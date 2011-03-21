Fetal Assessment, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 38-1

This issue of Clinics in Perinatology, guest edited by Drs. George Macones and Anthony Odibo, addresses Fetal Monitoring and Assessment. Drs. Macones and Odibo have assembled a panel of experts to pen reviews on topics including indications for fetal growth monitoring and controversies with diagnosis of fetal growth restriction, the role of serum markers and uterine artery Doppler in identifying at-risk pregnancies, the role of amniotic fluid assessment in evaluating fetal well-being, the uses and limitations of the biophysical profile, the umbilical artery Doppler in assessment of fetal growth restriction, the MCA Doppler and its role in evaluation of fetal anemia and fetal growth restriction, Venous Doppler evaluation of the growth restricted fetus, aortic isthmus and cardiac monitoring of the growth restricted fetus, intrapartum fetal monitoring, computerized assessment of fetal heart rate monitoring, STAN as an adjunct to EFM, and signal ambiguity and intrapartum fetal monitoring.