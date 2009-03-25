Fetal Echocardiography
2nd Edition
Description
Perfect for both the novice learning to perform fetal echocardiography, as well as the expert needing more details of various anomalies, this comprehensive text/atlas covers everything you need to know. It incorporates a practical, multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis and management with contributors from various medical specialties. You’ll find complete information on physiology, detailed guidelines on how to perform a fetal echocardiogram, and highly illustrated coverage of various congenital heart abnormalities. Full-color images, coverage of the latest technologies, and a new companion CD keep you up to date with the latest in this fast-changing field.
Key Features
- “How-to” details include scanning protocols, the correct equipment to use, and technical and anatomical limitations.
- Normal anatomy, variants, and common pitfalls in scanning and diagnosis are presented.
- Coverage of congenital heart abnormalities includes how the conditions look on scans, which scanning views and modalities to use, differential diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.
- Thoroughly covers every topic on the ARDMS certification exam in fetal echocardiography, making your study more efficient and effective.
Table of Contents
- Embryology and Physiology of the Fetal Heart
2. Scanning: Indications and Technique
3. Cardiac Malposition
4. Atrial Septal Defects
5. Ventricular Septal Defects
6. Atrioventricular Septal Defects
7. Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
8. Hypoplasia of the Right Ventricle
9. Univentricular Heart
10. Aortic Stenosis and Pulmonary Stenosis
11. Coarctation of the Aorta
12. Ebstein Anomaly
13. Tetralogy of Fallot
14. Persistent Truncus Arteriosus
15. Complete and Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries
16. Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection
17. Double-Outlet Right Ventricle and Double-Outlet Left Ventricle
18. Congenital Cardiac Masses
19. Cardiosplenic Syndromes
20. Fetal Cardiomyopathies
21. Fetal Dysrhythmias
22. First Trimester Fetal Echocardiography
23. 3D Fetal Echocardiography
24. Prenatal Intervention in the Fetus with Cardiac Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 25th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455751853
About the Author
Julia Drose
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Radiology, Chief Sonographer, Divisions of Diagnostic Ultrasound and Prenatal Diagnosis & Genetics, University of Colorado Hospital, Denver, CO