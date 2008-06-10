Filters and Filtration Handbook - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781856174640, 9780080558042

Filters and Filtration Handbook

5th Edition

Authors: Kenneth Sutherland George Chase
eBook ISBN: 9780080558042
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174640
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th June 2008
Page Count: 520
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
200.00
170.00
160.00
136.00
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Filters are used in most industries, especially the water, sewage, oil, gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The new edition of this established title is an all-encompassing practical account of standard filtration equipment and its applications. Completely revised and rewritten, it is an essential book for the engineer working in a plant situation-who requires guidance and information on what’s available and whether it’s suitable for the job. Co-published with the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

Co-published with the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

Key Features

  • The leading practical engineering guide to filtration techniques, systems and their applications
  • Meets the needs of all key sectors where filtration is a critical process, including chemical processing and manufacture, food, oil and gas, air-conditioning and water
  • A comprehensive sourcebook and reference for plant engineers, process engineers, plant designers, filter media and filtration specialists and equipment specifiers

Readership

Chemical engineers, plant and maintenance engineers, designers and manufacturers of filtration systems, water comapnies, oil and gas companies, consultants

Table of Contents

1. Basic principles
2. Filter Media
3. Membranes
4. Filtration equipment
5. Separation equipment
6. Sedimentation equipment
7. Solid/ Liquid Separation applications
8. Gas cleaning processes
9. Equipment selection

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080558042
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856174640

About the Author

Kenneth Sutherland

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, Northdoe Ltd., Reigate, Surrey, UK

George Chase

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Associate Chair for Research, the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, The University of Akron, OH, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.