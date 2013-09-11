Fetal & Neonatal Secrets - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323091398, 9780323172868

Fetal & Neonatal Secrets

3rd Edition

Authors: Richard Polin Alan Spitzer
Paperback ISBN: 9780323091398
eBook ISBN: 9780323172868
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th September 2013
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

Top 100 Secrets

1. The Well-Term Infant

2. Fetal Development and Growth

3. Obstetric Issues, Labor, and Delivery

4. Family-Centered and Developmental Care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

5. General Neonatology

6. Cardiology

7. Dermatology

8. Endocrinology and Metabolism

9. Fluid, Electrolytes, and Renal Disorders

10. Gastroenterology and Nutrition

11. Genetics

12. Hematology and Transfussion Medicine

13. Infection and Immunity

14. Neurology

15. Ophthalmology

16. Orthopedics

17. Pain Management in the Neonate

18. Pulmonology

19. Surgery

Index

Description

Fetal and Neonatal Secrets by Drs. Richard Polin and Alan Spitzer, uses the success formula of the highly popular Secrets Series to offer fast answers to the most essential clinical questions in fetal and neonatal medicine. With its user-friendly Q&A format, practical tips from neonatologists and fetal medicine experts, and "Key Points" boxes, this portable and easy-to-read medical reference book provides rapid access to the practical knowledge you need to succeed both in practice and on board and recertification exams.

"Fetal and Neonatal Secrets is a book with an alternative setup that offers answers to a wide spectrum of clinical questions in the field of fetal and neonatal medicine. The book covers both fetal and neonatal medicine, and could be relevant for junior doctors aiming to become obstetricians or pediatricians." Reviewed by: Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, January 2015

Key Features

  • Get the evidence-based guidance you need to provide optimal care for your fetal and neonatal patients.
  • Zero in on key fetal and neonatal information with a question and answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, and practical tips from the authors.
  • Enhance your reference power with a two-color page layout, "Key Points" boxes, and lists of useful websites.
  • Review essential material efficiently with the "Top 100 Secrets in Fetal and Neonatal Medicine" – perfect for last-minute study or self-assessment.

About the Authors

Richard Polin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

William T. Speck Professor of Pediatrics, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University; Director, Division of Neonatology, Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of New York – Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York

Alan Spitzer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Vice President and Director, Education, Research and Development, The Center for Research and Education, Pediatrix Medical Group, Sunrise, FL, USA

