Film Properties of Plastics and Elastomers
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to Plastics and Polymers
1.1 Polymerization
1.2 Copolymers
1.3 Linear, Branched and Crosslinked Polymers
1.4 Polarity
1.5 Unsaturation
1.6 Steric Hindrance
1.7 Isomers
1.8 Inter and Intra Molecular Attractions in Polymers
1.9 General Classifications
1.10 Plastic Compositions
1.11 Summary
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Introduction to the Properties of Plastic and Elastomer Films
2.1 Physical Property Testing of Plastic Films
2.2 Mechanical Testing of Plastic Films
2.3 Thermal Property Testing of Plastic Films
2.4 Electrical Properties of Films
2.5 Permeation of Films
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Production of Films
3.1 Extrusion
3.2 Blown Film
3.3 Calendering
3.4 Casting Film Lines
3.5 Post Film Formation Processing
3.6 Web Coating
3.7 Lamination
3.8 Orientation
3.9 Skiving8
3.10 Coatings
3.11 Summary
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Uses of Barrier Films
4.1 Barrier Films in Packaging
Chapter 5. Styrenic Plastics
5.1 Acrylonitrile–Butadiene–Styrene Copolymer
5.2 Acrylonitrile–Styrene–Acrylate
5.3 Polystyrene
5.4 Styrene–Acrylonitrile Copolymer
REFERENCES
6. Polyesters
6.1 Liquid Crystalline Polymers
6.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate
6.3 Polycarbonate
6.4 Polycyclohexylene-dimethylene Terephthalate
6.5 Polyethylene Naphthalate
6.6 Polyethylene Terephthalate
REFERENCES
7. Polyimides
7.1 Polyamide–Imide
7.2 Polyetherimide
7.3 Polyimide
REFERENCES
8. Polyamides (Nylons)
8.1 Polyamide 6 (Nylon 6)
8.2 Polyamide 12 (Nylon 12)
8.3 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66)
8.4 Polyamide 66/610 (Nylon 66/610)
8.5 Polyamide 6/12 (Nylon 6/12)
8.6 Polyamide 666 (Nylon 666 or 6/66)
8.7 Polyamide 6/69 (Nylon 6/69)
8.8 Nylon 1010
8.9 Specialty Polyamides
REFERENCES
9. Polyolefins
9.1 Polyethylene
9.2 Polypropylene
9.3 Polybutene-1
9.4 Polymethyl Pentene
9.5 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer
9.6 Plastomer
REFERENCES
10. Polyvinyls and Acrylics
10.1 Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate Copolymer
10.2 Ethylene–Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer
10.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol
10.4 Polyvinyl Chloride
10.5 Polyvinylidene Chloride
10.6 Polyacrylics
10.7 Acrylonitrile–Methyl Acrylate Copolymer
10.8 Ionomers
REFERENCES
11. Fluoropolymers
11.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene
11.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene
11.3 Perfluoroalkoxy
11.4 Amorphous Fluoropolymer—Teflon AF®
11.5 Polyvinyl Fluoride
11.6 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene
11.7 Polyvinylidene Fluoride
11.8 Ethylene–Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer
11.9 Ethylene–Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer
REFERENCES
12. High Temperature/High Performance Polymers
12.1 Polyetheretherketone
12.2 Polysiloxane
12.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide
12.4 Polysulfone
12.5 Polyethersulfone
12.6 Polybenzimidazole
12.7 Parylene (poly(p-xylylene))
12.8 Polyphenylene Sulfone
REFERENCES
13. Elastomers and Rubbers
13.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers
13.2 Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomers
13.3 Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers
13.4 Thermoplastic Polyether Block Polyamide Elastomers (PEBA)
13.5 Styrenic Block Copolymer Thermoplastic Elastomers
13.6 Syndiotactic 1,2-Polybutadiene
REFERENCES
14. Renewable Resource and Biodegradable Polymers
14.1 Cellophane™
14.2 Nitrocellulose
14.3 Cellulose Acetate
14.4 Cellulose Acetate Butyrate
14.5 Ethyl Cellulose
14.6 Polycaprolactone
14.7 Poly (Lactic Acid)
14.8 Poly-3-hydroxybutyrate (PHB or PH3B)
REFERENCES
Description
Now in its 3e, Film Properties of Plastics and Elastomers, has been extensively revised. This is the only data handbook available on the engineering properties of commercial polymeric films. It details many physical, mechanical, optical, electrical, and permeation properties within the context of specific test parameters, providing a ready reference for comparing materials in the same family as well as materials in different families. Data is presented on the characteristics of 47 major plastic and elastomer packaging materials. New to this edition, the resin chapters each contain textual summary information including category, general description, processing methods, applications, and other facts as appropriate, such as reliability, weatherability, and regulatory approval considerations for use in food and medical packaging. Extensive references are provided.
Key Features
- Essential data and practical guidance for engineers and scientists working with polymer films
- 3e expanded by nearly 50% to include new data sections and additional explanatory chapters to help readers utilize the data and work successfully with plastic films
- Written for engineers working across the key market sectors for polymer film applications: semiconductor, chemicals, food, beverage and pharmaceutical packaging, energy, medical devices, etc.
Readership
Engineers, chemists, manufacturers, suppliers, designers and other technical professionals who want a comprehensive reference guide to film properties of plastics and elastomers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2012
- Published:
- 25th April 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728015
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455725519
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA