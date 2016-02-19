Few body dynamics

Table of Contents



Committees

Editorial Preface

Programme of the Conference

Part 1. Status and Results From Experimental Facilities

VEC at Calcutta

Preliminary Results of the Research on Few Body Problems at TRIUMF

Status of the C.P. Anderson Meson Physics Facility (LAMPF)

Part 2. Invited and Contributed Papers at Parallel Sessions

2.1. Nuclear and Coulomb Interaction

An OBE-Model Including the N-∆-Interactions, Two-Nucleon and Nuclear Matter Results

Completeness Relations in Scattering Theory for Non-Hermitian Potentials

Ambiguities in Phase-Shift Analysis (Invited paper)

Physical Properties Invariant for Phase Equivalent Potentials

An Interpretation of the Tabakin Rank-One Potential

A Possible Phenomenological Form for the Two Body Local Potential

Two Body Bound State and Parametrization of Half-Off-Shell t-Matrix

The Physical Basis of the Unitary Pole Expansion - Some Remarks

Parametrization of the Half-Shell t-Matrix When the Two Body Bound State is Delineated

A Simple Method of Calculating Scattering Parameters for Separable Potentials with Coulomb Interaction

Analyticity Constraints on the Nucleon-Nucleon T-Matrix

A Few Applications of Coulombian Asymptotic States

Nuclear Three-Body Forces Arising from Triple-Boson Coupling

Consistent Calculation of Alpha-Alpha Interaction by the Resonating Group Method

Tensor Contribution to Nuclear Matter in the First Order Perturbation Theory

Pairing-Pius-Surface-Tensor-Interaction and Structure of 51 v

2.2. Dynamical Equations and Approximation Methods

Local Strong and Coulomb Potentials in the Three-Nucleon System (invited paper)

Dynamical Equations for the N-Particle Transit Operators (invited paper)

Generalized Faddeev Theory of Nuclear Reactions (invited paper)

Three- and Four-Body Equations with Half-off-Shell Input (invited paper)

Theory of the Three-Body Separable Expansion Amplitude (invited paper)

A New Dynamics of NN Scattering (invited paper)

Zero Range Covariant Three Body Equations (invited paper)

The Three Body Problem with Energy Dependent Potentials

Generalized Separable Expansion Method of the Two-Body and the Three-Body Scattering Amplitudes

How Different is the Resonating-Group Method from the Integral-Equation Approach to Few-Particle Scattering

Four-Body Equations

K-Matrix Formalism for the Four-Body Problem and Bound State Scattering Theory

Integral Equation for Three- and Four-Nucleon Problem in Resonating Group Approximation

On a Time-Independent Theory of Multichannel Quantum Mechanical Scattering

2.3. Few Body Bound States and Computational Techniques

Effect in Level Spectrum of Three Resonantly Interacting Particles (invited paper)

Trinucleon Properties with One-Boson-Exchange Potentials

The Trinucleon System Bound by a One-Boson-Exchange Force

Three-Body Unitary Transformation, Three Body Forces and Trinucleon Bound State Properties

Binding Energy Calculation of Triton with Realistic Potentials

Analysis of the Shape of the Trinucleon Wave Function (invited paper)

Coulomb Energy of 3He

Three-Alpha Model Calculation of 12C in the Faddeev Formalism

A Study of 6He with Two-Body Local Potentials in Faddeev Formalism

Structure of the Alpha Particle Based on Realistic Two- and Three-Body Interaction (invited paper)

Multi-Cluster Problem Based on the Microscopic Theory (invited paper)

The Deuteron Wave Function from ND Scattering Experiments and NN Potential (invited paper)

Three-Body Vertices with Two-Body Techniques

2.4. Scattering , Breakup Reactions and Polarization

Proton-Induced 2H and 3He Breakup at 156 MeV (invited paper)

Proton Induced Deuteron Breakup at EP=12.5 MeV

Comparison of Deuteron Breakup Spectra at 8.5 MeV with Faddeev Calculations Using Different Separable Potentials

The Breakup Reaction p0+D → p1+p2+n at E0=20 MeV

Three-Body Breakup Reactions (invited paper)

A Test of the Proton Induced 2H Breakup Study for Special Kinematic Conditions

The N-P FSI Angular Distribution in Deuteron Breakup at 45 MeV

Off-Shell Effects in Nucleon-Deuteron Scattering

Nucleon-Deuteron Breakup Quantities Calculated with Separable Interactions Including Tensor Forces and Higher Partial Waves

Determination of the Total Nucleon-Deuteron Breakup Cross Section at Ed = 26.5 MeV

Study of Doublet Proton-Deuteron Breakup at Ep = 50 MeV

Neutron Experiments at LAMPF (invited paper)

A New Experiment in the Interaction of 14 MeV Neutrons with Tritons

Proton-Deuteron FSI in Proton Induced 3He Breakup

A Proposed Experiment for Determining the Neutron-Neutron Effective Range by Means of Doubly Quasi-Free Scattering in the D+D Reaction

Quasifree Processes in the Reaction 3He + 3He for E3HE = 50, 65 and 78 MeV

and 78 MeV

Double Spectator Process in the 3He (3He,dd)pp Reaction

Quasifree Processes in the 2H+3He Reactions

Further Evidence of High Energy Deuterons in the Reaction 3He + 3He

Production of High Energy Deuterons in the 3He + 3He Reaction and the Solar Neutrino Problem - a Comment

Resonant Subsystems as a Challenge to Nuclear Reaction Theory (invited paper)

Reactions 10B+d, 9Be+3He~>→3∝ and Excited States in 12C

Four-Body Description of d+d-^→p+t and p+3He→p+3He Reactions

Investigation of Few Nucleon Systems Using Polarized Deuterons (invited paper)

Neutron Polarisation Studies on Reactions Between Light Nuclei (invited paper)

Polarisation on Final State Interactions: 3He(3He,p)p∝ and 6Li(3He,p)∝∝

Excited States of 4He Studied with the Polarized Proton Capture Reaction (invited paper)

A Microscopic Description of Polarization Phenomena in the Four Nucleon System

A Study of the 6Li (3He,p∝)∝ Reaction

2.5. Few Body Reactions with Mesons and Resonances

Unitarity, Analyticity and the Relativistic Three Body Problem (invited paper)

Resonance Amplitudes in Light Nuclei (invited paper)

N 's in the Deuteron Ground State (invited paper)

Structure in the Backward Proton-Deuteron Scattering in the 40-1000 MeV Region

The Process pp → dp+ in a Model of N and N Exchanges

Pion Production in Neutron-Proton Collisions (invited paper)

( π,NN) Reactions for Nuclear Structure Studies (invited paper)

On the Energy Dependence of (π*,4He) and (π- ,12C) Backward Elastic Scattering Cross sections

On Coherent Neutral Pion Photoproduction from the Deuteron

Models for Pion Production by Protons in Light Nuclei (invited paper)

Current Algebra and Low Energy TfN Scattering (invited paper)

2.6. Symmetries; Photon and Lepton Probes on Few Body System

Parity-Nonconservation Effects in the Two-Nucleon System-Sensitivity to the Short-Range Strong Nuclear Force

The Parity Violating Asymmetry in the Radiative Capture of Polarized Neutrons by Proton

Remarks on the Level Scheme of F19

Electromagnetic Properties of Tri-Nucleon Systems with Separable Potentials (invited paper)

Integral vs Fractional Charges of Quarks - A View through Unified Gauge Theory (invited paper)

Meson-Exchange Currents in Electron-Deuteron Scattering (invited paper)

The Three Nucleon Bound State Problem as a Probe of the Internucleon Force (invited paper)

Neutron-Deuteron Collision and the Charge Form Factor of Triton

Trinucleon Photoeffect Using Coupled Hyperspherical Harmonics

Total Cross Section of the (ɣ,d) Disintegration of the Alpha Particle

Electron Scattering and Correlation Structure of Light Nuclei

Possible Evidence for Enhanced ∆S = 0,∆ T =2 Weak Interaction in Parity Mixing in Nuclei

2.7. Few Electron Systems

Application of the Channel Coupling Array Theory to Some Atomic Three-Body Systems (invited paper)

The Optical Potential in the Channel Coupling Array Method: A Model Study (invited paper)

High Energy Electron Scattering from a Two Centre Potential

Multimagnon Bound States (invited paper)

2.8. Nuclear Reactions and Scattering Few Body Aspects

Solvable Few Body Models as Laboratories for Nuclear Reaction Theories

Few-Body Approaches to Direct Nuclear Reactions (invited paper)

Nuclear Reactions and Scattering in the Three Body and Eikonal Formalism (invited paper)

Three-Body Approach to the Nucleon-Nucleus Optical Potential

Three-Body K Operators and Unitary Approximations: Application to Model (d,p) and (d,n) Processes (invited paper)

A Model for Deuteron Stripping and Breakup Reaction

N-Body Integral Equations and Orthogonality Scattering (invited paper)

A Microscopic Approximation for Sequential Decay Processes in Light Nuclear Systems (invited paper)

On Theory of Deuteron Stripping Reaction (invited paper)

Some Aspects of Studies of Interactions Between Two Light Nuclear Systems (invited paper)

Scattering of Mass-3 Projectiles from Heavy Nuclei

2.9. Workshop on Experimental Techniques

Introduction

Survey of Few Nucleon Reactions for A > 3

Neutron Physics Techniques

The Study of Few Particle Systems with Photographic Emulsions

A Short Report on the Variable Energy Cyclotron at Chandigarh

Some Techniques of Correlation - Experiments

Detection Techniques at Intermediate Energies

Relevance of Few Nucleon Problems to Nuclear Power

Part 3. Invited Papers and Rapporteurs’ Talks at Plenary Sessions

3.1. Nuclear and Coulomb Interactions

Some Topics on N-N Interaction (invited paper)

Coulomb Problem and Separation of Electromagnetic Effects (invited paper)

Three-Body Forces in Nuclei (invited paper)

Relativistic Effects in Few Body Systems (invited paper)

Discussion

3.2. Dynamical Equations and Approximation Methods

Introduction

Rapporteur's Talk

Discussion

3.3. Few Body Bound States and Computational Techniques

Rapporteur's Talk: Computational Techniques

Rapporteur's Talk: Bound States

Discussion

3.4. Scattering , Breakup Reactions, Polarization

Breakup Processes - a Bridge (invited paper)

Inclusive Reactions and the Few-Body Problem (invited paper)

Polarization Phenomena in Few-Body Systems (invited paper)

Remarks on Polarization in Few-Body Reactions

Rapporteur's Talk: Breakup Reactions

Discussion

3.5. Few Body Reactions with Mesons and Resonances

Quark Physics (invited paper)

Rapporteur's Talk : Resonances

Rapporteur's Talk : Meson Reactions

3.6. Symmetries, Photon and Lepton Probes on Two Body Systems

Symmetries (invited paper)

Rapporteur's Talk

Discussion

3.7. Few Electron Systems

The Few Charged Particle Problem in Atomic Physics (invited paper)

Rapporteur's Talk

3.8. Nuclear Reactions and Scattering - Few Body Aspects

Rapporteur's Talk

Part 4. Postdeadline Papers

Multiple Scattering Approach to the π-4He Scattering at Intermediate Energies

Three Nucleon Potential in Nuclear Matter

Variational and Exact Studies of the Bound State of Three Helium Atoms

Studies of the 2H(p,2p)n Reaction for Constant NN Relative Energies

Nonlocaltty in (Helium-Helium) Interatomic Potentials

Three Body Problems with Local Potentials in Coordinate Space

Contributor Index

List of Registrants

List of Observers