Perfect for both the novice learning to perform fetal echocardiography, as well as the expert needing more details of various anomalies, this comprehensive text/atlas covers everything you need to know. It incorporates a practical, multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis and management with contributors from various medical specialties. You’ll find complete information on physiology, detailed guidelines on how to perform a fetal echocardiogram, and highly illustrated coverage of various congenital heart abnormalities. Full-color images, coverage of the latest technologies, and a new companion CD keep you up to date with the latest in this fast-changing field.