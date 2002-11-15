Fiber Fracture
1st Edition
Description
The idea for this book came out of the EURESCO Conference on High Performance Fibers: Euroconference on Fiber Fracture in 2000. Many of the books that are currently available look at different aspects of fiber processing, properties, or applications, but none are focussed on the fracture behaviour of fibers. This book presents the mechancisms and models of fiber fracture currently available for both natural and synthetic fibers, and it is expected that increasingly there will be cross fertilization between the fields, opening new frontiers in academic research and more competitive products for industry. It covers the following areas of fiber fracture: ceramic fibers; glass fibers; carbon filters; metallic fibers and thin wires; polymeric fibers; and carbon nanotubes.
Readership
For Engineers and Materials Scientists researching and working with fibers.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Fiber fracture: an overview (K.K. Chawla). Models of fibre fracture (M. Elices, J. Llorca). Forms of fracture (J.W.S. Hearle).
Ceramic Fibers. Fracture processes in fine silicon carbide fibres (A. Bunsell). Fracture processes in oxide ceramic fibres(M.H. Berger). Fracture characteristics of single crystal and eutectic fibers (A. Sayir, S.C. Farmer).
Glass Fibers. Strength of glass fibers (P.K. Gupta).
Carbon Fibers. Fracture of carbon fibers (J.G. Lavin).
Metallic Fibers. Strength and fracture of metallic filaments (H.U Künzi). Fracture of superfine metallic wires (K. Yoshida).
Polymeric Fibers. Fracture of highly-orientated, chain-extended polymer fibres (J.W.S. Hearle). Fracture of synthetic polymeric fibers (Y. Termonia). Fracture of natural polymeric fibers (C. Viney). Fracture of common textile fibres (J.W.S. Hearle).
Nanofibers. Atomic transformations, strength, plasticity, and electron transport in strained carbon nanotubes (I. Bernmolc et al.).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 15th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531656
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080441047
About the Author
M. Elices
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento Ciencia de Materiales, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, Ingenieros de Camios, Ciudad Universitaria, 28040 Madrid, Spain
J. Llorca
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Ciencia de Materiales, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, ETSI Caminos Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid 28040, Spain