Filters and Filtration Handbook
5th Edition
Description
Filters are used in most industries, especially the water, sewage, oil, gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The new edition of this established title is an all-encompassing practical account of standard filtration equipment and its applications. Completely revised and rewritten, it is an essential book for the engineer working in a plant situation-who requires guidance and information on what’s available and whether it’s suitable for the job. Co-published with the Institution of Chemical Engineers.
Key Features
- The leading practical engineering guide to filtration techniques, systems and their applications
- Meets the needs of all key sectors where filtration is a critical process, including chemical processing and manufacture, food, oil and gas, air-conditioning and water
- A comprehensive sourcebook and reference for plant engineers, process engineers, plant designers, filter media and filtration specialists and equipment specifiers
Readership
Chemical engineers, plant and maintenance engineers, designers and manufacturers of filtration systems, water comapnies, oil and gas companies, consultants
Table of Contents
1. Basic principles
2. Filter Media
3. Membranes
4. Filtration equipment
5. Separation equipment
6. Sedimentation equipment
7. Solid/ Liquid Separation applications
8. Gas cleaning processes
9. Equipment selection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 10th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558042
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174640
About the Author
Kenneth Sutherland
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Northdoe Ltd., Reigate, Surrey, UK
George Chase
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Associate Chair for Research, the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, The University of Akron, OH, USA