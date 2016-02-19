Films on Solid Surfaces
1st Edition
The Physics and Chemistry of Physical Adsorption
Description
Films on Solid Surfaces presents the physics and chemistry of physical adsorption. This book contains 10 chapters that are ordered according to the flow of a course given in a graduate study in University of Washington during 1973.
The introductory chapter presents the motivation for the completion of the book. As the motivating factors are established, the book follows with the topic on atomic nature of physical adsorption and the states of single adsorbed atoms. A review of experimental techniques for the study of solid surfaces and films is given, as well as a discussion of substrate preparation and equilibrium thermodynamics. The various states of films and their phase transitions encompass four chapters. Lastly, the book also reviews thin film superfluidity. This book specifically caters to scientists in the fields of physics and biology working on physical adsorption and surface science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Motivation
2. The Atomic Basis of Adsorption
2.1 The Role of the Substrate in Physisorption
2.2 Gas-Surface Interactions
2.3 Adatom States
2.4 Effects of Substrate Deformation
References
3. Experimental Techniques and Substrates
3.1 Experimental Techniques
3.2 Adsorption Properties of Glean Uniform Surfaces
3.3 Heterogeneity of Typical Adsorbents
3.4 Preparation of Uniform Surfaces
References
4. The Statistical Thermodynamics of Physisorption
4.1 The Complete Adsorption System and Its Division into Separate Components
4.2 Equilibrium Relations
4.3 Homogeneity of Film and Vapor
4.4 Vapor Pressure
4.5 Heat Capacity and Entropy
4.6 Surface Phases
4.7 Heats of Adsorption
References
5. Thermodynamics of Noninteracting Monolayers
5.1 Langmuir Monolayers
5.2 Ideal Two-Dimensional Gases
5.3 Thermodynamics of the Band Model
5.4 Criteria for Mobility
5.5 Relevant Experiments
References
6. Two-Dimensional Imperfect Gases and Phase Condensation
6.1 Weak Interactions; Boltzmann Approximation
6.2 Two-Dimensional van der Waals Gases
6.3 Experimental Results
6.4 Two-Dimensional Virial Expansion
6.5 Virial Coefficients of Monolayer Films; Experiment and Theory
References
7. Solid Phases and Melting Phenomena
7.1 Survey of Experimental Results
7.2 Theory of Solid Monolayers
7.3 Long-Range Crystalline Order
References
8. Epitaxial Monolayers
8.1 Theory of Interacting Lattice Gases
8.2 Experiments on Epitaxial Monolayers
8.3 Partially Registered Monolayers; Superlattice Phases
References
9. Heterogeneous Films
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Vapor Pressure Isotherms and Isosteres at Low Coverages
9.3 Heat Capacity of Strongly Heterogeneous Monolayers
9.4 Weak Heterogeneity; Effects on Low Coverage Films
9.5 Quantum Gases
9.6 Effects of Heterogeneity on Phase Changes in Monolayers
9.7 Multilayer Films
References
10. Superfluidity
10.1 Theory
10.2 Experiments
10.3 Summary and Prospect
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157612