Films on Solid Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122033506, 9780323157612

Films on Solid Surfaces

1st Edition

The Physics and Chemistry of Physical Adsorption

Authors: J.G. Dash
eBook ISBN: 9780323157612
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Films on Solid Surfaces presents the physics and chemistry of physical adsorption. This book contains 10 chapters that are ordered according to the flow of a course given in a graduate study in University of Washington during 1973.
The introductory chapter presents the motivation for the completion of the book. As the motivating factors are established, the book follows with the topic on atomic nature of physical adsorption and the states of single adsorbed atoms. A review of experimental techniques for the study of solid surfaces and films is given, as well as a discussion of substrate preparation and equilibrium thermodynamics. The various states of films and their phase transitions encompass four chapters. Lastly, the book also reviews thin film superfluidity. This book specifically caters to scientists in the fields of physics and biology working on physical adsorption and surface science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Motivation

2. The Atomic Basis of Adsorption

2.1 The Role of the Substrate in Physisorption

2.2 Gas-Surface Interactions

2.3 Adatom States

2.4 Effects of Substrate Deformation

References

3. Experimental Techniques and Substrates

3.1 Experimental Techniques

3.2 Adsorption Properties of Glean Uniform Surfaces

3.3 Heterogeneity of Typical Adsorbents

3.4 Preparation of Uniform Surfaces

References

4. The Statistical Thermodynamics of Physisorption

4.1 The Complete Adsorption System and Its Division into Separate Components

4.2 Equilibrium Relations

4.3 Homogeneity of Film and Vapor

4.4 Vapor Pressure

4.5 Heat Capacity and Entropy

4.6 Surface Phases

4.7 Heats of Adsorption

References

5. Thermodynamics of Noninteracting Monolayers

5.1 Langmuir Monolayers

5.2 Ideal Two-Dimensional Gases

5.3 Thermodynamics of the Band Model

5.4 Criteria for Mobility

5.5 Relevant Experiments

References

6. Two-Dimensional Imperfect Gases and Phase Condensation

6.1 Weak Interactions; Boltzmann Approximation

6.2 Two-Dimensional van der Waals Gases

6.3 Experimental Results

6.4 Two-Dimensional Virial Expansion

6.5 Virial Coefficients of Monolayer Films; Experiment and Theory

References

7. Solid Phases and Melting Phenomena

7.1 Survey of Experimental Results

7.2 Theory of Solid Monolayers

7.3 Long-Range Crystalline Order

References

8. Epitaxial Monolayers

8.1 Theory of Interacting Lattice Gases

8.2 Experiments on Epitaxial Monolayers

8.3 Partially Registered Monolayers; Superlattice Phases

References

9. Heterogeneous Films

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Vapor Pressure Isotherms and Isosteres at Low Coverages

9.3 Heat Capacity of Strongly Heterogeneous Monolayers

9.4 Weak Heterogeneity; Effects on Low Coverage Films

9.5 Quantum Gases

9.6 Effects of Heterogeneity on Phase Changes in Monolayers

9.7 Multilayer Films

References

10. Superfluidity

10.1 Theory

10.2 Experiments

10.3 Summary and Prospect

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157612

About the Author

J.G. Dash

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.