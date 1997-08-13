Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology

@qu:"I wish I had this concise, compact book when I taught a course in forest pathology three decades ago. My life and that of my students would have been much easier. Who needs this book? I did, for one. It was a quick refresher course on tree diseases. Because it is designed for an introductory course in tree pathology, instructors and students need it. It can be useful to anyone who wants some knowledge about tree diseases." @source:--Thomas F. Geary in JOURNAL OF FORESTRY @qu:"This Second Edition has been significantly updated and supplemented. Blanchard and Tattar's primary objective is to provide students with a foundation for understanding the principles, practices, and pathogens involved in tree pathology. A basic reference for professional tree pathologists and arborists." @source:--CHOICE