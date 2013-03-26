Fibre-Rich and Wholegrain Foods
1st Edition
Improving Quality
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
Part I: Introductory issues
Chapter 1: Definitions, regulations and health claims associated with dietary fibre and wholegrain foods
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Defining dietary fibre and wholegrain
1.3 Analysing the dietary fibre and wholegrain content of food
1.4 Labelling
1.5 Recommendations and guidelines for dietary fibre and wholegrain intake
1.6 Health claims for dietary fibre and wholegrain
Chapter 2: Dietary fibre analysis in foods
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 An integrated procedure for the measurement of total dietary fibre, including resistant starch and non-digestible oligosaccharides
2.3 Updates of the original integrated total dietary fibre procedure
2.4 Interlaboratory evaluation of integrated total dietary fibre procedures
2.5 Progress in acceptance of dietary fibre methodology by Codex Alimentarius
Chapter 3: Health aspects of dietary fibre
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fibre: definitions, measurement and intake
3.3 Characterization and digestive impact of fibre
3.4 Dietary fibre (DF) and disease
3.5 Fibre and obesity
3.6 Dietary fibre (DF) and microbiota
3.7 Future trends
Chapter 4: Wholegrain foods and health
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Epidemiological studies
4.3 Human interventions
4.4 Food factors important for the health effects of wholegrain foods
4.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 5: The range of dietary fibre ingredients and a comparison of their technical functionality
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Technical functionalities of dietary fibre ingredients
5.3 Insoluble dietary fibre ingredients
5.4 Soluble high molecular weight dietary fibre ingredients
5.5 Soluble low molecular weight dietary fibre ingredients
5.6 Resistant starch
5.7 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Consumption and consumer challenges of wholegrain foods
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Whole grain and fiber consumption
6.3 Wholegrain foods and consumer challenges: internal (personal) factors
6.4 Wholegrain foods and consumer challenges: external factors
6.5 Approaches to introducing wholegrain foods
6.6 Future trends
6.7 Sources of further information and advice
Part II: Dietary fibre sources
Chapter 7: Improving the content and composition of dietary fibre in wheat
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fibre content and composition of wheat fractions
7.3 Genetic variation in arabinoxylan (AX) amount, structure and composition
7.4 Specific effects of agronomy and environment on arabinoxylan (AX) and β-glucan content and composition
7.5 Heritability and genetic analysis of arabinoxylan (AX) and β-glucan content
7.6 Exploitation of genetic variation in grain dietary fibre in plant breeding
7.7 Conclusion
7.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 8: Cereal brans as dietary fibre ingredients
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cereal cell walls as dietary fibre
8.3 Cereal bran production technology
8.4 Technologies to improve the properties of cereal brans as source of dietary fibre
8.5 Food applications of cereal fibre ingredients
8.6 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 9: Vegetable, fruit and potato fibres
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fruits and vegetables as sources of dietary fibre
9.3 Effects of processing on fruit and vegetable dietary fibre
9.4 Conclusion
Part III: Improving the quality of fibre-rich and wholegrain foods: cereal products
Chapter 10: Fibre-enriched and wholegrain breads
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fibre enrichment of breads
10.3 Processing
10.4 Properties of dietary fibre-enriched dough and breads
10.5 Conclusion
Chapter 11: Performance of resistant starches in baking: a case study on fibre-rich and wholegrain muffins
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Muffin batter
11.3 Muffin properties
11.4 Sensory shelf life of muffins
11.5 Sensory characteristics of muffins
11.6 Conclusion
11.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 12: Fibre in extruded products
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Extrusion cooking
12.3 Effects of dietary fibre (DF) on the extrusion process and product quality
12.4 Effects of extrusion on dietary fibre (DF) properties
12.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 13: Fibre-enriched and whole wheat pasta
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Process variables affecting pasta production
13.3 Enrichment of pasta with whole grains or dietary fibre
13.4 Relationship between ingredient selection, processing and nutrition
13.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 14: Fibre-enriched and whole wheat noodles
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Noodle quality attributes
14.3 Wholewheat noodles
14.4 Fiber-enriched wheat flour noodles
14.5 Wheat flour noodles and resistant starch
14.6 Wholegrain and fiber-enriched noodles from other botanical sources
14.7 Conclusion
Part IV: Improving the quality of fibre-enriched foods: other products
Chapter 15: Fibre-enriched dairy products
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Dairy product categories and formulations
15.3 Challenges of fibre enrichment
15.4 Potential dietary fibre supplements for dairy products
15.5 Potential product applications
15.6 Future trends
Chapter 16: Fibre-enriched meat products
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Strategies for the development of healthier meat products
16.3 Fibre as an ingredient in meat product formulation
16.4 Dietary fibre in meat products
16.5 Future trends
16.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 17: Fibre-enriched seafood
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Fortification with dietary fibres of aquatic origin
17.3 Fortification with dietary fibres of terrestrial origin
17.4 Conclusion
17.5 Future trends
17.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 18: Fibre-enriched beverages
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Adding fibres into drinks
18.3 Types of fibres suitable for fortifying non-dairy drinks: gums and beta-glucans
18.4 Types of fibres suitable for fortifying non-dairy drinks: fructans and glucose products
18.5 Typical beverage formulations containing fibre
18.6 Troubleshooting
18.7 Future trends
Chapter 19: Fibre-enriched snack foods
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Extrusion processing of ready-to-eat snacks
19.3 Nutritional benefits of extruded whole grains
19.4 Cereal by-products as a new source of dietary fibre
19.5 Improving the quality of extruded products
19.6 Conclusion
19.7 Future trends
Chapter 20: Companion animal nutrition as affected by dietary fibre inclusion
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Effects of dietary fibre on food intake and gastric and small intestinal function in companion animals
20.3 Effects of dietary fibre on intestinal function of companion animals
20.4 Clinical significance of dietary fibres in companion animal diets
20.5 Strategies for incorporating fibre into companion animal diets
20.6 Conclusion
Chapter 21: Soluble and insoluble fibre in infant nutrition
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Non-digestible carbohydrates in human milk
21.3 Soluble non-digestible carbohydrates of non-human milk origin
21.4 Insoluble non-digestible carbohydrates
21.5 Conclusion
Index
Description
Consumers are increasingly seeking foods that are rich in dietary fibre and wholegrains, but are often unwilling to compromise on sensory quality. Fibre-rich and wholegrain food reviews key research and best industry practice in the development of fibre-enriched and wholegrain products that efficiently meet customer requirements.
Part one introduces the key issues surrounding the analysis, definition, regulation and health claims associated with dietary fibre and wholegrain foods. The links between wholegrain foods and health, the range of fibre dietary ingredients and a comparison of their technical functionality are discussed, as are consumption and consumer challenges of wholegrain foods. Part two goes on to explore dietary fibre sources, including wheat and non-wheat cereal dietary fibre ingredients, vegetable, fruit and potato fibres. Improving the quality of fibre-rich and wholegrain foods, including such cereal products as wholegrain bread, muffins, pasta and noodles, is the focus of part three. Fibre in extruded products is also investigated before part four reviews quality improvement of fibre-enriched dairy products, meat products, seafood, beverages and snack foods. Companion animal nutrition as affected by dietary fibre inclusion is discussed, before the book concludes with a consideration of soluble and insoluble fibre in infant nutrition.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Fibre-rich and wholegrain foods provides a comprehensive guide to the field for researchers working in both the food industry and academia, as well as all those involved in the development, production and use of fibre-enriched and wholegrain foods.
Key Features
- Reviews key research and best industry practice in the development of fibre-enriched and wholegrain products
- Considers analysis, definition, regulation and health claims associated with dietary fibre and wholegrain foods
- Explores sources of dietary fibre including: wheat and non-wheat cereal, vegetable, fruit and potato fibres
Readership
Researchers (both in the food industry and academia); Those in R&D at companies which produce fiber-enriched and whole grain foods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 26th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095787
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090386
Reviews
The publication of this book is extremely timely. …It has great reference value because it covers all the relevant dietary fibre sources and deals with how foods can be enriched with fibre.
[It is] a very valuable reference, which will surely be the standard work in this area for some time., Bioactive Polysaccharides and Dietary Fibre
It is a very valuable reference, which will surely be the standard work in this area for some time., Bioactive Polysaccharides and Dietary Fibre
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jan Delcour Editor
Jan Delcour is Professor and Head of the Laboratory of Food Chemistry and Biochemistry and Chairman of Leuven Food Science and Nutrition Research Centre (LFoRCe) at KU Leuven, Belgium.
Affiliations and Expertise
KU Leuven, Belgium
Kaisa Poutanen Editor
Specialty: Food and Nutrition Sciences, Grain Technology Education: DTech, Food Technology and Biochemical Engineering, Helsinki University of Technology
Affiliations and Expertise
Kaisa Poutanen, Research Professor in Food Technology, VTT Technical Research Centre, VTT, Finland