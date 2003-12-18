Fieldbus Systems and Their Applications 2003
1st Edition
Editors: D Dietrich P Neumann Jean-Pierre Thomesse
eBook ISBN: 9780080913636
Paperback ISBN: 9780080442471
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th December 2003
Page Count: 346
Description
A proceedings volume from the 6th IFAC International Conference, Puebla, Mexico, 14-25 November 2005
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 18th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913636
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080442471
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
D Dietrich Editor
P Neumann Editor
Jean-Pierre Thomesse Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.