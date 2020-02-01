Nano-fibers offer many advantages over other nano-reinforcements, due to their continuity and dual nano-macro roles. Nano-fiber reinforced composites are mainly used in construction and biomedical applications, and can be achieved through two ways: (i) by using nano-fibers to reinforce nanocomposite, and (ii) by incorporation of nanomaterials into fiber-reinforced composites.

Fiber-reinforced Nanocomposites: Fundamentals and Applications explores the fundamental concepts and emerging applications of fiber-reinforced nanocomposites in the automobile, aerospace, transportation, construction, sporting goods, optics, electronics, acoustics and environmental sector.

The book also provides a detailed overview of the properties of fiber-reinforced nanocomposites. These are achieved by embedding the high-strength fibers in matrices. Due to the mismatch in structure, density, strain, and thermal expansion coefficients, between matrix and fibers, their thermo-mechanical properties thus strongly depend not only on the preparative methods, but also on the interaction between reinforcing phase and matrix phase. Recently, multiscale fiber-reinforced nanocomposites have been developed by using two different reinforcements: fibres at microscale and nanofillers. In this way, the stiffness, strength and thermal properties of composite can be significantly improved. This book offers a concise overview of these advances, and how they are leading to the creation of stronger, more durable, classes of nanocomposite material.