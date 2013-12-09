Fetal Heart Ultrasound - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702043413, 9780702054808

Fetal Heart Ultrasound

2nd Edition

How, Why and When

Authors: Catherine Fredouille Jean-Eric Develay-Morice Claudio Lombardi
eBook ISBN: 9780702054808
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702043413
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th December 2013
Page Count: 200
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Why: fetal heart ultrasound

  2. How: technical aspects

  3. How: anatomic-ultrasound correlations; 3 steps, 10 key points

  4. How: conducting the examination and its pitfalls

  5. Why: critical cardiac pathologies not to be overlooked

  6. When: fetal morphological examination after the discovery of a cardiopathy

  7. Points to remember

New chapter: First trimester ultrasonography

Description

Fetal Heart Ultrasound, now in its second edition, has been written as a practical guide for the ultrasound examination of the fetal heart. The fetal heart is considered to be the most important and difficult part of a fetal examination. This book aims not only to clarify and simplify the approach to this examination, but also to define what a normal fetal heart should be, and underline just why this organ remains one of the best warning signs for fetal pathology. It will be useful to trainee and practicing ultrasonographers, ultrasound departments providing obstetric ultrasound services, and obstetricians, gynecologists, radiologists and midwives undertaking course in fetal ultrasonography.

"Fetal Heart Ultrasound. How, Why and When ... could represent a supplement to other literature in the field, especially for trainees and ultrasonographers." Reviewed by Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica,April 2015

Key Features

  • Illustrated with over 400 pathological and ultrasound diagrams and images
  • Clarifies what makes the fetal heart normal, and what signs point to the pathologies that are important to diagnose
  • Step-by-step guide to establishing different views, illustrating the correlations between technique and medical image, and outlining the pitfalls, obstacles and errors and how to recognize and avoid them
  • Accompanying online ancillary material: original anatomical videoclips, ultrasound scans and self-assessment questions

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702054808
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702043413

About the Authors

Catherine Fredouille Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Part-time Hospital Practitioner, Fetal Placentology Unit, Hopital de La Timone, Marseille. Consultant in Fetopathology, Service de Cytogenetique et de Foetopathologie, Hopital Saint Antoine, Paris, France

Jean-Eric Develay-Morice Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ultrasonographer, Nimes Maternity Service, Hopital Carremeau, Nimes, France

Claudio Lombardi Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.