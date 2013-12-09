Fetal Heart Ultrasound, now in its second edition, has been written as a practical guide for the ultrasound examination of the fetal heart. The fetal heart is considered to be the most important and difficult part of a fetal examination. This book aims not only to clarify and simplify the approach to this examination, but also to define what a normal fetal heart should be, and underline just why this organ remains one of the best warning signs for fetal pathology. It will be useful to trainee and practicing ultrasonographers, ultrasound departments providing obstetric ultrasound services, and obstetricians, gynecologists, radiologists and midwives undertaking course in fetal ultrasonography.

"Fetal Heart Ultrasound. How, Why and When ... could represent a supplement to other literature in the field, especially for trainees and ultrasonographers." Reviewed by Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica,April 2015