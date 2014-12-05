Finance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128027974, 9780128027981

Finance

1st Edition

A Quantitative Introduction

Authors: Piotr Staszkiewicz Lucia Staszkiewicz
eBook ISBN: 9780128027981
Paperback ISBN: 9780128027974
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2014
Page Count: 186
Description

Many students want an introduction to finance. Those who are quantitatively-oriented learners can benefit in particular from an introduction that puts more emphasis on mathematics and graphical presentations than on verbal descriptions. By illustrating core finance facts and concepts through equations and graphical material, Finance: A Quantitative Introduction can help people studying business management, marketing, accounting, and other subjects. By using few lengthy verbal explanations and many illustrations, it can teach readers quickly and efficiently.

Key Features

  • Chapter-concluding questions (with answers) and case studies enhance its utility as a textbook and a reference
  • Mixture of theory and problem-solving contains enough mathematical tools to help readers assess facts and evaluate real data in practical tasks
  • Short, simple presentation is perfect for non-native English speakers

Readership

Undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in finance, economics, business management, marketing, accounting, and related subjects.

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Acknowledgments
  • Introduction
  • Chapter 9: Bond Assessment
    • Abstract
    • 9.1. Risk factors
    • 9.2. Risk management
    • 9.3. Interest rate risk
    • 9.4. Duration
    • 9.5. Convexity adjustment
    • 9.6. Liquidity risk
    • 9.7. Credit risk
    • 9.8. Other risks
    • 9.9. Summary
    • Further reading
    • Y/N Questions
    • Discussions
    • Situation
    • Solution
    • Y/N Questions’ answers
  • Chapter 10: Residual Rights Market
    • Abstract
    • 10.1. Share types
    • 10.2. Analysis methods
    • 10.3. Techniques
    • 10.4. Free cash flow to equity
    • 10.5. Relative valuation techniques
    • 10.6. Time series
    • 10.7. Fourier series analysis (FSA-spectral analysis, harmonic smoothing)
    • 10.8. Summary
    • Further reading
    • Y/N Questions
    • Discussions
    • Situation
    • Solution
    • Y/N Questions’ answers
  • Chapter 11: Portfolio Theory
    • Abstract
    • 11.1. Portfolio
    • 11.2. Diversification
    • 11.3. Single period rate of return and standard deviation
    • 11.4. Utility
    • 11.5. Covariance and correlation
    • 11.6. Risk-free asset inclusion
    • 11.7. Summary
    • Further reading
    • Y/N Questions
    • Discussions
    • Situation
    • Solution
    • Y/N Questions’ answers
  • Chapter 12: Active and Passive Portfolio Management
    • Abstract
    • 12.1. The capital asset pricing model – CAPM
    • 12.2. Total risk versus beta
    • 12.3. Share characteristic
    • 12.4. CAPM modifications
    • 12.5. Arbitrage price theory – APT
    • 12.6. Summary
    • Further reading
    • Y/N Questions
    • Discussions
    • Situation
    • Solution
    • Y/N Questions’ answers
  • Chapter 13: Derivatives
    • Abstract
    • 13.1. Overview
    • 13.2. Options
    • 13.3. Value
    • 13.4. Greek coefficients (greeks)
    • 13.5. Forwards and futures
    • 13.6. Value
    • 13.7. Capitalization
    • 13.8. Types of forwards
    • 13.9. Forwards prices and forecast of the future spot prices
    • 13.10. Summary
    • Further reading
    • Y/N Questions
    • Discussions
    • Case study
    • Solution
    • Y/N Questions’ answers
  • Chapter 14: Cost of Capital
    • Abstract
    • 14.1. Pooling
    • 14.2. Capital structure
    • 14.3. Gearing and cost of capital
    • 14.4. CAPM versus cost of capital
    • 14.5. Adjusted present value – APV
    • 14.6. Summary
    • Further reading
    • Y/N Questions
    • Discussions
    • Situation
    • Solution
    • Y/N Questions’ answers
  • Chapter 15: Investment and Financial Strategies
    • Abstract
    • 15.1. Investment and financing methods overview
    • 15.2. Managing parameters of transactions
    • 15.3. Financial instrument strategies
    • 15.4. Fixed income instrument strategies
    • 15.5. Derivatives strategies
    • 15.6. Summary
    • Further reading
    • Y/N Questions
    • Discussions
    • Situation
    • Solution
    • Y/N Questions’ answers
  • Chapter 16: Financial Crises and Supervision over Stability
    • Abstract
    • 16.1. Crises
    • 16.2. Supervision and regulation
    • 16.3. European structure of supervision
    • 16.4. Risk charges
    • 16.5. Summary
    • Further reading
    • Y/N Questions
    • Discussions
    • Situation
    • Solution
    • Y/N Questions’ answers
  • Conclusion
  • Appendix B: Business Arithmetic
  • Appendix C: Lexicon of Terms and Abbreviations
  • Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128027981
Paperback ISBN:
9780128027974

About the Author

Piotr Staszkiewicz

Piotr Staszkiewcz is a Polish economist interested in auditing and financial markets. He is a public auditor registered at KIBR (Polish Audit Association). He earned his Ph.D. in macroeconomics from Wrocław Economic University in 2003. From 2003 to 2005 he served as a member of the Management Board of Low Silesia Chamber of Auditors. In 2009 he was appointed to the Polish Auditor Examination Commission by the Polish Ministry of Finance. He is also a fellow of the Polish Economic Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

Warsaw School of Economics, Warsaw, Poland

Lucia Staszkiewicz

Lucia Staszkiewicz is a Slovak economist interested in human capital management, tax and reporting. She is an official state Polish-Slovak interpreter registered at Bratislava Court. In 2000 she was admitted to membership of Association of Chartered and Certified Auditors (UK audit association). She earned her Ph. D. in human capital management form Bratislava Comenius University in 2010. For number of years Lucia was president of Slovak Visual-Handicapped Tourist Club. She is the honorary blood donor.

Affiliations and Expertise

Official state Polish-Slovak interpreter registered at Bratislava Court.

