Fibroblast Growth Factor 23
1st Edition
Description
Fibroblast Growth Factor 23 describes how FGF23 was initially identified as a bone-derived factor targeting the kidney. This reference then defines the exciting research in recent years how a much wider spectrum of sources, targets and functions have been identified, showing that different FGF23 effects require distinct signaling receptors and mediators that differ among target tissues.
This reference reaches a wide academic audience with a broad interest in biomedical sciences, including:
- Endocrinology: FGF23 initially identified as a bone-derived factor targeting the kidney
- Physiology: FGF23 as a regulator of phosphate metabolism and beyond
- Cell Biology: Mechanistic FGF23 research revealed novel concepts of FGF receptor signaling
- Biochemistry: Molecular crosstalk between FGF23 and klotho, from structure and binding to signal transduction
- Pharmacology: FGF23 and its receptors as potential drug targets to treat or prevent diseases, such as CKD, heart failure or COPD
- Basic Research: Cell culture and animal models as well as novel assays to study FGF23 production and effects
- Nephrology: FGF23 as a biomarker and cause for CKD and associated pathologies
- Internal Medicine: FGF23 as a biomarker and cause for various diseases involving the kidney, heart, lung and liver
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive collection of chapters describing the diversity of FGF23's actions
- Highlights truly translational topics as they range from molecular signaling to physiology and to mechanism of disease, discussing cell culture and animal models to study FGF23
- Describes FGF23’s potential in the clinical setting, as a biomarker or even drug target
- Leaders in the field cover a wide spectrum of research background and expertise, including clinical and basic scientists, with expertise in studying various diseases and in endocrinology, genetics, protein biochemistry, cell biology and physiology
Readership
Biomedical researchers and research clinicians in the field researching FGF23; basic scientists in physiology, biochemistry and genetics, clinicians such as nephrologists, bone and mineral researchers and endocrinologists
Table of Contents
1. The discovery of FGF23 – a historic view: genetic disorders of hypo- and hyperphosphatemia
Michael J. Econs
2. FGF23 – an established master regulator of phosphate metabolism
Keith Hruska
3. FGF23 – more than a phosphaturic hormone
Reinhold G. Erben
4. The regulation of FGF23 production in bone and outside of bone
Erica Clinkenbeard
5. Klotho-dependent actions of FGF23 - targets, signal transduction and cellular effects
Makoto Kuro-o
6. Klotho-independent actions of FGF23 - targets, signal transduction and cellular effects
Alexander Grabner
7. The experimental detection of FGF23 responsiveness and effects
Farzana Perwad
8. FGF23 and bone disease
Katherine Wesseling Perry
9. FGF23 and kidney disease
Anna Jovanovich
10. FGF23 and heart and vascular disease
Maren Leifheit-Nestler
11. FGF23 and inflammation, anemia, and iron
Mark R. Hanudel
12. FGF23 and infectious diseases
Justine Bacchetta
13. FGF23 and lung disease
Stefanie Krick
14. FGF23 and neuro-cognitive disorders
Clinton Wright
15. FGF23 measurements in humans and its place as a clinical biomarker
Edward R. Smith
16. FGF23 – a drug target including treatment of hypophosphatemic osteomalacia
Erik Imel
17. FGF23 – resolved issues, remaining controversies and future questions – a clinician’s perspective
Gunnar Henrik Heine
18. Klotho – the discovery of the FGF23 co-receptor
Seiji Fukumoto
19. Klotho – an FGF23-independent hormone
Chou-Long Huang
20. Klotho and aging phenotypes
Marc Vervloet
21. αKlotho gene and protein measurements in humans and their role as a clinical biomarker of disease
Ming-Chang Hu
22. Structural Basis of FGF23 Hormone Signaling
Moosa Mohammadi
23. Klotho – open questions, controversies and future perspectives
Hannes Olauson
24. The crosstalk between phosphate, FGF23 and klotho in the regulation of tissue homeostasis in health and disease
Mohammed Shawkat Razzaque
Details
- No. of pages:
- 475
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180365
About the Editor
Christian Faul
Dr. Faul earned his PhD title at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx in 2005, and conducted his postdoctoral research training at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He currently is an Associate Professor in the Division of Nephrology within the Department of Medicine and in the Department of Cell, Developmental and Integrative Biology (CDIB) at UAB.) He is also a member of the Comprehensive Diabetes Center and Section of Cardio-Renal Physiology and Medicine. He focuses on circulating fibroblast growth factors and their pathological effects on the heart in the context of diabetes and chronic kidney disease. In collaborations with pharma industry, Dr. Faul analyzes beneficial cardiac effects of pharmacological blockers for fibroblast growth factor receptors in animal models with diabetes and kidney injury. Dr. Faul received research funding from the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), and American Heart Association (AHA), and the NephCure Foundation, as well as support from pharma industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Kenneth White
Dr. White studied the molecular genetics of metabolic bone diseases during an NIH-sponsored postdoctoral fellowship at the Indiana University School of Medicine (IUSM). He played an instrumental role in discovering the novel hormone FGF23 during this time, and since then his laboratory has been funded to study FGF23 and its co-receptor Klotho. Within the University, he is Director of the MMGE Division of Molecular Genetics and Gene Therapy and currently a member of the Indiana Center for Musculoskeletal Health (ICMH).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medical and Molecular Genetics, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Orlando Gutierrez
Dr. Gutiérrez is the Hilda B. Anderson Endowed Chair in Nephrology, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, Associate Director of the Division of Nephrology, and Deputy Director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Dr. Gutiérrez’s research is focused on understanding pathophysiological mechanisms underlying disorders of phosphorus and vitamin D metabolism in health and in individuals with kidney disease. He has a special interest in delineating environmental and/or behavioral factors that may modulate these associations, particularly those related to health disparities, poverty and nutrition. To this end, his group conducts epidemiologic and patient-oriented studies investigating the impact of disturbances in phosphorus metabolism on kidney and cardiovascular health. He is funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the American Heart Association, and industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hilda B. Anderson Endowed Chair in Nephrology, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, Associate Director of the Division of Nephrology, and Deputy Director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Science, University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA