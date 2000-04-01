Field Worker Exposure During Pesticide Application - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418791, 9780080874661

Field Worker Exposure During Pesticide Application, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: E.A.H. van Heemstra-Lequin W.F. Tordoir
eBook ISBN: 9780080874661
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 205
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
195.00
165.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
205
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080874661

Reviews

@qu:...an excellent resource for planners, regulators, researchers, and legislators. @source: Field Crops Research

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

E.A.H. van Heemstra-Lequin Editor

W.F. Tordoir Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.