Financial Data of Banks & Other Institutions; Life Assurance & Pension Funds

Authors: K. Phylaktis G. Kaye
Table of Contents

(partial) Foreword. Membership of the Joint Steering Committee. Introduction. Review 37: Financial Data of Banks and Other Institutions. Review 38: Life Assurance Pension Funds.

Description

This volume reviews the publicly available sources of statistical information on finance, covering the UK monetary sector, banks, finance houses, building societies and other financial institutions. It also deals with pensions, life insurance, government statistics and professional and trade associations.

Readership

For financial statisticians and business people concerned with finance.

About the Authors

K. Phylaktis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Banking & International Finance, The City University Business School, London, UK

G. Kaye Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The City University, London, UK

