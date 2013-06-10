Fighting Multidrug Resistance with Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils and Their Components

Preface

1 Alternative antimicrobial approaches to fighting multidrug-resistant infections

2 Natural agents from plants used against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

3 Bioactivity of plant constituents against vancomycin-resistant enterococci

4 The use of natural products as an alternative against Candida species resistant to conventional chemotherapeutics

5 Use of plants in the search for drugs to treat tuberculosis

6 Use of essential oils and their components against multidrug-resistant bacteria

7 Natural products and their perspectives in developing new leishmanicidal molecules

8 Natural products with activity against Schistosoma species

9 Botanical as adjunct therapy and treatment for multidrug-resistant staphylococcal infections

10 Combining essential oils with antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents as a way of coping with multidrug-resistant bacteria

11 Antimicrobial potential of some medicinal plants and their synergistic property: an alternative source to fight against multidrug-resistant pathogenic microorganisms

12 Perspectives and key factors on the usage of herbal extracts against multidrug-resistant gram-negative microorganisms

13 Use of plant-derived extracts and bioactive compound mixtures against multidrug-resistant bacteria affecting animal health and production

14 Essential oils from Compositae family against multidrug-resistant bacteria

15 Harnessing traditional knowledge in the management of multidrug-resistance and prevention of emerging infectious diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa

16 Natural products with activity against multidrug-resistant tumor cells

17 Development of new antiherpetic drugs based on plant extracts: a review