Film Properties of Plastics and Elastomers - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455725519, 9781455728015

Film Properties of Plastics and Elastomers

3rd Edition

Authors: Laurence McKeen
eBook ISBN: 9781455728015
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455725519
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 25th April 2012
Page Count: 408
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction to Plastics and Polymers

1.1 Polymerization

1.2 Copolymers

1.3 Linear, Branched and Crosslinked Polymers

1.4 Polarity

1.5 Unsaturation

1.6 Steric Hindrance

1.7 Isomers

1.8 Inter and Intra Molecular Attractions in Polymers

1.9 General Classifications

1.10 Plastic Compositions

1.11 Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 2. Introduction to the Properties of Plastic and Elastomer Films

2.1 Physical Property Testing of Plastic Films

2.2 Mechanical Testing of Plastic Films

2.3 Thermal Property Testing of Plastic Films

2.4 Electrical Properties of Films

2.5 Permeation of Films

REFERENCES

Chapter 3. Production of Films

3.1 Extrusion

3.2 Blown Film

3.3 Calendering

3.4 Casting Film Lines

3.5 Post Film Formation Processing

3.6 Web Coating

3.7 Lamination

3.8 Orientation

3.9 Skiving8

3.10 Coatings

3.11 Summary

REFERENCES

Chapter 4. Uses of Barrier Films

4.1 Barrier Films in Packaging

Chapter 5. Styrenic Plastics

5.1 Acrylonitrile–Butadiene–Styrene Copolymer

5.2 Acrylonitrile–Styrene–Acrylate

5.3 Polystyrene

5.4 Styrene–Acrylonitrile Copolymer

REFERENCES

6. Polyesters

6.1 Liquid Crystalline Polymers

6.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate

6.3 Polycarbonate

6.4 Polycyclohexylene-dimethylene Terephthalate

6.5 Polyethylene Naphthalate

6.6 Polyethylene Terephthalate

REFERENCES

7. Polyimides

7.1 Polyamide–Imide

7.2 Polyetherimide

7.3 Polyimide

REFERENCES

8. Polyamides (Nylons)

8.1 Polyamide 6 (Nylon 6)

8.2 Polyamide 12 (Nylon 12)

8.3 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66)

8.4 Polyamide 66/610 (Nylon 66/610)

8.5 Polyamide 6/12 (Nylon 6/12)

8.6 Polyamide 666 (Nylon 666 or 6/66)

8.7 Polyamide 6/69 (Nylon 6/69)

8.8 Nylon 1010

8.9 Specialty Polyamides

REFERENCES

9. Polyolefins

9.1 Polyethylene

9.2 Polypropylene

9.3 Polybutene-1

9.4 Polymethyl Pentene

9.5 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer

9.6 Plastomer

REFERENCES

10. Polyvinyls and Acrylics

10.1 Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

10.2 Ethylene–Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer

10.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol

10.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

10.5 Polyvinylidene Chloride

10.6 Polyacrylics

10.7 Acrylonitrile–Methyl Acrylate Copolymer

10.8 Ionomers

REFERENCES

11. Fluoropolymers

11.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene

11.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene

11.3 Perfluoroalkoxy

11.4 Amorphous Fluoropolymer—Teflon AF®

11.5 Polyvinyl Fluoride

11.6 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene

11.7 Polyvinylidene Fluoride

11.8 Ethylene–Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer

11.9 Ethylene–Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer

REFERENCES

12. High Temperature/High Performance Polymers

12.1 Polyetheretherketone

12.2 Polysiloxane

12.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide

12.4 Polysulfone

12.5 Polyethersulfone

12.6 Polybenzimidazole

12.7 Parylene (poly(p-xylylene))

12.8 Polyphenylene Sulfone

REFERENCES

13. Elastomers and Rubbers

13.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers

13.2 Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomers

13.3 Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers

13.4 Thermoplastic Polyether Block Polyamide Elastomers (PEBA)

13.5 Styrenic Block Copolymer Thermoplastic Elastomers

13.6 Syndiotactic 1,2-Polybutadiene

REFERENCES

14. Renewable Resource and Biodegradable Polymers

14.1 Cellophane™

14.2 Nitrocellulose

14.3 Cellulose Acetate

14.4 Cellulose Acetate Butyrate

14.5 Ethyl Cellulose

14.6 Polycaprolactone

14.7 Poly (Lactic Acid)

14.8 Poly-3-hydroxybutyrate (PHB or PH3B)

REFERENCES

Description

Now in its 3e, Film Properties of Plastics and Elastomers, has been extensively revised. This is the only data handbook available on the engineering properties of commercial polymeric films. It details many physical, mechanical, optical, electrical, and permeation properties within the context of specific test parameters, providing a ready reference for comparing materials in the same family as well as materials in different families. Data is presented on the characteristics of 47 major plastic and elastomer packaging materials. New to this edition, the resin chapters each contain textual summary information including category, general description, processing methods, applications, and other facts as appropriate, such as reliability, weatherability, and regulatory approval considerations for use in food and medical packaging. Extensive references are provided.

Key Features

  • Essential data and practical guidance for engineers and scientists working with polymer films
  • 3e expanded by nearly 50% to include new data sections and additional explanatory chapters to help readers utilize the data and work successfully with plastic films
  • Written for engineers working across the key market sectors for polymer film applications: semiconductor, chemicals, food, beverage and pharmaceutical packaging, energy, medical devices, etc.

Readership

Engineers, chemists, manufacturers, suppliers, designers and other technical professionals who want a comprehensive reference guide to film properties of plastics and elastomers

About the Authors

Laurence McKeen Author

Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA

