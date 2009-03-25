Fetal Echocardiography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416056690, 9781455751853

Fetal Echocardiography

2nd Edition

Authors: Julia Drose
eBook ISBN: 9781455751853
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th March 2009
Page Count: 384
Description

Perfect for both the novice learning to perform fetal echocardiography, as well as the expert needing more details of various anomalies, this comprehensive text/atlas covers everything you need to know. It incorporates a practical, multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis and management with contributors from various medical specialties. You’ll find complete information on physiology, detailed guidelines on how to perform a fetal echocardiogram, and highly illustrated coverage of various congenital heart abnormalities. Full-color images, coverage of the latest technologies, and a new companion CD keep you up to date with the latest in this fast-changing field.

Key Features

  • “How-to” details include scanning protocols, the correct equipment to use, and technical and anatomical limitations.
  • Normal anatomy, variants, and common pitfalls in scanning and diagnosis are presented.
  • Coverage of congenital heart abnormalities includes how the conditions look on scans, which scanning views and modalities to use, differential diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.
  • Thoroughly covers every topic on the ARDMS certification exam in fetal echocardiography, making your study more efficient and effective.

Table of Contents

  1. Embryology and Physiology of the Fetal Heart

    2. Scanning: Indications and Technique

    3. Cardiac Malposition

    4. Atrial Septal Defects

    5. Ventricular Septal Defects

    6. Atrioventricular Septal Defects

    7. Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

    8. Hypoplasia of the Right Ventricle

    9. Univentricular Heart

    10. Aortic Stenosis and Pulmonary Stenosis

    11. Coarctation of the Aorta

    12. Ebstein Anomaly

    13. Tetralogy of Fallot

    14. Persistent Truncus Arteriosus

    15. Complete and Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries

    16. Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection

    17. Double-Outlet Right Ventricle and Double-Outlet Left Ventricle

    18. Congenital Cardiac Masses

    19. Cardiosplenic Syndromes

    20. Fetal Cardiomyopathies

    21. Fetal Dysrhythmias

    22. First Trimester Fetal Echocardiography

    23. 3D Fetal Echocardiography

    24. Prenatal Intervention in the Fetus with Cardiac Disease

About the Author

Julia Drose

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Radiology, Chief Sonographer, Divisions of Diagnostic Ultrasound and Prenatal Diagnosis & Genetics, University of Colorado Hospital, Denver, CO

