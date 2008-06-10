Filters and Filtration Handbook

Filters are used in most industries, especially the water, sewage, oil, gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The new edition of this established title is an all-encompassing practical account of standard filtration equipment and its applications. Completely revised and rewritten, it is an essential book for the engineer working in a plant situation-who requires guidance and information on what’s available and whether it’s suitable for the job. Co-published with the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

