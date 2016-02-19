Film in Higher Education and Research is a collection of papers dealing with the use of films as a teaching tool in the classroom. Some papers discuss the relationship of film and higher education institutions, certain aspects of the cinema which is neglected at the university level, and the aims of higher education in different countries as reported by UNESCO and other documents. One paper notes that film-makers and teachers are disorganized in their use of films and other technological advances. A couple of papers investigate the requirements for, classification of, and availability of films used in chemistry subjects, as well as the organization of film activities in Birmingham University. Films utilized in higher education involve three fields connected with the institution: for instruction, for research, and for broader education. Another paper addresses the use of films—different from the usual cinematographic tool in the school—especially in research. At 8,000 to 10,000 frames per second, the camera changes from an ordinary tool aid into a scientific instrument requiring special lighting techniques and devices. Other papers tackle film production for education—cost, direction, customer needs, equipment, and distribution of the finished work. The collection is suitable for schools officers, film makers, educators, and officials of ministries of departments of education and learning.