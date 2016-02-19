Fiber Optic Component Design, Fabrication, Testing, Operation, Reliability and Maintainability
1st Edition
Authors: N.L. Christian L.K. Passauer
eBook ISBN: 9780815517146
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512035
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 448
Description
Documents recommendations and guidelines for system designers and planners to assure reliable, maintainable, and supportable use of fiber optic components.
Readership
System designers and planners that will be employing fiber optics.
Table of Contents
Section I. Recommendations and Guidelines Index to Recommendations and Guidelines Recommendations and Guidelines Section II. Numerical Reliability Summary Summary of Numerical Reliability Data Section III. Components
- Fiber and Cable
- Splices and Connectors
- Emitters
- Photodetectors and Receivers
- Multiplexers, Demultiplexers and Couplers
- Switches
- Closures and Organizers Section IV. Systems
- An/FAC-2A, 2B & 3 Fiber Optic Communications Sets
- AV-8B Harrier Fighter Aircraft
- Fiber Optic Transmission System-Long Haul Army Communications System Section V. Testing
- Optical Sources and Power Meters
- Optical Time Domain Reflectometers Section VI. Conclusions Section VII. Recommendations References Bibliography Appendix
About the Author
N.L. Christian
L.K. Passauer
