Fiber-Reinforced Nanocomposites: Fundamentals and Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PART 1: BASIC PRINCIPLES
1. Fiber-reinforced nanocomposites: an introduction
2. Preparative methods
3. Characterization methods
4. Effect of nanomaterials on the interaction between fiber and matrix
5. Effect of nano-fibers on the structure and properties of composites
6. Mathematical modelling and simulation of interfaces between fiber and its matrix
PART 2: MECHANICAL AND THERMAL PROPERTIES
7. Fiber-reinforced polymer-matrix nanocomposites
8. Fiber-reinforced metal-matrix nanocomposites
9. Fiber-reinforced ceramic-matrix nanocomposites
10. Carbon-carbon nanocomposites
11. Fiber-reinforced nanoconcretes
PART 3: APPLICATIONS
12. Automobile industry
13. Aerospace industry
14. Transportation industry
15. Construction
16. Sporting goods
17. Biomedical applications
18. Future scope
Description
Nano-fibers offer many advantages over other nano-reinforcements, due to their continuity and dual nano-macro roles. Nano-fiber reinforced composites are mainly used in construction and biomedical applications, and can be achieved through two ways: (i) by using nano-fibers to reinforce nanocomposite, and (ii) by incorporation of nanomaterials into fiber-reinforced composites.
Fiber-reinforced Nanocomposites: Fundamentals and Applications explores the fundamental concepts and emerging applications of fiber-reinforced nanocomposites in the automobile, aerospace, transportation, construction, sporting goods, optics, electronics, acoustics and environmental sector.
The book also provides a detailed overview of the properties of fiber-reinforced nanocomposites. These are achieved by embedding the high-strength fibers in matrices. Due to the mismatch in structure, density, strain, and thermal expansion coefficients, between matrix and fibers, their thermo-mechanical properties thus strongly depend not only on the preparative methods, but also on the interaction between reinforcing phase and matrix phase. Recently, multiscale fiber-reinforced nanocomposites have been developed by using two different reinforcements: fibres at microscale and nanofillers. In this way, the stiffness, strength and thermal properties of composite can be significantly improved. This book offers a concise overview of these advances, and how they are leading to the creation of stronger, more durable, classes of nanocomposite material.
Key Features
- Explores the interaction between fiber, nanoreinforcers and matrices at the nanoscale
- Shows how the properties of fiber-enforced nanocomposites make them ideal for use for a variety of consumer products
- Outlines the major challenges to creating fiber-reinforced nanocomposites effectively
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199046
About the Editors
Baoguo Han Editor
Baoguo Han is Professor of Civil Engineering, Dalian University of Technology, China. His research interests include multifunctional/smart materials and structures, high performance concrete and structures, and nanotechnology in civil engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering, Dalian University of Technology, China
Sumit Sharma Editor
Sumit Sharma is Assistant Professor at the School of Mechanical Engineering at LPU Phagwara, India. His research interests are related to both theoretical and experimental aspects of mechanics and dynamics of the nanomaterials and structures. In particular, he is interested in the areas of experimental and simulation of nanomaterials and structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, School of Mechanical Engineering, LPU Phagwara, India
Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor
Tuan Anh Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam
Li Longbiao Editor
Li Longbiao is a Lecturer at the College of Civil Aviation, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China. His research focuses on nanomaterials for aeronautical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, College of Civil Aviation, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China
K. Subrahmanya Bhat Editor
K. Subrahmanya Bhat is Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India. His research focuses on nanomaterials design
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India