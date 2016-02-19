Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121039806, 9780323156882

Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Blanchard
eBook ISBN: 9780323156882
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1981
Page Count: 302
Description

Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology presents a selection of tree diseases, along with related field and laboratory activities, to provide students with the basic information and skills necessary for tree disease diagnosis. The diseases discussed in this book intend to be representative of the major health problems of forest and shade trees. The book is organized into four parts. Part I presents some basic information about the tools, techniques, and terminology associated with the study of tree diseases. The subsequent parts describe the infectious and noninfectious diseases. The last part describes several exercises ranging from elementary to advanced, which demonstrate certain disease concepts and allow students to experience the techniques utilized in disease diagnosis. A broad selection of exercises is provided to allow choices dependent on facilities, equipment, supplies, and student level. In addition to students, professionals in arboriculture, forestry, landscape architecture, nursery practice, and other plant science specialties will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

I Tools, Techniques, and Terminology

1 The Microscope

Introduction

Compound Microscope

Dissecting or Stereoscopic Microscope

2 Sterile Technique

Introduction

Preparation of Sterile Media

Sterile Transfers

3 Isolation of Disease-Causing Organisms

General

Isolation of Fungi

Isolation of Bacteria

Selected Reference Films

4 Preparation and Interpretation of Microscope Slides

Introduction

Mounting Material for Examination

Fixation and Staining

Semipermanent and Permanent Microscopic Mounts

Interpretation

Selected References

5 Preservation of Diseased Specimens and Pathogens

Introduction

Diseased Samples

Pathogens—Fungi and Bacteria

Selected References

6 Models

Introduction

The Disease Cycle

The Disease Triangle

The Control Triangle

Associations among Organisms

Selected References

7 Symptomatology

Introduction

Symptoms

Signs

Selected References

II Infectious Diseases

8 Fungi

Introduction

Sexual Reproduction

Asexual Reproduction

Classification

Selected References

9 Leaf Diseases

Introduction

Disease: Powdery Mildew

Disease: Apple Scab

Disease: Anthracnose

Disease: Oak Leaf Blister

Disease: Tar Spot

Disease: Needle Cast

Disease: Needle and Tip Blight

Disease: Sooty Mold

10 Wilt Diseases

Introduction

Disease: Dutch Elm Disease

Disease: Oak Wilt

Disease: Verticillium Wilt

Disease: Mimosa Wilt

11 Canker Diseases

Introduction

Disease: Chestnut Blight

Disease: Strumella Canker

Disease: Eutypella Canker

Disease: Nectria Canker

Disease: Beech Bark Disease

Disease: Hypoxylon Canker

Disease: Scleroderris Canker

Disease: Cytospora Canker

12 Rust Diseases

Introduction

Disease: White Pine Blister Rust

Disease: Pine-Oak Gall Rust (Eastern Gall Rust)

Disease: Fusiform Rust

Disease: Cedar-Apple Rust

Disease: Ash Rust

13 Root Diseases

Introduction

Disease: Armillaria Root Rot (Shoestring Root Rot)

Disease: Annosus Root Rot

Disease: Phytophthora Root Rots

Mycorrhizae

14 Discoloration and Decay in Living Trees

Introduction

Wounds

Host Response to Wounds (CODIT)

Microbial Invasion of Wounds

Selected References

15 Bacterial Diseases

Introduction

Disease: Crown Gall

Disease: Fire Blight

Disease: Bacterial Wetwood of Elm

16 Virus Diseases

Introduction

Virus Diseases of Trees

Control of Virus Diseases of Trees

Selected References

17 Mycoplasmalike Organism Diseases

Introduction

Disease: Elm Yellows (Elm Phloem Necrosis)

Disease: Lethal Yellowing of Coconut Palms

18 Nematode Diseases

Introduction

Nematode Disease of Trees

Control of Nematode Diseases

Selected References

19 Diseases Caused by Parasitic Seed Plants

Introduction

Disease: Dwarf Mistletoe

Disease: True (Leafy) Mistletoe

Disease: Dodder

III Diseases Caused by Noninfectious Agents

20 Temperature Extremes

Introduction

High Temperature—Heat Injury

Low Temperature—Cold Injury

Selected References

21 Moisture Extremes

Introduction

Water Deficiency—Drought

Water Excess—Flooding

Selected References

22 Nutrient Abnormalities

Introduction

Macronutrients

Micronutrients

Soil and Tissue Analysis

Selected References

23 People Pressure Diseases

Introduction

Construction

Chemical Injury

Selected References

IV Field and Laboratory Exercises

Exercise I: Symptoms and Signs

Exercise II: Collection and Identification of Powdery Mildews

Exercise III: Disease Sample Collection

Exercise IV: Isolations of Vascular Wilt Pathogens

Exercise V: Identification of A and B Mating Types of Ceratocytis ulmi

Exercise VI: Koch's Postulates

Exercise VII: Extraction of Nematodes from Soil and Roots

Exercise VIII: Observations of Mycorrhizae

Exercise IX: Development of Crown Gall

Exercise X: Evaluation of Shade Trees

Exercise XI: Effects of Salt on Tree Seedlings

Exercise XII: Electrical Detection of Disease in Living Trees

Exercise XIII: Construction of a Discoloration and Decay Detector

Glossary

Index


Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156882

About the Author

Robert Blanchard

