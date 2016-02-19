Field Theory in Particle Physics, Volume 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444869999, 9780444596222

Field Theory in Particle Physics, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: B. de Wit J. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780444596222
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 1986
Table of Contents

  1. Classical field theory. 2. Feynman diagrams for spinless fields. 3. Cross sections and decay rates. 4. Particles with spin one. 5. Particles with spin one-half. 6. Cross sections for processes involving fermions. 7. Quantum corrections. 8. Dimensional regularization and radiative corrections. 9. Asymptotic behaviour. Appendices.

Description

Field Theory in Particle Physics'' is an introduction to the use of relativistic field theory in particle physics. The authors explain the principal concepts of perturbative field theory and demonstrate their application in practical situations. The material presented in this book has been tested extensively in courses and the book is written in a lucid and engaging style. Many interesting problems are included at the end of each chapter, both to test the understanding of the subject matter and to further amplify the ideas in the text. The authors have taken great care to make their presentation as self-contained as possible by adding several appendices.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444596222

