Sources and their Limitations; Acquiring Information Directly from Companies and its Role in Corporate Governance; Dynamic Models of FM Influence and Changes in the Influence Process; Symbiotic and Dynamic Interactions Between Corporate Governance Mechanisms; Variety and Limitations of the Private Influence Process and Dynamic Model; Summary and Conclusions Concerning the Dynamic Model; Policy Issues and Implications; References.

Description

This report describes a detailed model of the private corporate governance role of financial institutions and how this role is related to public corporate governance processes.

The report begins by illustrating the private, implicit corporate governance process of financial institutions during good corporate performance. The second half of the report outlines a dynamic, five staged model of fund managers (FM) corporate governance influence.

Key Features

  • This report arises from a research project funded by the CIMA Research Foundation
  • It is based on case interviews with 40 large Uk FM groups during 1997-2000
  • Predicts fund managers will use their private influence only as a result of environmental, social and ethical issues adverse impact on corporate share prices

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950280
Paperback ISBN:
9781859715154

