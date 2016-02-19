Film in Higher Education and Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198118, 9781483223148

Film in Higher Education and Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Conference Held at the College of Advanced Technology, Birmingham, in September 1964

Editors: Peter D. Groves
eBook ISBN: 9781483223148
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 344
Description

Film in Higher Education and Research is a collection of papers dealing with the use of films as a teaching tool in the classroom. Some papers discuss the relationship of film and higher education institutions, certain aspects of the cinema which is neglected at the university level, and the aims of higher education in different countries as reported by UNESCO and other documents. One paper notes that film-makers and teachers are disorganized in their use of films and other technological advances. A couple of papers investigate the requirements for, classification of, and availability of films used in chemistry subjects, as well as the organization of film activities in Birmingham University. Films utilized in higher education involve three fields connected with the institution: for instruction, for research, and for broader education. Another paper addresses the use of films—different from the usual cinematographic tool in the school—especially in research. At 8,000 to 10,000 frames per second, the camera changes from an ordinary tool aid into a scientific instrument requiring special lighting techniques and devices. Other papers tackle film production for education—cost, direction, customer needs, equipment, and distribution of the finished work. The collection is suitable for schools officers, film makers, educators, and officials of ministries of departments of education and learning.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Contributors

Section I The Film and the University

The Film and the University

Annex 1 The Nature and Uses of Film

Annex 2 The Aims of Higher Education

Annex 3 Interim Report on the International Enquiry by UNESCO on the Use of Cultural Films in Universities

Section II The Supply of Films

Film Sources

The Classification, Requirements for, and Availability of Films in Chemistry

Organizing University Film Services

Section III Films in Teaching

Film as a Teaching Aid

Films and Technological Education

Discussion: The Future for Film in Higher Education

Section IV Films in Research

Research Film: The Need for a Different Approach

High-Speed Cinematography in Higher Education and Research

The Film in Building and Civil Engineering Research

Time-Lapse Techniques in Cinematography

Section V The Production of Films

The Role of the Producer of Academic Films

Annex 1 Cost of 16 mm Production

Annex 2 Cost of 8 mm Production

Who can Afford a Film?

Annex 1 An Integrated Policy on Film

Annex 2 Typical Cost Sheet for Production of 20-Min Sound and Colour Film by a Free-Lance Director

Animation Technique: Planning an Animation Scenario

An Amateur's Approach to Film Making

Appendixes

1 Summary of Conclusions and Recommendations of the DSIR Working Party on the Film in Scientific Research

2 Proposals for a Central Research Photography Unit Made by the DSIR Working Party on the Film in Scientific Research

3 Some Useful Books on Film

4 Film Organizations and Journals

Indexes

Index to Contributors

Index to Subjects

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223148

About the Editor

Peter D. Groves

