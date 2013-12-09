Fetal Heart Ultrasound
2nd Edition
How, Why and When
Table of Contents
- Why: fetal heart ultrasound
- How: technical aspects
- How: anatomic-ultrasound correlations; 3 steps, 10 key points
- How: conducting the examination and its pitfalls
- Why: critical cardiac pathologies not to be overlooked
- When: fetal morphological examination after the discovery of a cardiopathy
- Points to remember
New chapter: First trimester ultrasonography
Description
Fetal Heart Ultrasound, now in its second edition, has been written as a practical guide for the ultrasound examination of the fetal heart. The fetal heart is considered to be the most important and difficult part of a fetal examination. This book aims not only to clarify and simplify the approach to this examination, but also to define what a normal fetal heart should be, and underline just why this organ remains one of the best warning signs for fetal pathology. It will be useful to trainee and practicing ultrasonographers, ultrasound departments providing obstetric ultrasound services, and obstetricians, gynecologists, radiologists and midwives undertaking course in fetal ultrasonography.
"Fetal Heart Ultrasound. How, Why and When ... could represent a supplement to other literature in the field, especially for trainees and ultrasonographers." Reviewed by Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica,April 2015
Key Features
- Illustrated with over 400 pathological and ultrasound diagrams and images
- Clarifies what makes the fetal heart normal, and what signs point to the pathologies that are important to diagnose
- Step-by-step guide to establishing different views, illustrating the correlations between technique and medical image, and outlining the pitfalls, obstacles and errors and how to recognize and avoid them
- Accompanying online ancillary material: original anatomical videoclips, ultrasound scans and self-assessment questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 9th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054808
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702043413
About the Authors
Catherine Fredouille Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Part-time Hospital Practitioner, Fetal Placentology Unit, Hopital de La Timone, Marseille. Consultant in Fetopathology, Service de Cytogenetique et de Foetopathologie, Hopital Saint Antoine, Paris, France
Jean-Eric Develay-Morice Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ultrasonographer, Nimes Maternity Service, Hopital Carremeau, Nimes, France