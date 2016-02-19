Fetal Physiology and Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780407003668, 9781483162966

Fetal Physiology and Medicine

2nd Edition

The Basis of Perinatology

Editors: Richard W. Beard Peter W. Nathanielsz
eBook ISBN: 9781483162966
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 838
Description

Fetal Physiology and Medicine: The Basis of Perinatology, Second, Revised Edition documents many of the major advances in fetal medicine, including developmental physiology, pathology, and therapy. This book covers the most important areas of maternofetal medicine and presents different views of the critical problems of development. The various components of fetal metabolism are highlighted to demonstrate how animal experimentation has given a clear view of the interrelationship of the mother, placenta, and fetus. This text is comprised of 24 chapters; the first of which describes the use of ultrasound in antenatal diagnosis of congenital structural anomalies. This topic is followed by a discussion on sexual differentiation, acquired immunity, and endocrine changes, as well as the physiology of breathing, the control of the fetal cardiovascular system, lung maturation, fetal infections, and the effects of hypoxia on the fetal brain. This book also provides comprehensive reviews of fetal regulatory mechanisms, such as the reninangiotensin system, water metabolism, and fetal and placental hormone production. Other chapters focus on clinical applications, such as antenatal fetal heart rate monitoring, the technical aspects of fetal and uterine pressure measurements, fetal acid-base balance, and the prevention of preterm delivery. A section that explores the transition from intrauterine to extrauterine life concludes this book. This source is of great potential value to all students and practitioners of reproductive medicine.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Contributors

1 Antenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Structural Anomalies with Ultrasound

2 Sexual Differentiation

3 Ontogeny of Acquired Immunity and Maternofetal Immunological Interactions

4 Endocrine Pancreas of the Pregnant Mother, Fetus, and Newborn

5 Fetal Fat and Glucose Metabolism

6 Maternal, Fetal, and Neonatal Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism

7 Diabetes Mellitus and the Fetus

8 Fetal Breathing

9 Physiological Control of the Fetal Cardiovascular System

10 Fetal Lung Maturation and the Respiratory Distress Syndrome

11 Maternal and Fetal Infection

12 Factors Influencing Perinatal Wastage

13 Effect of Hypoxia on Fetal Brain

14 Renin-Angiotensin System in Early Life

15 Mineral and Water Exchange between Mother and Fetus

16 Regulation of Fetal Growth

17 Fetal, Placental, and Maternal Hormones

18 Energy and Substrate Requirements for Fetal and Placental Growth and Metabolism

19 Regulation of Myometrial Function throughout Gestation and Labor: Effect on Fetal Development

20 Antepartum Monitoring of Fetal Heart Rate

21 Technical Aspects of Fetal and Intrauterine Pressure Monitoring

22 Maternal and Fetal Acid—Base Balance and Blood Gas Measurement

23 Prevention of Preterm Delivery

24 Adaptation of the Newborn to Extrauterine Life

Index


No. of pages:
838
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162966

About the Editor

Richard W. Beard

Peter W. Nathanielsz

