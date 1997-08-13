Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology
2nd Edition
Description
The Second Edition of this classic text is completely up-to-date with new chapters, new information on diseases, updated citations, and revised taxonomy and terminology of the fungi, bacteria, and other organisms that affect trees. Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology presents field and laboratory techniques as well as basic information for students, foresters, plant scientists, and arboriculturalists on tree disease pathology. The revised edition includes expanded historical documentation, updated taxonomy and terminology for both pests and diseases, an entirely new introduction, new chapters on tree biology, general control strategies, and diagnostic techniques. A new section of color plates will help readers in the identification of tree pathogens. All the references have been comprehensively updated, and the exercises included for students have been revised, making this guide a useful tool for students, teachers, and practitioners interested in tree disease.
Key Features
* Contains new chapters on tree biology, general control strategies, and diagnostic techniques
- Includes additional information on the histories of disease
- Provides thoroughly updated citations
- Contains comprehensively revised taxonomy and terminology
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, graduate students, researchers, faculty and industry practitioners interested in arboriculture, forestry, plant science, botany, plant pathology, and related disciplines.
Table of Contents
Concepts and Techniques for Understanding, Identifying, and Controlling Tree Diseases: Tree Biology. Sterile Technique. Diagnostic Techniques. Preservation of Diseased Specimens and Pathogens. Models. Symptomatology. General Control Strategies.
Diseases Caused by Infectious Agents: Fungi. Foliage Diseases. Vascular Wilt Diseases. Canker Diseases. Rust Diseases. Root Diseases. Discoloration and Decay in Living Trees. Bacterial Diseases. Vascular Bacterial Diseases. Virus Diseases. Nematode Diseases. Diseases Caused by Parasitic Seed Plants.
Diseases Caused by Noninfectious Agents: Temperature Extremes. Moisture Extremes. Nutrient Abnormalities. People Pressure Diseases.
Field and Laboratory Exercises: Symptoms and Signs. Collection and Identification of Powdery Mildews. Disease Sample Collection. Isolations of Vascular Wilt Pathogens. Detection of Starch Reserves in Trees. Koch's Postulates. Extraction of Nematodes from Soil and Roots. Observations of Mycorrhizae. Development of Crown Gall. Appraisal of Shade Trees. Detection of Hazard Trees. Effects of Salt on Tree Seedlings. Detection of Discoloration and Decay in Wood. Glossary. Index. Figure Captions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 13th August 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288192
About the Author
Robert Blanchard
University of New Hampshire, Durham, U.S.A.
Terry Tattar
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, U.S.A.
Reviews
"I wish I had this concise, compact book when I taught a course in forest pathology three decades ago. My life and that of my students would have been much easier. Who needs this book? I did, for one. It was a quick refresher course on tree diseases. Because it is designed for an introductory course in tree pathology, instructors and students need it. It can be useful to anyone who wants some knowledge about tree diseases." --Thomas F. Geary in JOURNAL OF FORESTRY "This Second Edition has been significantly updated and supplemented. Blanchard and Tattar's primary objective is to provide students with a foundation for understanding the principles, practices, and pathogens involved in tree pathology. A basic reference for professional tree pathologists and arborists." --CHOICE