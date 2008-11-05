With a foreword by John T. Queenan, MD, Professor and Chair Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington. Fetal medicine has emerged as a separate subspecialty over the last 30 years as a result of major advances in a number of areas, in particular ultrasound imaging, cytogenetics, molecular biology and biochemistry. The widespread use of antenatal screening and diagnostic tests has led to an increased need for obstetricians to have knowledge and skills in fetal medicine. This book provides the information that underpins training programmes in fetal medicine and integrates science and clinical disciplines in a practical and useful way.

Table of Contents

EARLY FETAL DEVELOPMENT



1. Early concepts and terminology

2. Cellular mechanisms and embryonic tissues

3. Staging embryos in development and the embryonic body plan

4. Development of the head

5. Development of the heart



THE PLACENTA



6. The immunology of implantation

7. Development of the placenta and its circulation

8. Placental function and maternofetal exchange

9. Maternofetal trafficking



FETAL PHYSIOLOGY AND PATHOLOGY



10. Development of the cardiovascular system

11. Lung growth and maturation

12. Development of the kidneys and urinary tract

13. Maternal medicines and the fetus

14. The perinatal postmortem



EPIDEMIOLOGY



15. Epidemiological techniques in fetal medicine.



ETHICS



16. Ethical issues in maternal-fetal medicine



PRENATAL SCREENING AND DIAGNOSIS



17. Conveying information about screening

18. Parental reaction to prenatal diagnosis and subsequent bereavement

19. Prenatal screening for open neural tube defects and Down's syndrome

20. Ultrasound screening for fetal abnormalities and aneuploidies in the first and second trimesters

21. Non-invasive screening and diagnosis from maternal blood

22. Invasive diagnostic procedures

23. Cytogenetics

24. Mandelian genetics - the old and the new

25. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis

26. Haemaglobinopathies

27. Prenatal screening for thalassemias

28. Cystic fibrosis

29. Inborn errors of metabolism



DIAGNOSIS AND MANAGEMENT OF FETAL MALFORMATIONS



30. Sonography of the fetal central nervous system

31. The heart

32. Fetal lung lesions

33. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia

34. Abdomen

35. Kidney and urinary tract disorders

36. Fetal skeletal abnormalities

37. Fetal hydrops

38. Fetal tumors



DIAGNOSIS AND MANAGEMENT OF OTHER FETAL CONDITIONS



39. Fetal growth and growth restriction

40. Red cell alloimmunization

41. Fetal platelet disorders

42. Treatable fetal endocrine and metabolic disorders

43. Early pregnancy failure

44. Fetal infections

45. Amniotic fluid

46. Multiple pregnancy

47. In utero stem cell transplantation

48. Fetal gene therapy



THE NEONATE



49. Interface of fetal and neonatal medicine



Self-assessment scenarios

Appendix: Charts of fetal measurements

Index