Fetal Assessment, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704842

Fetal Assessment, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Authors: George Macones Anthony Odibo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704842
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2011
Page Count: 192
Description

This issue of Clinics in Perinatology, guest edited by Drs. George Macones and Anthony Odibo, addresses Fetal Monitoring and Assessment. Drs. Macones and Odibo have assembled a panel of experts to pen reviews on topics including indications for fetal growth monitoring and controversies with diagnosis of fetal growth restriction, the role of serum markers and uterine artery Doppler in identifying at-risk pregnancies, the role of amniotic fluid assessment in evaluating fetal well-being, the uses and limitations of the biophysical profile, the umbilical artery Doppler in assessment of fetal growth restriction, the MCA Doppler and its role in evaluation of fetal anemia and fetal growth restriction, Venous Doppler evaluation of the growth restricted fetus, aortic isthmus and cardiac monitoring of the growth restricted fetus, intrapartum fetal monitoring, computerized assessment of fetal heart rate monitoring, STAN as an adjunct to EFM, and signal ambiguity and intrapartum fetal monitoring.

George Macones Author

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Washington State University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, USA

Anthony Odibo Author

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Washington State University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, USA

