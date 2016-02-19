Field and Laboratory Guide to Tree Pathology presents a selection of tree diseases, along with related field and laboratory activities, to provide students with the basic information and skills necessary for tree disease diagnosis. The diseases discussed in this book intend to be representative of the major health problems of forest and shade trees. The book is organized into four parts. Part I presents some basic information about the tools, techniques, and terminology associated with the study of tree diseases. The subsequent parts describe the infectious and noninfectious diseases. The last part describes several exercises ranging from elementary to advanced, which demonstrate certain disease concepts and allow students to experience the techniques utilized in disease diagnosis. A broad selection of exercises is provided to allow choices dependent on facilities, equipment, supplies, and student level. In addition to students, professionals in arboriculture, forestry, landscape architecture, nursery practice, and other plant science specialties will find this book invaluable.