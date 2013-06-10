Fighting Multidrug Resistance with Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils and Their Components
1st Edition
Fighting Multidrug Resistance with Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils and their Components offers scientists a single source aimed at fighting specific multidrug-resistant (MDR) microorganisms such as bacteria, protozoans, viruses and fungi using natural products. This essential reference discusses herbal extracts and essential oils used or under investigation to treat MDR infections, as well as those containing antimicrobial activity that could be of potential interest in future studies against MDR microorganisms. The need to combat multidrug-resistant microorganisms is an urgent one and this book provides important coverage of mechanism of action, the advantages and disadvantages of using herbal extracts, essential oils and their components and more to aid researchers in effective antimicrobial drug discovery
- Addresses the need to develop safe and effective approaches to coping with resistance to all classes of antimicrobial drugs
- Provides readers with current evidence-based content aimed at using herbal extracts and essential oils in antimicrobial drug development
- Includes chapters devoted to the activity of herbal products against herpes, AIDS, tuberculosis, drug-resistant cancer cells and more
Natural product researchers, pharmacologists, pharmaceutical scientists and researchers involved in antimicrobial drug discovery, applied microbiology, infectious disease research and antibiotic resistance
Preface
1 Alternative antimicrobial approaches to fighting multidrug-resistant infections
2 Natural agents from plants used against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
3 Bioactivity of plant constituents against vancomycin-resistant enterococci
4 The use of natural products as an alternative against Candida species resistant to conventional chemotherapeutics
5 Use of plants in the search for drugs to treat tuberculosis
6 Use of essential oils and their components against multidrug-resistant bacteria
7 Natural products and their perspectives in developing new leishmanicidal molecules
8 Natural products with activity against Schistosoma species
9 Botanical as adjunct therapy and treatment for multidrug-resistant staphylococcal infections
10 Combining essential oils with antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents as a way of coping with multidrug-resistant bacteria
11 Antimicrobial potential of some medicinal plants and their synergistic property: an alternative source to fight against multidrug-resistant pathogenic microorganisms
12 Perspectives and key factors on the usage of herbal extracts against multidrug-resistant gram-negative microorganisms
13 Use of plant-derived extracts and bioactive compound mixtures against multidrug-resistant bacteria affecting animal health and production
14 Essential oils from Compositae family against multidrug-resistant bacteria
15 Harnessing traditional knowledge in the management of multidrug-resistance and prevention of emerging infectious diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa
16 Natural products with activity against multidrug-resistant tumor cells
17 Development of new antiherpetic drugs based on plant extracts: a review
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 10th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124017085
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123985392
Mahendra Rai
Dr Mahendra Rai: Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Amravati University in Maharashtra, India. He has published 210 research papers, more than 100 popular articles in Indian and foreign journals and 30 books from reputed publishers like Elsevier, Springer, CRC, Taylor and Francis and Scientific Publisher. He is a member of several scientific societies and has been a national Scholar for five years. He has received several prestigious awards, including the father T.A. Mathias award (1989) from the All India Association for Christian Higher Education, and the Medini award (1999) from the Department of Environment and Forest, Government of India. He also received SERC visiting fellowship by Department of Science and Technology (1996), INSA visiting fellowship by Indian National Science Academy (1998) and TWAS-UNESCO Associateship (2002), Italy. Dr. Rai serves as a referee for 20 international journals and is a member of editorial board of ten national and international journals. He has approximately three decades of teaching and research experience. The main focus of his research is plant and nanobased bioactives against human pathogenic microbes.
Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnology, SGB Amravati University, Amravati, Maharashtra, India
Kateryna Kon
Dr. Kateryna Kon, MD, PhD, currently works at the Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology at Kharkiv National Medical University, Kharkiv, Ukraine as an Associate Professor. Dr. Kon received the Best Young Scientist of Kharkiv Award in 2007. She has ten years of teaching and fifteen years of research experience. She is an editorial board member of six international peer-reviewed journals.
Dr. Kon's scientific contributions include more than 100 publications, 6 books and 18 scientific articles. The main focus of Dr. Kon’s research is antibiotic resistance in bacteria, coping with microbial resistance by plant essential oils and nanoparticles, microbiology of surgical and gynaecological infections, application of different statistical methods to analysis of biomedical data.
Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology, Kharkiv National Medical University, Kharkiv, Ukraine
"The book is well organized and its 17 chapters cover a host of topics, from basic mechanisms of multidrug resistance to specific plant genera…and select phytochemicals that offer promise…For researchers interested in the current status of phytochemicals for treating multidrug-resistant microorganisms, this book is an invaluable resource." --HerbalGram, Spring 2014