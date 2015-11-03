Filters and Filtration Handbook - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780080993966, 9780080994000

Filters and Filtration Handbook

6th Edition

Authors: Trevor Sparks George Chase
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080993966
eBook ISBN: 9780080994000
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd November 2015
Page Count: 444
Description

Filters are used in most industries, especially the water, sewage, oil, gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The new edition of Filters and Filtration Handbook is an all-encompassing practical account of standard filtration equipment and its applications. Completely revised and rewritten, it is an essential book for the engineer working in a plant situation, who requires guidance and information on what’s available and whether it’s suitable for the job. Co-published with the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

Key Features

  • An up-to-date and comprehensive reference covering essential theory of filters and filtration, and including types of filter, media, filtration, equipment, techniques and systems.
  • Helps you decide the best filtration methods and materials for the task at hand
  • Includes new material on basic principles, filter media and the application of filtration within production systems

Readership

chemical engineers, plant and maintenance engineers, designers and manufacturers of filtration systems, water companies, oil and gas companies, consultants

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Acknowledgement
  • Section 1. Filtration – Introduction, Physical Principles and Ratings
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction – Filtration and Separation
    • 1.2 Physical Principles of Filtration
    • 1.3 Filter Ratings
    • 1.4 Filter Tests
  • Section 2. Filter Media
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Introduction
    • 2.2 Non-woven Media
    • 2.3 Woven Fibre Media
    • 2.4 Membranes
    • 2.5 Absorbent, Adsorbent and Biological Filter Media
    • 2.6 Rigid Porous Media
    • 2.7 Loose Porous Media
    • 2.8 Assembled Cartridge Media
    • 2.9 Media of Extremely Small Fibres
    • References
  • Section 3. Air and Gas Filtration
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Introduction
    • 3.2 Air Filter Classification
    • 3.3 Pad and Panel Filters
    • 3.4 Indoor Air Quality
    • 3.5 Fume and Vapour Emissions
    • 3.6 Dust Collectors
    • 3.7 Machine Air Intake Filters
    • 3.8 Vehicle Cabin Filters
    • 3.9 Compressed Air Filtration
    • 3.10 Sterile Air and Gas Filters
    • 3.11 Respiratory Air Filters
  • Section 4. Solid–Liquid Filtration
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction
    • 4.2 Screens
    • 4.3 Strainers/Pre-filters
    • 4.4 Vacuum filtration: continuous
    • 4.5 Pressure filtration: continuous
    • 4.6 Vacuum filtration: discontinuous
    • 4.7 Pressure filtration: discontinuous
    • 4.8 Centrifugal Filters
    • 4.9 Vessel Housed Filters
    • 4.10 Cross-Flow and Membrane Systems
    • 4.11 Magnetic Filters
    • 4.12 Deep-Bed Filters
  • Section 5. Solid–Liquid Filtration – Examples of Processes
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Solid–Liquid Process Filtration
    • 5.2 Examples of Filtration as a Part of a Process
    • 5.3 Alumina – Washing, Clarification and Product Recovery
    • 5.4 Starch Washing and Dewatering
    • 5.5 Bulk Water Filters
    • 5.6 Drinking Water Filters
    • 5.7 Process Water Treatment
    • 5.8 Municipal and Industrial Wastewater Treatment
    • 5.9 Filters in Manufacturing Processes
    • 5.10 Food and Beverage Processing
    • 5.11 Pulp and Paper
    • 5.12 Textiles
    • 5.13 Surface Treatment Chemicals
    • 5.14 Metal Working Fluids
  • Section 6. Other Separation Processes and Equipment
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Gravity Separators and Thickeners
    • 6.2 Flotation
    • 6.3 Sedimenting Centrifuges
    • 6.4 Cyclones and Hydrocyclones
    • 6.5 Coalescers
    • 6.6 Wet and Dry Scrubbers
    • 6.7 Mist Eliminators
  • Section 7. Filter Selection, Process Design, Testing, Optimization and Troubleshooting Guidelines
    • Abstract
    • 7.1 Selection
    • 7.2 Process Design for Solid–Liquid Cake Filtration (for Example a Chemical or Mineral Processing Plant)
    • 7.3 Process Optimization
    • 7.4 Troubleshooting
    • 7.5 Further Reading
    • 7.6 Reference Standards
    • 7.7 Filtration Societies and Associations
    • 7.8 Websites and Other Web Resources
  • Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080993966
eBook ISBN:
9780080994000

About the Author

Trevor Sparks

Trevor Sparks PhD., founder of Filter-Ability Ltd, Ireland, is a consultant within the filtration industry, working for end-users and technology-providers. He has worked in the process industries for 20 years and has focussed on filtration for the last 15 of these. He has previously worked for BHR Group Limited, Larox Oyj (now a part of Outotec), Finland, and as a Marie-Curie Research Fellow at UC RUSAL in Ireland. He is a Member of the Council of the Filtration Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, Filter-Ability Ltd., Limerick, Ireland

George Chase

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Associate Chair for Research, the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, The University of Akron, OH, USA

Ratings and Reviews

