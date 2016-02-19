Fibres, Films, Plastics and Rubbers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408159609, 9781483102993

Fibres, Films, Plastics and Rubbers

1st Edition

A Handbook of Common Polymers

Authors: W.J. Roff J.R. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781483102993
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 204
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fibres, Films, Plastics and Rubbers: A Handbook of Common Polymers focuses on polymeric materials. The book first discusses a list of sections on individual polymers. Topics include olefin and vinyl-type, carbohydrate-type, synthetic condensation-type, organo-silicon, and inorganic polymers, as well as proteins. The text also looks at list of sections on specific properties and related information. The book then discusses polyethylenes, polypropylene, and polytetrafluoroethylene. The text also examines polystyrene. Concerns include the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of these materials. The text also focuses on indene and coumarone/indene resins; polyvinyl acetate and alcohol; polyvinyl formal, acetal, and butyral; and polyacrylates and polymethacrylates. The book then examines the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of polyvinyl chloride, polyvinylidene chloride, cellulose, and cellulose acetate. The book also discusses the structure, chemistry, physics, fabrication, serviceability, and utilization of cellulose nitrate, cellulose ethers, starch, and regenerated proteins. Same type of evaluation is also done to polyamides, epoxy resins, polyformaldehyde, natural rubber, and nitrile rubbers. The text is a valuable source of information for readers interested in polymeric materials.

Table of Contents


How to Use this Book

1. List of Sections on Individual Polymers

2. List of Sections on Specific Properties and Related Information

Part 1 Data on Individual Polymers

Sections 1-42

Part 2 Data on Specific Properties and Related Information

Sections 51-84

Note on SI Units

General Index

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483102993

About the Author

W.J. Roff

J.R. Scott

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.