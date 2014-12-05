Finance
1st Edition
A Quantitative Introduction
Description
Many students want an introduction to finance. Those who are quantitatively-oriented learners can benefit in particular from an introduction that puts more emphasis on mathematics and graphical presentations than on verbal descriptions. By illustrating core finance facts and concepts through equations and graphical material, Finance: A Quantitative Introduction can help people studying business management, marketing, accounting, and other subjects. By using few lengthy verbal explanations and many illustrations, it can teach readers quickly and efficiently.
Key Features
- Chapter-concluding questions (with answers) and case studies enhance its utility as a textbook and a reference
- Mixture of theory and problem-solving contains enough mathematical tools to help readers assess facts and evaluate real data in practical tasks
- Short, simple presentation is perfect for non-native English speakers
Readership
Undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in finance, economics, business management, marketing, accounting, and related subjects.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Finance and Financial Markets
- Abstract
- 1.1. Finance
- 1.2. Interaction between finance and other branches of science
- 1.3. Players on macroeconomic scale
- 1.4. Financial instruments
- 1.5. Financial markets
- 1.6. International institutions
- 1.7. International organization
- 1.8. European Union (EU)
- 1.9. Summary
- Further reading
- Y/N Questions
- Discussions
- Situation
- Solution
- Y/N Questions’ answers
- Chapter 2: Market Participants
- Abstract
- 2.1. Financial intermediaries
- 2.2. Business models
- 2.3. Initial public offering (IPO)
- 2.4. Investment services
- 2.5. Government and central bank
- 2.6. Stock exchanges
- 2.7. Summary
- Further reading
- Y/N Questions
- Discussions
- Situation
- Solution
- Y/N Questions’ answers
- Chapter 3: Fundamentals of Financial Instruments Pricing
- Abstract
- 3.1. Decision-making process
- 3.2. Arbitrage
- 3.3. Accounting and economic value
- 3.4. Group of instruments
- 3.5. Valuation – DCF
- 3.6. Equity: fundamental analysis of share values
- 3.7. Theories of share price behavior
- 3.8. Fixed income: the loan, debentures, and loan stock valuation
- 3.9. Derivatives
- 3.10. Option
- 3.11. Forwards/futures
- 3.12. Swaps
- 3.13. Other derivatives
- 3.14. Summary
- Further reading
- Y/N Questions
- Discussions
- Situation
- Solution
- Y/N Questions’ answers
- Chapter 4: Hypothesis of Informational Efficiency of Financial Markets
- Abstract
- 4.1. Efficient market
- 4.2. Weak form hypothesis
- 4.3. Semistrong form of efficiency
- 4.4. Strong form of efficiency
- 4.5. The coherent market hypothesis
- 4.6. Behavioral finance
- 4.7. Summary
- Further reading
- Y/N Questions
- Discussions
- Situation
- Solution
- Y/N Questions’ answers
- Chapter 5: Financial Information
- Abstract
- 5.1. Sources
- 5.2. Indexes
- 5.3. Data usage
- 5.4. General economy
- 5.5. Industry analysis
- 5.6. Company analysis
- 5.7. Financial statements
- 5.8. Elements of financial statments
- 5.9. Accounting standards
- 5.10. Auditing
- 5.11. Individual and group financial statements
- 5.12. Ratio analysis
- 5.13. Summary
- Further reading
- Y/N Questions
- Discussions
- Situation
- Solution
- Y/N Questions’ answers
- Chapter 6: Return and Risk Appraisal
- Abstract
- 6.1. Return
- 6.2. Accounting rate of return
- 6.3. Simple project assessment
- 6.4. Risk
- 6.5. Summary
- Further reading
- Y/N Questions
- Discussions
- Situation
- Solution
- Y/N Questions’ answers
- Chapter 7: Money Market and Liquidity Management
- Abstract
- 7.1. Money market
- 7.2. Working capital cycle
- 7.3. Classification
- 7.4. Instruments
- 7.5. Rates
- 7.6. Pricing
- 7.7. Current issues
- 7.8. Summary
- Further reading
- Y/N Questions
- Discussions
- Situation
- Solution
- Y/N Questions’ answers
- Chapter 8: Fixed Income Instruments
- Abstract
- 8.1. Classification
- 8.2. Credit risk
- 8.3. Government bonds
- 8.4. Coupon
- 8.5. Listing
- 8.6. Securitization
- 8.7. Term structure
- 8.8. Yield to maturity
- 8.9. Convexity
- 8.10. Yield spread
- 8.11. Summary
- Further reading
- Y/N Questions
- Discussions
- Situation
- Solution
- Y/N Questions’ answers
- Appendix A: Time Value of Money
- Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 5th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017609
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015841
About the Author
Piotr Staszkiewicz
Piotr Staszkiewcz is a Polish economist interested in auditing and financial markets. He is a public auditor registered at KIBR (Polish Audit Association). He earned his Ph.D. in macroeconomics from Wrocław Economic University in 2003. From 2003 to 2005 he served as a member of the Management Board of Low Silesia Chamber of Auditors. In 2009 he was appointed to the Polish Auditor Examination Commission by the Polish Ministry of Finance. He is also a fellow of the Polish Economic Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Warsaw School of Economics, Warsaw, Poland
Lucia Staszkiewicz
Lucia Staszkiewicz is a Slovak economist interested in human capital management, tax and reporting. She is an official state Polish-Slovak interpreter registered at Bratislava Court. In 2000 she was admitted to membership of Association of Chartered and Certified Auditors (UK audit association). She earned her Ph. D. in human capital management form Bratislava Comenius University in 2010. For number of years Lucia was president of Slovak Visual-Handicapped Tourist Club. She is the honorary blood donor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Official state Polish-Slovak interpreter registered at Bratislava Court.