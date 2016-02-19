Fetal Endocrinology and Metabolism
1st Edition
Current Topics in Experimental Endocrinology, Vol. 5
Current Topics in Experimental Endocrinology, Volume 5: Fetal Endocrinology and Metabolism covers various aspects of fetal endocrinology. The book discusses studies of the hypothalamic-pituitary unit which emphasize the unique aspects of the fetal endocrine system; in vitro fertilization; and factors controlling placental endocrine function in domestic animals. The text also describes the role and kinetics of thyroid in fetal development; the placental transfer of carbohydrates; and fetal hormones and carbohydrate utilization. The regulation of partition of protein during pregnancy; the mineral needs of the fetus; and the fetal metabolism of cortisol are also considered. The book further tackles normal and abnormal sexual differentiation and the metabolic errors of adrenal steroidogenesis. Physiologists, endocrinologists, obstetricians, gynecologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Fetal Neuroendocrine Axis
I. Introduction
II. The Development of the Hypothalamus and Adenohypophysis
III. The Secretion and Function of Fetal Adenohypophyseal Hormones
IV. Autonomy of the Fetal Neuroendocrine Unit
References
In Vitro Fertilization
I. The Natural Ovulatory Cycle and IVF
II. The Stimulated or Controlled Ovulatory Cycle
III. Maturation of the Oocyte
IV. The Technique of in Vitro Fertilization
V. The Use of IVF in Male and Idiopathic Infertility
References
Factors Controlling Placental Endocrine Function in Domestic Animals
I. Introduction
II. Control of Placental Steroid Secretion by Fetal Cortisol in Domestic Animals
III. Control of Secretion of Placental Lactogens
IV. Effects of β-Catecholaminergic Drugs on the Placenta
V. Conclusions
References
The Fetal Thyroid
I. Introduction
II. The Choice of Preparation
III. The Morphological and Secretory Development of the Gland
IV. The Placental Barrier
V. The Role of the Thyroid in Fetal Development
VI. Fetal Thyroid Hormone Kinetics
VII. Perinatal Thyroid Hormone Concentrations
VIII. Conclusion
References
Carbohydrate Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Maternal Hormonal and Metabolic Adaptations
III. Early Embryonic Development
IV. Placental Transfer of Carbohydrates
V. Fetal Hormones and Carbohydrate Utilization
VI. Fetal Metabolic Pathways
VII. Summary
References
Regulation of Partition of Protein during Pregnancy
I. Introduction
II. Placental Protein
III. Fetal Protein
IV. Free Amino Acid Pools
V. Maternal Protein
References
Mineral Needs of the Fetus
I. Introduction
II. Calcium, Phosphate, Magnesium
III. Parathyroid Hormone (PTH)
IV. Vitamin D
V. Calcitonin
VI. Hormone Interrelations
VII. Conclusion
References
Fetal Metabolism of Cortisol
I. Introduction
II. Circulating Levels of Cortisol in the Fetus
III. Sources of Cortisol in the Fetal Circulation
IV. Fate of Fetal Cortisol
V. Significance of Cortisol in the Fetus
VI. Summary
References
Sexual Differentiation: Normal and Abnormal
I. Embryology of Sexual Differentiation
II. Determinants of Phenotypic Differentiation
III. Genetic Control of Sexual Differentiation
IV. Sexual Differentiation of the Brain
V. Male Pseudohermaphroditism
VI. XX Males and True Hermaphroditism
VII. Female Pseudohermaphroditism
References
Metabolic Errors of Adrenal Steroidogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Steroidogenesis and Enzymatic Conversions of Adrenal Steroid Hormones
III. Fetal Sexual Development
IV. Enzyme Defects in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
V. The Zona Fasciculata and Zona Glomerulosa as Separate Glands
VI. Treatment of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
VII. Genetics of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
VIII. Prenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
IX. Summary
References
Index
