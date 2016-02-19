Film in Higher Education and Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Held at the College of Advanced Technology, Birmingham, in September 1964
Description
Film in Higher Education and Research is a collection of papers dealing with the use of films as a teaching tool in the classroom. Some papers discuss the relationship of film and higher education institutions, certain aspects of the cinema which is neglected at the university level, and the aims of higher education in different countries as reported by UNESCO and other documents. One paper notes that film-makers and teachers are disorganized in their use of films and other technological advances. A couple of papers investigate the requirements for, classification of, and availability of films used in chemistry subjects, as well as the organization of film activities in Birmingham University. Films utilized in higher education involve three fields connected with the institution: for instruction, for research, and for broader education. Another paper addresses the use of films—different from the usual cinematographic tool in the school—especially in research. At 8,000 to 10,000 frames per second, the camera changes from an ordinary tool aid into a scientific instrument requiring special lighting techniques and devices. Other papers tackle film production for education—cost, direction, customer needs, equipment, and distribution of the finished work. The collection is suitable for schools officers, film makers, educators, and officials of ministries of departments of education and learning.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Contributors
Section I The Film and the University
The Film and the University
Annex 1 The Nature and Uses of Film
Annex 2 The Aims of Higher Education
Annex 3 Interim Report on the International Enquiry by UNESCO on the Use of Cultural Films in Universities
Section II The Supply of Films
Film Sources
The Classification, Requirements for, and Availability of Films in Chemistry
Organizing University Film Services
Section III Films in Teaching
Film as a Teaching Aid
Films and Technological Education
Discussion: The Future for Film in Higher Education
Section IV Films in Research
Research Film: The Need for a Different Approach
High-Speed Cinematography in Higher Education and Research
The Film in Building and Civil Engineering Research
Time-Lapse Techniques in Cinematography
Section V The Production of Films
The Role of the Producer of Academic Films
Annex 1 Cost of 16 mm Production
Annex 2 Cost of 8 mm Production
Who can Afford a Film?
Annex 1 An Integrated Policy on Film
Annex 2 Typical Cost Sheet for Production of 20-Min Sound and Colour Film by a Free-Lance Director
Animation Technique: Planning an Animation Scenario
An Amateur's Approach to Film Making
Appendixes
1 Summary of Conclusions and Recommendations of the DSIR Working Party on the Film in Scientific Research
2 Proposals for a Central Research Photography Unit Made by the DSIR Working Party on the Film in Scientific Research
3 Some Useful Books on Film
4 Film Organizations and Journals
Indexes
Index to Contributors
Index to Subjects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223148