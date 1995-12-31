Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics
1st Edition
Manufacturing Techniques and Applications
This book has been prepared as a reference on manufacturing techniques and applications of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It provides discussion of properties, concepts and is written for the potential user to summarize advantages in usage. The book contains nine chapters of discussion of relationships between polymers, reinforcements and uses, as well as a useful glossary of plastics and engineering terms. There is a wide interest in fiberglass reinforced plastics due to useful properties which meet a great many product and use requirements, as well as the relative ease with which such products can be fabricated. Fiberglass reinforced plastics find applications in transportation, marine, construction, electronics, recreation, aircraft, aerospace and numerous manufacturing industries. These plastics have virtually displaced wood in the marine industry, and applications replacing metals in other areas continue to grow.
The user of this book will find practical and useful information for design, engineering, plant and maintenance. Presented is the technology and applications to serve the varied interests of readers in diverse industries.
- Engineering Plastics Introduction Laminated Plastics Reinforced Plastics Introduction to Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics
- Resins and Properties FRP Resins Flame-Retardant Materials Fillers Fiberglass Arrangement and Forms Industrial Applications
- Pipe Products and Applications General Definitions Filament-Wound Pipe and Mountings Centrifugally Cast and Contact-Molded Pipes
- Pipe System Design and Installation General Design Buried Installations Thrust Blocking and Closures Repairing Damaged Pipe Notation
- Fiberglass Tanks Tank Construction Tank Modification and Accessories Guidelines to Tank Selection
- Steel and Fiberglass Construction for Below Ground Storage Tanks Introduction Regulatory Requirements Engineering Corrosion Strength Chemical Compatibility Installation Maintenance Secondary Containment Double-Wall Composite Construction Cost Considerations Conclusions
- FRP Air Handling Equipment FRP Fans for Corrosive Air Handling Ductwork and Stacks Fume Scrubbers
- Miscellaneous Industrial Applications and Products FRP Valves and Pumps FRP Grating
- Industrial Linings Types of FRP Linings and Methods of Application Corrosion Resistance and Selection Criteria Substrate Surface Preparation and Lining Fabrication Reconditioning Industrial Equipment and Work Areas Glossary Index
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1995
- Published:
- 31st December 1995
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517160
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513896
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff
United States Agency for International Development