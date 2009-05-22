Finance Director's Handbook
5th Edition
Description
Financial reporting is becoming more onerous and complex, particularly for listed companies. Accounting scandals have led to a greater regulatory focus on the role of audit committees, non-executive directors, risk management and internal control which put the Finance Director under new and more stringent pressures.
This quick reference manual provides extensive information on recent changes and authoritative coverage of all the financial operations a busy Finance Director has now to undertake. All the key business critical information is here in one book – everything a busy Finance Director needs access to. Written by professionals for professionals so that key information is easily accessed, assimilated and used. Detailed sections are devoted to audit, cash flow management, corporate transactions, financial reporting, management accounting, taxation and treasury and risk management.
Key Features
- The vast range of business critical issues is constantly changing - to help you stay up to date, included in the price of the book are free regular on-line downloads of updates to legislation/standards
- Packed with over 1000 pages, on key areas such as audit, company law, corporate governance, financial reporting, investor relations - you'll never be stuck for an answer again
- Stay on top of the waves of legislation and standards as they roll in with the help of specialists in the field
Readership
Professional: Finance Directors; Chief Financial Officers;Part-Time Finance Directors; Business Controllers.
Table of Contents
Audit; Cashflow Management, Company Law, Secretarial Issue; Contract Law; Corporate Government; Corporate Transactions; Directors Duties; E-Commerce; Employment Law; Finished Report; Fraud; Intangibles; Investor Relations; IT; Listing Requirements; Management Accounting; Payroll; Pensions; Property; Remuneration; Sources of Finance; Corporate Stategy; Taxation; Treasury.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1058
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 22nd May 2009
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080942988
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750687010
About the Author
Glynis Morris
A highly experienced business advisor and author
Affiliations and Expertise
Accounting, Audit, and Tax Specialist
Sonia McKay
Affiliations and Expertise
Employment Law Specialist, UK
Andrea Oates
Affiliations and Expertise
Health and Safety Specialist, Labour Research Department, UK