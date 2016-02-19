Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology
1st Edition
Description
Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology presents a selection of tree diseases, along with related field and laboratory activities, to provide students with the basic information and skills necessary for tree disease diagnosis. The diseases discussed in this book intend to be representative of the major health problems of forest and shade trees. The book is organized into four parts. Part I presents some basic information about the tools, techniques, and terminology associated with the study of tree diseases. The subsequent parts describe the infectious and noninfectious diseases. The last part describes several exercises ranging from elementary to advanced, which demonstrate certain disease concepts and allow students to experience the techniques utilized in disease diagnosis. A broad selection of exercises is provided to allow choices dependent on facilities, equipment, supplies, and student level. In addition to students, professionals in arboriculture, forestry, landscape architecture, nursery practice, and other plant science specialties will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Tools, Techniques, and Terminology
1 The Microscope
Introduction
Compound Microscope
Dissecting or Stereoscopic Microscope
2 Sterile Technique
Introduction
Preparation of Sterile Media
Sterile Transfers
3 Isolation of Disease-Causing Organisms
General
Isolation of Fungi
Isolation of Bacteria
Selected Reference Films
4 Preparation and Interpretation of Microscope Slides
Introduction
Mounting Material for Examination
Fixation and Staining
Semipermanent and Permanent Microscopic Mounts
Interpretation
Selected References
5 Preservation of Diseased Specimens and Pathogens
Introduction
Diseased Samples
Pathogens—Fungi and Bacteria
Selected References
6 Models
Introduction
The Disease Cycle
The Disease Triangle
The Control Triangle
Associations among Organisms
Selected References
7 Symptomatology
Introduction
Symptoms
Signs
Selected References
II Infectious Diseases
8 Fungi
Introduction
Sexual Reproduction
Asexual Reproduction
Classification
Selected References
9 Leaf Diseases
Introduction
Disease: Powdery Mildew
Disease: Apple Scab
Disease: Anthracnose
Disease: Oak Leaf Blister
Disease: Tar Spot
Disease: Needle Cast
Disease: Needle and Tip Blight
Disease: Sooty Mold
10 Wilt Diseases
Introduction
Disease: Dutch Elm Disease
Disease: Oak Wilt
Disease: Verticillium Wilt
Disease: Mimosa Wilt
11 Canker Diseases
Introduction
Disease: Chestnut Blight
Disease: Strumella Canker
Disease: Eutypella Canker
Disease: Nectria Canker
Disease: Beech Bark Disease
Disease: Hypoxylon Canker
Disease: Scleroderris Canker
Disease: Cytospora Canker
12 Rust Diseases
Introduction
Disease: White Pine Blister Rust
Disease: Pine-Oak Gall Rust (Eastern Gall Rust)
Disease: Fusiform Rust
Disease: Cedar-Apple Rust
Disease: Ash Rust
13 Root Diseases
Introduction
Disease: Armillaria Root Rot (Shoestring Root Rot)
Disease: Annosus Root Rot
Disease: Phytophthora Root Rots
Mycorrhizae
14 Discoloration and Decay in Living Trees
Introduction
Wounds
Host Response to Wounds (CODIT)
Microbial Invasion of Wounds
Selected References
15 Bacterial Diseases
Introduction
Disease: Crown Gall
Disease: Fire Blight
Disease: Bacterial Wetwood of Elm
16 Virus Diseases
Introduction
Virus Diseases of Trees
Control of Virus Diseases of Trees
Selected References
17 Mycoplasmalike Organism Diseases
Introduction
Disease: Elm Yellows (Elm Phloem Necrosis)
Disease: Lethal Yellowing of Coconut Palms
18 Nematode Diseases
Introduction
Nematode Disease of Trees
Control of Nematode Diseases
Selected References
19 Diseases Caused by Parasitic Seed Plants
Introduction
Disease: Dwarf Mistletoe
Disease: True (Leafy) Mistletoe
Disease: Dodder
III Diseases Caused by Noninfectious Agents
20 Temperature Extremes
Introduction
High Temperature—Heat Injury
Low Temperature—Cold Injury
Selected References
21 Moisture Extremes
Introduction
Water Deficiency—Drought
Water Excess—Flooding
Selected References
22 Nutrient Abnormalities
Introduction
Macronutrients
Micronutrients
Soil and Tissue Analysis
Selected References
23 People Pressure Diseases
Introduction
Construction
Chemical Injury
Selected References
IV Field and Laboratory Exercises
Exercise I: Symptoms and Signs
Exercise II: Collection and Identification of Powdery Mildews
Exercise III: Disease Sample Collection
Exercise IV: Isolations of Vascular Wilt Pathogens
Exercise V: Identification of A and B Mating Types of Ceratocytis ulmi
Exercise VI: Koch's Postulates
Exercise VII: Extraction of Nematodes from Soil and Roots
Exercise VIII: Observations of Mycorrhizae
Exercise IX: Development of Crown Gall
Exercise X: Evaluation of Shade Trees
Exercise XI: Effects of Salt on Tree Seedlings
Exercise XII: Electrical Detection of Disease in Living Trees
Exercise XIII: Construction of a Discoloration and Decay Detector
Glossary
Index
