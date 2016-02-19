Finance
1st Edition
Financial Data of Banks & Other Institutions; Life Assurance & Pension Funds
Authors: K. Phylaktis G. Kaye
eBook ISBN: 9781483297507
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 9th November 1987
Page Count: 508
Table of Contents
(partial) Foreword. Membership of the Joint Steering Committee. Introduction. Review 37: Financial Data of Banks and Other Institutions. Review 38: Life Assurance Pension Funds.
Description
This volume reviews the publicly available sources of statistical information on finance, covering the UK monetary sector, banks, finance houses, building societies and other financial institutions. It also deals with pensions, life insurance, government statistics and professional and trade associations.
Readership
For financial statisticians and business people concerned with finance.
About the Authors
K. Phylaktis Author
Centre for Banking & International Finance, The City University Business School, London, UK
G. Kaye Author
The City University, London, UK
