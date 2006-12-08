Fibrous Proteins: Amyloids, Prions and Beta Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342730, 9780080468952

Fibrous Proteins: Amyloids, Prions and Beta Proteins, Volume 73

1st Edition

Authors: John Squire David Parry Andrey Kajava
eBook ISBN: 9780080468952
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342730
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th December 2006
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
177.23
150.65
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Beta-Structures in Fibrous Proteins. B-Silks: Enhancing and Controlling Aggregation. Beta-Rolls, Beta-Helices and Other Beta-Solenoid Proteins. Natural Triple B-Stranded Fibrous Folds. Structure, Function and Amyloidogenesis of Fungal. Prions: Filament Polymorphism and Prion Variants. X-Ray Fiber and powder Diffraction of PRP Prion Peptides. From the Polymorphism of Amyloid Fibrils to Their Assembly Mechanism and Cytotoxicity. Structural Models of Amyloid-like Fibrils.

Description

Amyloids, Prions and Beta Proteins is the last volume of the three-part thematic series on Fibrous Proteins in the Advances in Protein Chemistry serial. Fibrous proteins act as molecular scaffolds in cells providing the supporting structures of our skeletons, bones, tendons, cartilage, and skin. They define the mechanical properties of our internal hollow organs such as the intestines, heart, and blood vessels. This volume covers such topics as Beta-Structures in Fibrous Proteins; B-Silks: Enhancing and Controlling Aggregation; Beta-Rolls, Beta-Helices and Other Beta-Solenoid Proteins; Natural Triple B-Stranded Fibrous Folds; Structure, Function and Amyloidogenesis of Fungal Prions: Filament Polymorphism and Prion Variants; X-Ray Fiber and powder Diffraction of PRP Prion Peptides; From the Polymorphism of Amyloid Fibrils to Their Assembly Mechanism and Cytotoxicity; Structural Models of Amyloid-like Fibrils.

Readership

Cell biologists, Structural biologists, Biophysicists, Biochemists, Bioinformaticists, Medical pathologists, Physiologists, Anatomists, Geneticists.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080468952
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120342730

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

John Squire Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College London, United Kingdom

David Parry Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Massey University, Palmerston North, New Zealand

Andrey Kajava Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.