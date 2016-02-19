Fiber Optic Component Design, Fabrication, Testing, Operation, Reliability and Maintainability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512035, 9780815517146

Fiber Optic Component Design, Fabrication, Testing, Operation, Reliability and Maintainability

1st Edition

Authors: N.L. Christian L.K. Passauer
eBook ISBN: 9780815517146
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512035
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 448
Description

Documents recommendations and guidelines for system designers and planners to assure reliable, maintainable, and supportable use of fiber optic components.

Readership

System designers and planners that will be employing fiber optics.

Table of Contents

Section I. Recommendations and Guidelines Index to Recommendations and Guidelines Recommendations and Guidelines Section II. Numerical Reliability Summary Summary of Numerical Reliability Data Section III. Components

  1. Fiber and Cable
  2. Splices and Connectors
  3. Emitters
  4. Photodetectors and Receivers
  5. Multiplexers, Demultiplexers and Couplers
  6. Switches
  7. Closures and Organizers Section IV. Systems
  8. An/FAC-2A, 2B & 3 Fiber Optic Communications Sets
  9. AV-8B Harrier Fighter Aircraft
  10. Fiber Optic Transmission System-Long Haul Army Communications System Section V. Testing
  11. Optical Sources and Power Meters
  12. Optical Time Domain Reflectometers Section VI. Conclusions Section VII. Recommendations References Bibliography Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1989
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517146
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512035

About the Author

N.L. Christian

L.K. Passauer

