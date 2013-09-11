Fetal & Neonatal Secrets

Fetal and Neonatal Secrets by Drs. Richard Polin and Alan Spitzer, uses the success formula of the highly popular Secrets Series to offer fast answers to the most essential clinical questions in fetal and neonatal medicine. With its user-friendly Q&A format, practical tips from neonatologists and fetal medicine experts, and "Key Points" boxes, this portable and easy-to-read medical reference book provides rapid access to the practical knowledge you need to succeed both in practice and on board and recertification exams.

"Fetal and Neonatal Secrets is a book with an alternative setup that offers answers to a wide spectrum of clinical questions in the field of fetal and neonatal medicine. The book covers both fetal and neonatal medicine, and could be relevant for junior doctors aiming to become obstetricians or pediatricians." Reviewed by: Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, January 2015