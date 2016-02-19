Fibres, Films, Plastics and Rubbers: A Handbook of Common Polymers focuses on polymeric materials. The book first discusses a list of sections on individual polymers. Topics include olefin and vinyl-type, carbohydrate-type, synthetic condensation-type, organo-silicon, and inorganic polymers, as well as proteins. The text also looks at list of sections on specific properties and related information. The book then discusses polyethylenes, polypropylene, and polytetrafluoroethylene. The text also examines polystyrene. Concerns include the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of these materials. The text also focuses on indene and coumarone/indene resins; polyvinyl acetate and alcohol; polyvinyl formal, acetal, and butyral; and polyacrylates and polymethacrylates. The book then examines the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of polyvinyl chloride, polyvinylidene chloride, cellulose, and cellulose acetate. The book also discusses the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of cellulose nitrate, cellulose ethers, starch, and regenerated proteins. Same type of evaluation is also done to polyamides, epoxy resins, polyformaldehyde, natural rubber, and nitrile rubbers. The text is a valuable source of information for readers interested in polymeric materials.