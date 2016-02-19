Fiber-Reinforced-Plastic (FRP) Reinforcement for Concrete Structures, Volume 42

The use of fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) composites for prestressed and non-prestressed concrete reinforcement has developed into a technology with serious and substantial claims for the advancement of construction materials and methods. Research and development is now occurring worldwide. The 20 papers in this volume make a further contribution in advancing knowledge and acceptance of FRP composites for concrete reinforcement. The articles are divided into three parts. Part I introduces FRP reinforcement for concrete structures and describes general material properties and manufacturing methods. Part II covers a three-continent perspective of current R&D, design and code implementations, and technical organizations' activities. Part III presents an in-depth description of commercially-available products, construction methods, and applications. The work is intended for engineers, researchers, and developers with the objective of presenting them with a world-wide cross-section of initiatives, representative products and significant applications.