Fibres, Films, Plastics and Rubbers
1st Edition
A Handbook of Common Polymers
Description
Fibres, Films, Plastics and Rubbers: A Handbook of Common Polymers focuses on polymeric materials. The book first discusses a list of sections on individual polymers. Topics include olefin and vinyl-type, carbohydrate-type, synthetic condensation-type, organo-silicon, and inorganic polymers, as well as proteins. The text also looks at list of sections on specific properties and related information. The book then discusses polyethylenes, polypropylene, and polytetrafluoroethylene. The text also examines polystyrene. Concerns include the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of these materials. The text also focuses on indene and coumarone/indene resins; polyvinyl acetate and alcohol; polyvinyl formal, acetal, and butyral; and polyacrylates and polymethacrylates. The book then examines the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of polyvinyl chloride, polyvinylidene chloride, cellulose, and cellulose acetate. The book also discusses the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of cellulose nitrate, cellulose ethers, starch, and regenerated proteins. Same type of evaluation is also done to polyamides, epoxy resins, polyformaldehyde, natural rubber, and nitrile rubbers. The text is a valuable source of information for readers interested in polymeric materials.
Table of Contents
How to Use this Book
1. List of Sections on Individual Polymers
2. List of Sections on Specific Properties and Related Information
Part 1 Data on Individual Polymers
Sections 1-42
Part 2 Data on Specific Properties and Related Information
Sections 51-84
Note on SI Units
General Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102993