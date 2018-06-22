Fibroblast Growth Factors
1st Edition
Description
Fibroblast Growth Factors presents research and results from the leading global research group on FGF, providing up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of the field. The book describes the history, basic research and growth engineering technology involved with FGFs, while also introducing detailed research methods. It comprises eight chapters that detail successes and problems in relation to wound healing of engineered growth factors and considers injury repair and regeneration, non-mitogenic mutants, structure modification, pathology, physiology, pharmacology, development, FGF/FGFR inhibitors, bioengineering, and new drug development. It will serve as a key reference book for researchers working on FGFs.
Key Features
- Focuses on the growth engineering aspects of FGF-based drug development and its clinical applications
- Presents useful information on the history of FGFs, along with basic research and growth engineering technology
- Provides detailed, practical research methods and results obtained on FGFs
- Considers the successes and problems in engineering technology
- Offers up-to-date, comprehensive coverage from the world’s leading research group
Readership
Scientists engaged in FGF basic research, bioengineering and biopharmaceuticals; Students of biopharmaceutics and pharmacology
Table of Contents
- Engineered growth factor review
2. FGFs in injury repair and regeneration
3. FGF non-mitogenic mutants
4. Pathophysiology and Pharmacology of FGFs
5. FGFs in embryonic development and reproductive functions
6. Design and discovery of FGF/FGFR inhibitors
7. Protein structure and modification of FGFs
8. Bioengineering of FGFs and new drug developments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161432
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161425
About the Author
Xiaokun Li
Xiaokun Li is Professor at Wenzhou Medical University, and has been vice director and associate professor at the Bioengineering Institute at Jinan University, China. He was among the first to study FGFs in China, and leads the largest dedicated research group in the world on the subject. In the past 20 years he has had new drugs and products approved by China SFDA. He has published 183 papers in leading international journals, and is the chair of the International Chinese FGF Association. He holds a PhD from Sun-Yat sen Medical University, and a degree in medical science from Norman Bethune Medical University in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Wenzhou Medical University and formerly Vice Director and Associate Professor, Bioengineering Institute, Jinan University, China