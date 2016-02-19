Fibre Structure
1st Edition
Description
Fibre Structure is a 19-chapter text that emerged from lectures presented at the Manchester College of Science and Technology. The interest of fiber studies lies to some extent in the important part textile materials play in general living and in industrial products and operations.
The first chapters deal with the chemistry of fiber-forming polymers, followed by considerable chapters on the controversial subject of the fine structure of fibers. The remaining chapters describe the special features of all the important fibers, including glass and asbestos.
Textile scientists, researchers, and manufacturers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Historical
1.1.1 Natural Fibers
1.1.2 Regenerated Fibers
1.1.3 Synthetic Fibers
1.2 The Idea of Polymers
1.3 Constitution of Fibers
1.3.1 Synthetic Fibers
1.3.2 Cellulose Fibers
1.3.3 Protein Fibers
Chapter 2 Cellulose and Its Derivatives
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Form and Behaviour of Cellulose Derivatives in Solution
2.2.1 Introduction
2.2.2 Measurements of Light-Scattering Dissymmetry
2 2.3 Osmometry and Light Scattering: Second Virial Coefficient
2.2.4 Viscometry
2.2.5 Conclusions
2.3 The Chemical Constitution of Cellulose
2.3.1 Introduction
2.3.2 Viscosity Anomalies
2.3.3 Resistant Hemicelluloses
2.3.4 Products of Partial Hydrolysis
2.3.5 Weak Bonds
2.3.6 Conclusions
Chapter 3 Synthetic Polypeptides and Fibrous Proteins
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Preparation of Synthetic Polypeptides
3.2.1 Polypeptides and their Synthesis
3.2.2 The N.C.A. Method
3.2.3 The N-Carbothiophenyl Amino-Acid Technique
3.3 Chain Conformation in Polypeptides
3.3.1 Dimensions for Model-Building
3.3.2 The Folding of Polypeptide Chains
3.3.3 Folds Involving Intra-Chain Hydrogen-Bonding
3.3.4 Conformation Involving Inter-Chain Hydrogen-Bonding
3.3.5 Conformation Involving Inter- and Intra-Chain Hydrogen Bonds
3.4 Experimental Techniques and Results on Polypeptides
3.4.1 Orientation
3.4.2 Infra-red Spectra
3.4.3 X-ray Diffraction
3.4.4 Optical Rotation
3.4.5 Stereochemical Effects
3.5 Silks
3.5.1 Varieties of Silk
3.5.2 Amino-Acid Composition of Fibroins
3.5.3 The Molecular Weights of Fibroins
3.5.4 Sequence of Amino-Acid Residues
3.5.5 Chain Conformations in Fibroins
3.5.6 Cross-Î² Structure
3.5.7 Water-Soluble Silk
3 6 Wool and Hair
3.6.1 Fiber Structure
3.6.2 Amino-Acid Composition
3.6.3 The Chemical Structure of Wool Keratin
3.6.4 Chain Conformations in Wool and Hair
3.6.5 Modifications to the Î±-Helix
3.6.6 The Macro-Structure of Wool
3.7 Collagen
3.7.1 Chemical Structure
3.7.2 Chain Conformation in Poly-L-Proline and Derivatives
3.7.3 Chain Conformation in Collagen
Chapter 4 Synthetic Fiber-Forming Polymers and Co-polymers
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Characteristics of Synthetic Fibers
4.2.1 General Properties
4.2.2 General Molecular Characteristics
4.2.3 Heterogeneity of Molecular Species in Synthetic Fibers
4.3 The Configuration of Polymer Molecules in Synthetic Fibers
4.3.1 Configuration in the Crystalline Regions
4.3.2 Isomorphism and Polymorphism in Crystalline Polymers
4.3.3 Configuration in the Amorphous Regions
4.4 Inter- and Intra-Molecular Forces in Fibers
4.4.1 Cohesive Forces in Fibers
4.4.2 Forces Determining Crystalline Configuration and Opposing Configurational Change
4.5 Structure-Properties Relationships in Fibrous Polymers
4.5.1 Acyclic Polymers
4.5.2 Polymers with Intra-Chain Cyclic Groupings
4.5.3 Lateral Substitution in Polymers
4.5.4 Special Effects: Tolerance of Structural Irregularity in Crystalline Polymers, and Steric Hindrance
4.6 Co-polymers
4.6.1 General Characteristics
4.6.2 Effects of Co-polymerization on the Properties of Crystalline Fibrous Polymers
4.6.3 Non-crystalline Fibrous Co-polymers
4.6.4 Concluding Remarks on Structure-Properties Relationships in Synthetic Fibers
4.7 Reactions and Reactivity of Synthetic Fibers in Relation to Structure
4.7.1 The Chemical Effects of Heat on some Linear Polymers
4.7.2 The Hydrolysis of Synthetic Fibers
4.7.3 The Effects of Radiation on Synthetic Fibers
Chapter 5 Tactic Polymers
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 A New Class of Polymers
5.1.2 Meaning of Tacticity
5.2 Production of Tactic Polymers
5.2.1 Origins of Tacticity
5.2.2 Statistics of Sequence Lengths
5.2.3 Links with Biology; Molecular-Weight Distributions
5.3 The Zig-Zag Chain Conformation in Polyethylene and Syndiotactic Polymers
5.3.1 General Principles of Packing in Polymer Crystallites
5.3.2 Substitution and Chain Conformation
5.3.3 Comparison of Three Structures Based on the Planar trans Zig-Zag Conformation
5.3.4 Deviations Due to Interference Between Main-Chain and Side-Chain Groups
5.4 Spiral Structure of Isotactic Polymers and Randomization Effects
5.4.1 Trigonal Spiral
5.4.2 Higher Polygonal Spirals
5.4.3 Chain Conformation and Lateral Packing as Factors Determining Crystal Structure: a Case of Isomorphic Replacement
5.5 Physical Properties of Tactic Polymers
5.5.1 Melting Points and Thermal Properties
5.5.2 Mechanical and Other Properties
5.5.3 Outlook for Tactic Fibers
Chapter 6 The Development of Ideas of Fine Structure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Crystalline and Non-crystalline Regions
6.2.1 Micellar and Continuous Theories of Structure
6.2.2 The Combination of Crystalline and Non-crystalline Regions
6.2.3 Electron-Microscope Studies
6.2.4 The Present Position
6.3 A Fringed-Fibril Theory
6.3.1 The Fringed-Fibril Structure
6.3.2 Crystallite Size
6.3.3 General Observations
6.4 Conclusion
Chapter 7 Observed Fine Structure in Plant Fibers
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Constitution of Cell-Walls
7.2.1 The Structure of Cellulose I
7.2.2 The Surface of the Microfibrils
7.2.3 The Incrusting Substances
7.3 The Organization of Cellulose in the Walls
7.3.1 Crossed Fibrillar Structure
7.3.2 The Structure of Wood Tracheids
7.3.3 Relation of Structure to Cell Dimensions
7.4 Chain Orientation and Physical Properties
7.4.1 General Considerations
7.4.2 Swelling
7.4.3 Heat Conductivity
7.4.4 Strength Properties
Chapter 8 The Fine Structure of Animal and Man-Made Fibers
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Experimental Methods
8.2.1 Fragmentation Methods
8.2.2 Studies of Transverse and Longitudinal Sections
8.2.3 Replication Techniques
8.3 Fibrillar Structure
8.4 Morphology of Microfibrils
8.4.1 The Effect of Crystallinity and Crystalline Orientation
8.5 Longitudinal Repeats in Fibrous Structures
8.6 Man-Made Fibers
8.7 Animal Fibers
8.8 Biosynthesis of Fibers
8.9 Closing Remarks
Chapter 9 The Non-Crystalline State
9.1 Mechanical Properties of High-Molecular Materials
9.2 The Rubber-Like State
9.2.1 The Kinetic Theory of Rubber Elasticity
9.2.2 The Network Theory
9.3 The Amorphous Component in Crystalline Polymers
9.3.1 Properties of Crystalline Polymers
9.3.2 The Modulus of Crystalline Rubber
9.3.3 Filler Action of Crystallites
9.3.4 Modification of Properties of Amorphous Component
9.3.5 Conclusion
9.4 Transition Phenomena
9.4.1 The Glass-Rubber Transition
9.4.2 Changes in Mechanical Properties in the Transition Region
9.4.3 Mechanical Properties of Amorphous Polymers
9.4.4 Fine Structure of the Relaxation Spectrum
9.4.5 General Discussion of Transition Phenomena
Chapter 10 The Crystallinity of High Polymers
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Molecule
10.3 The Crystallite
10.3.1 The Concept of the Crystal Lattice in Polymers
10.3.2 The Configuration of the Molecule
10.3.3 The Packing of the Molecules
10.4 The Crystalline-Amorphous Entity
10.5 The Spherulitic Texture
10.5.1 The Recognition of Spherulites and their Significance in High Polymers
10.5.2 The Kinetics of Crystallization in Terms of Spherulites
10.5.3 Birefringence Effects in Spherulites
10.5.4 Orientation of the Molecules in Spherulites
10.5.5 The Morphology of Spherulites: the Spherulitic Fibril
10.5.6 Models of Spherulite Structures
10.6 Single Crystals
10.6.1 First Observations on Single Crystals
10.6.2 Electron-Diffraction Studies on Single Crystals; the Orientation of the Molecules
10.6.3 Chain-Folding in Polymers and Its Consequences
10.6.4 Relation Between Single Crystals and Spherulites
10.7 Some General Considerations
10.7.1 Relation Between Polymers and Low-Molecular-Weight Materials
10.7.2 Explanation of Chain-Folding
10.7.3 Problems Concerning Crystallization in the Bulk
10.8 Some Aspects of the Deformation Behavior in Terms of Crystalline Structures
10.8.1 General
10.8.2 The Molecule
10.8.3 The Crystallite
10.8.4 The Crystalline-Amorphous Entity
10.8.5 The Spherulite
10.8.6 The Spherulitic Fibril
10.8.7 Single Crystals
10.8.8 The Structure of the Drawn Fiber
Chapter 11 Surface Structure
11.1 External Form of Fibers
11.2 Methods Used to Study the Surface Structure
11.2.1 Interferometry
11.2.2 Microscopy
11.2.3 Scanning Electron Microscope
11.2.4 Reflection Electron Microscope
11.2.5 Observation of Silhouettes
11.2.6 Preparation of Transparent Casts or Replicas
11.2.7 Stereoscopy
11.2.8 Studies of Transverse and Longitudinal Sections
11.3 Fiber Surfaces
11.3.1 Animal Hair and Wool Fibers
11.3.2 Cotton
11.3.3 Regenerated Fibers
11.3.4 Synthetic Fibers
Chapter 12 Cotton and Other Vegetable Fibers
12.1 Introduction and General Classification of Vegetable Fibers
12.2 bast Fibers
12.2.1 Jute
12.2.2 Flax
12.2.3 Ramie
12.2.4 Hemp
12.2.5 Kenaf
12.3 Leaf Fibers
12.3.1 Abaca
12.3.2 Sisal
12.4 Seed Fiber
12.4.1 Kapok
12.5 Cotton
12.5.1 General Characteristics
12.5.2 Detailed Structure of Cotton Fiber
12.5.3 Observations on Modified Cotton Fibers
12.5.4 Discussion
12.6 Some Applications of Microscopical Studies to Utilization Research
Chapter 13 Rayon and Acetate Fibers
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Viscose Rayons
13.2.1 Properties and Microscopic Structure
13.2.2 The Load-Elongation Curve
13.2.3 Fine Structure
13.3 Cellulose Acetate Fibers
13.3.1 Secondary Cellulose Acetate
13.3.2 Cellulose Triacetate
Chapter 14 Fibers from Condensation Polymers
14.1 Fundamental Fiber Tensile Properties
14.2 Spinning
14.2.1 Choice of Process
14.2.2 Melt-Extrusion
14.2.3 Stretching and Cooling
14.2.4 Consequences of Crystallization and Moisture Absorption
14.2.5 Spinning Stability
14.3 Drawing
14.3.1 Initially Crystalline Filaments
14.3.2 Initially Amorphous Filaments
14.3.3 Cold-Drawing at a Neck
14.3.4 Continuous Thread-Line Drawing
14.4 Heat-Treatments after Drawing
14.4.1 The Need for Heat-Treatment
14.4.2 A General Theory of Heat-Treatments
14.4.3 Various Forms of Heat-Treatment
14.5 Larger-Scale Features
14.6 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 15 Fibers from Addition Polymers
15.1 Polyethylene
15.2 Polypropylene
15.3 Halogenated Hydrocarbons
15.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol
15.5 Polyacrylonitrile
Chapter 16 A Survey of the Gross Structural Features of Protein Fibers
16.1 Growth and Types of Keratin Fibers
16.1.1 The Development of Skin Follicles
16.1.2 Fiber Growth and Its Relation to Structure
16.1.3 The Roots and Tips of Fibers
16.1.4 Pigment
16.1.5 Fleece Structure and Fiber Types
16.2 The Details Structure of Keratin Fibers
16.2.1 The Cortical Cells
16.2.2 The Bilateral Nature of the Cortex
16.2.3 The Medulla
16.2.4 The Cuticle
16.2.5 Classification of Cuticular Scale Patterns
16.3 A Survey of the Keratin Fibers
16.3.1 Fibers from Sheep: Wool
16.3.2 Fibers of the Goat Group
16.3.3 Fibers from Farm Animals
16.3.4 Camel Fibers
16.3.5 Fibers from the Llama Group
16.3.6 Fur Fibers
16.4 Silk
16.5 Regenerated Protein Fibers
Chapter 17 Glass Fibers
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Chemical Composition of Glasses
17.2.1 The Soda-Silica Series
17.2.2 Network Formers and Network Modifiers
17.2.3 Commercial Glass Compositions
17.3 Structure of Glass
17.3.1 The Random-Network Hypothesis of Zachariasen
17.3.2 Effect of Network Modifier on Structure: Warren's Hypothesis
17.3.3 Infra-red Spectrometry
17.3.4 Hypotheses of Heterogeneous Structure
17.3.5 The Surface of Glass
17.4 Behaviour of Glass at High Temperatures
17.4.1 Viscosity of Glass
17.4.2 Fictive Temperature
17.4.3 Devitrification
17.5 Mechanism of Glass-Fiber Formation
17.5.1 The Basic Process
17.5.2 Mechanical Drawing Processes
17.5.3 Blowing Processes
17.6 Orientation of Structure in Glass Fibers
17.6.1 Orientation as a Possible Explanation of Strength
17.6.2 Deformation of Network Due to Drawing
17.6.3 Orientation of Chain Structure
17.6.4 Effect of Drawing on Heterogeneous Structure
17.6.5 Evidence Against Oriented Structure
17.7 Strength of Glass in Bulk and Fiber Form
17.7.1 Glass Composition and Strength
17.7.2 Comparison of Bulk Glass with Fibers
17.7.3 The Griffith-Flaw Theory
17.7.4 Variation of Strength with Dimensions of Sample
17.7.5 Effect of Viscous Flow on Strength
17.7.6 Evidence for Flaws in the Surface of Glass
17.8 Strength of Undamaged Glass Fibers
17.8.1 Drawing Conditions and Strength
17.8.2 Evidence Against the Dependence of Strength on Drawing Conditions
17.8.3 Effect of Duration of Loading on Strength
17.8.4 Effect of Heat-Treatment on Strength
17.9 Summary of the Present Position Regarding the Strength of Glass Fibers
17.10 Conclusions
Chapter 18 Asbestos
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Classification, Occurrence, and Physical Properties of Asbestos
18.3 Amphibole Asbestos
18.3.1 Composition and Unit Cells
18.3.2 The Atomic Arrangement
18.3.3 Structural Basis for the Differentiation Varieties
18.3.4 Texture of Amphibole Asbestos
18.3.5 Chemical Properties and Identification of the Amphibole
18.4 Chrysotile
18.4.1 Introduction
18.4.2 Early Structural Work
18.4.3 The Cylindrical Lattice
18.4.4 The Structure of Chrysotile
18.4.5 The Texture of Chrysotile from X-ray Evidence
18.4.6 Helical and Spiral Structures in Chrysotile
18.4.7 General Considerations on the Texture of Chrysotile
18.4.8 Chemical Properties and Identification
18.5 Synthetic Asbestos
Chapter 19 Structure, Properties, and Uses
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Fiber Properties
19.2.1 Fiber Shape and Dimensions
19.2.2 Absorption of Water and Swelling
19.2.3 Mechanical Properties
19.2.4 Electrical Properties
19.2.5 Friction
19.2.6 Temperature Effects
19.2.7 Optical Properties
19.2.8 Chemical Properties
19.2.9 Commercial Factors
19.3 Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 694
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225647
About the Editor
J. W. S. Hearle
J. W. S. Hearle, M.A., Sc.D., Ph.D., C.Text F.T.I (Hon.), F.Inst.P, is Emeritus Professor of Textile Technology in the University of Manchester, UK.