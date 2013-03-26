Fibre-Rich and Wholegrain Foods

Contributor contact details

Part I: Introductory issues

Chapter 1: Definitions, regulations and health claims associated with dietary fibre and wholegrain foods

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Defining dietary fibre and wholegrain

1.3 Analysing the dietary fibre and wholegrain content of food

1.4 Labelling

1.5 Recommendations and guidelines for dietary fibre and wholegrain intake

1.6 Health claims for dietary fibre and wholegrain

Chapter 2: Dietary fibre analysis in foods

2.1 Introduction

2.2 An integrated procedure for the measurement of total dietary fibre, including resistant starch and non-digestible oligosaccharides

2.3 Updates of the original integrated total dietary fibre procedure

2.4 Interlaboratory evaluation of integrated total dietary fibre procedures

2.5 Progress in acceptance of dietary fibre methodology by Codex Alimentarius

Chapter 3: Health aspects of dietary fibre

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fibre: definitions, measurement and intake

3.3 Characterization and digestive impact of fibre

3.4 Dietary fibre (DF) and disease

3.5 Fibre and obesity

3.6 Dietary fibre (DF) and microbiota

3.7 Future trends

Chapter 4: Wholegrain foods and health

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Epidemiological studies

4.3 Human interventions

4.4 Food factors important for the health effects of wholegrain foods

4.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 5: The range of dietary fibre ingredients and a comparison of their technical functionality

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Technical functionalities of dietary fibre ingredients

5.3 Insoluble dietary fibre ingredients

5.4 Soluble high molecular weight dietary fibre ingredients

5.5 Soluble low molecular weight dietary fibre ingredients

5.6 Resistant starch

5.7 Conclusion

Chapter 6: Consumption and consumer challenges of wholegrain foods

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Whole grain and fiber consumption

6.3 Wholegrain foods and consumer challenges: internal (personal) factors

6.4 Wholegrain foods and consumer challenges: external factors

6.5 Approaches to introducing wholegrain foods

6.6 Future trends

6.7 Sources of further information and advice

Part II: Dietary fibre sources

Chapter 7: Improving the content and composition of dietary fibre in wheat

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fibre content and composition of wheat fractions

7.3 Genetic variation in arabinoxylan (AX) amount, structure and composition

7.4 Specific effects of agronomy and environment on arabinoxylan (AX) and β-glucan content and composition

7.5 Heritability and genetic analysis of arabinoxylan (AX) and β-glucan content

7.6 Exploitation of genetic variation in grain dietary fibre in plant breeding

7.7 Conclusion

7.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Cereal brans as dietary fibre ingredients

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cereal cell walls as dietary fibre

8.3 Cereal bran production technology

8.4 Technologies to improve the properties of cereal brans as source of dietary fibre

8.5 Food applications of cereal fibre ingredients

8.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 9: Vegetable, fruit and potato fibres

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fruits and vegetables as sources of dietary fibre

9.3 Effects of processing on fruit and vegetable dietary fibre

9.4 Conclusion

Part III: Improving the quality of fibre-rich and wholegrain foods: cereal products

Chapter 10: Fibre-enriched and wholegrain breads

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fibre enrichment of breads

10.3 Processing

10.4 Properties of dietary fibre-enriched dough and breads

10.5 Conclusion

Chapter 11: Performance of resistant starches in baking: a case study on fibre-rich and wholegrain muffins

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Muffin batter

11.3 Muffin properties

11.4 Sensory shelf life of muffins

11.5 Sensory characteristics of muffins

11.6 Conclusion

11.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 12: Fibre in extruded products

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Extrusion cooking

12.3 Effects of dietary fibre (DF) on the extrusion process and product quality

12.4 Effects of extrusion on dietary fibre (DF) properties

12.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 13: Fibre-enriched and whole wheat pasta

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Process variables affecting pasta production

13.3 Enrichment of pasta with whole grains or dietary fibre

13.4 Relationship between ingredient selection, processing and nutrition

13.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 14: Fibre-enriched and whole wheat noodles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Noodle quality attributes

14.3 Wholewheat noodles

14.4 Fiber-enriched wheat flour noodles

14.5 Wheat flour noodles and resistant starch

14.6 Wholegrain and fiber-enriched noodles from other botanical sources

14.7 Conclusion

Part IV: Improving the quality of fibre-enriched foods: other products

Chapter 15: Fibre-enriched dairy products

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Dairy product categories and formulations

15.3 Challenges of fibre enrichment

15.4 Potential dietary fibre supplements for dairy products

15.5 Potential product applications

15.6 Future trends

Chapter 16: Fibre-enriched meat products

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Strategies for the development of healthier meat products

16.3 Fibre as an ingredient in meat product formulation

16.4 Dietary fibre in meat products

16.5 Future trends

16.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 17: Fibre-enriched seafood

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Fortification with dietary fibres of aquatic origin

17.3 Fortification with dietary fibres of terrestrial origin

17.4 Conclusion

17.5 Future trends

17.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 18: Fibre-enriched beverages

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Adding fibres into drinks

18.3 Types of fibres suitable for fortifying non-dairy drinks: gums and beta-glucans

18.4 Types of fibres suitable for fortifying non-dairy drinks: fructans and glucose products

18.5 Typical beverage formulations containing fibre

18.6 Troubleshooting

18.7 Future trends

Chapter 19: Fibre-enriched snack foods

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Extrusion processing of ready-to-eat snacks

19.3 Nutritional benefits of extruded whole grains

19.4 Cereal by-products as a new source of dietary fibre

19.5 Improving the quality of extruded products

19.6 Conclusion

19.7 Future trends

Chapter 20: Companion animal nutrition as affected by dietary fibre inclusion

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Effects of dietary fibre on food intake and gastric and small intestinal function in companion animals

20.3 Effects of dietary fibre on intestinal function of companion animals

20.4 Clinical significance of dietary fibres in companion animal diets

20.5 Strategies for incorporating fibre into companion animal diets

20.6 Conclusion

Chapter 21: Soluble and insoluble fibre in infant nutrition

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Non-digestible carbohydrates in human milk

21.3 Soluble non-digestible carbohydrates of non-human milk origin

21.4 Insoluble non-digestible carbohydrates

21.5 Conclusion

