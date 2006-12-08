Fibrous Proteins: Amyloids, Prions and Beta Proteins, Volume 73
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Beta-Structures in Fibrous Proteins. B-Silks: Enhancing and Controlling Aggregation. Beta-Rolls, Beta-Helices and Other Beta-Solenoid Proteins. Natural Triple B-Stranded Fibrous Folds. Structure, Function and Amyloidogenesis of Fungal. Prions: Filament Polymorphism and Prion Variants. X-Ray Fiber and powder Diffraction of PRP Prion Peptides. From the Polymorphism of Amyloid Fibrils to Their Assembly Mechanism and Cytotoxicity. Structural Models of Amyloid-like Fibrils.
Description
Amyloids, Prions and Beta Proteins is the last volume of the three-part thematic series on Fibrous Proteins in the Advances in Protein Chemistry serial. Fibrous proteins act as molecular scaffolds in cells providing the supporting structures of our skeletons, bones, tendons, cartilage, and skin. They define the mechanical properties of our internal hollow organs such as the intestines, heart, and blood vessels. This volume covers such topics as Beta-Structures in Fibrous Proteins; B-Silks: Enhancing and Controlling Aggregation; Beta-Rolls, Beta-Helices and Other Beta-Solenoid Proteins; Natural Triple B-Stranded Fibrous Folds; Structure, Function and Amyloidogenesis of Fungal Prions: Filament Polymorphism and Prion Variants; X-Ray Fiber and powder Diffraction of PRP Prion Peptides; From the Polymorphism of Amyloid Fibrils to Their Assembly Mechanism and Cytotoxicity; Structural Models of Amyloid-like Fibrils.
Readership
Cell biologists, Structural biologists, Biophysicists, Biochemists, Bioinformaticists, Medical pathologists, Physiologists, Anatomists, Geneticists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468952
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120342730
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
John Squire Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, United Kingdom
David Parry Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Massey University, Palmerston North, New Zealand