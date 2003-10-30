Fetal and Neonatal Physiology

Table of Contents

I. Genetics: Genetics



II. Embryology: Embryology • Regulation of Embryogenesis • Pathophysiology of Congenital Malformations



III. The Placenta: Placental Development • Regulation of the Placental Circulation • Mechanisms of Transfer Across the Human Placenta • Endocrine and Paracrine Function of the Human Placenta • Placental Proteins • Placental Separation at Birth • Multiple Pregnancy



IV. Developmental Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics: Basic Pharmacologic Principles • Basic Pharmacokinetic Principles • Physiochemical and Structural Properties Regulating Placental Drug Transfer • Genetic Regulation of Drug Metabolism • Drug Distribution During Fetal Life • Drug Protein Binding During Development • Development of Renal Excretion of Drugs During Ontogeny • Pharmacodynamics and Receptor Sensitivity During Development • Drug Abuse During Fetal and Neonatal Life • Sympathoadrenal Mechanisms During Development • Developmental Neuropharmacology • Physiologic Differences of Clinical Significance • Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in the Newborn • Drug Excretion during Lactation



V.Intrauterine Growth: Intrauterine Growth and Nutrition



VI. Postnatal Growth and Nutrition: Infant Growth in the First Year of Life • Endocrine and Other Factors Affecting Growth • Water Requirements • Energy Requirements • Protein Requirements • Carbohydrate Requirements • Fat Metabolism and Requirements • Mineral and Trace Element Requirements • Vitamin Requirements • Human Milk Composition and Function in the Infant • Types and Methods of Feeding for Infants • Nutritional Assessment • Growth Outcome of Critically Ill Neonates



VII. Perinatal Iron, Trace Minerals, and Vitamin Metabolism: Iron Metabolism during Fetal and Neonatal Life • Trace Element Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate • Metabolism of Vitamin A and Water Soluble Vitamins During Fetal and Neonatal Life • Vitamin E Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate • Vitamin K Metabolism during the Fetal and Neonatal Periods



VIII. Lipid Metabolism in the Fetus and Newborn: Placental Transport of Free Fatty Acids, Glycerol, and Ketone Bodies • Lipid Accretion in the Fetus and Newborn • Brown Adipose Tissue: Development and Function • Lipids and an Energy Source for the Premature and Full-Term Neonate • Ketone Body Production and Metabolism in the Fetus and Newborn • Very Long Chain Fatty Acids in the Developing Retina and Brain • Physiological Effects of Lipid Infusions • Developmental Physiology of Lipoproteins and Cholesterol • Lipoprotein Lipase



IX. Carbohydrate Metabolism: Metabolism of Glucose and Methods of Investigation in the Fetus and Newborn • Maternal Metabolism During Pregnancy • Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Fetus • Role of Glucoregulatory Hormones on Hepatic Glucose Metabolism During the Perinatal Period • Cell Glucose Transport and Glucose Handling During Fetal and Neonatal Development • Glucose Metabolism During the Transition to Postnatal Life • Hypoglycemia and Hyperglycemia in the Newborn



X. Protein Metabolism: General Concepts of Protein Metabolism • Fetal Requirements and Placental Transfer of Nitrogenous Compounds • Nitrogen Sources for the Newborn • Protein Metabolism in the Newborn • Protein and Amino Acid Requirements • Modification of Protein Metabolism Because of Disease



XI. Thermoregulation: Perinatal Thermal Physiology • Neonatal Thermal Physiology • Physics and Physiology of Human Incubation • Temperature Measurement in the Preterm Newborn • Incubator Management



XII. Skin: Structural and Biochemical Organogenesis of Skin and Cutaneous Appendages in the Fetus and Newborn • Development of the Cutaneous Circulation • Composition of Skin Lipids • Sweating in the Neonate • pH Patterns in Newborn Skin • Skin Barrier Function • Bacterial Colonization of the Skin of the Newborn



XIII. Fetal and Neonatal Cardiovascular Physiology: Development of the Fetal Heart • Molecular Development of the Heart • Role of Peptide Growth Factors in Cardiovascular Development • Fetal and Neonatal Cardiovascular Physiologic Development • Developmental Electrophysiology in the Fetus and Neonate • Developmental Biology of the Pulmonary Vasculature • Development of the Pulmonary Circulation: Metabolic Aspects • Development of the Gastrointestinal Circulation in the Fetus and Newborn • Regulation of the Fetal Cerebral Circulation • Autonomic and Central Neuroregulation of Fetal Cardiovascular Function • Endocrine Regulation of the Fetal Circulation • Nitric Oxide and the Perinatal Circulation • Regulation of Umbilical Blood Flow • Fetal and Placental Circulation During Labor • Cardiovascular Diagnosis in the Fetus and the Effects of Congenital Heart Lesions on Developing Physiology • Response of the Fetal Circulation to Stress • Fetal and Neonatal Congestive Heart Failure • Physiology of Resuscitation



XIV. The Lung: Normal and Abnormal Structural Development of the Lung • Fetal and Neonatal Lung-liquid Balance • Functional Development of the Upper Airway • Functional Development of the Lower Airway • Functional Development of Respiratory Muscles • Mechanics of Breathing • Pulmonary Gas Exchange in the Developing Lung • Oxygen Transport and Delivery • Control of Breathing in Fetal Life and Onset and Control of Breathing in the Neonate • Pathophysiology of Apnea of Prematurity • Evaluation of Pulmonary Function in the Neonate • Pathophysiology of Hyaline Membrane Disease (Excluding Surfactant) • Pathophysiology of Lung Injury and Repair: Special Features of the Immature Lung • Pathophysiology of Chronic Lung Disease • Physiologic Effects of Conventional Mechanical Ventilation • Physiology of High Frequency Ventilation • Liquid Ventilation • Physiology of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation



XV. Pulmonary Surfactant: Historical Perspective • Composition of Pulmonary Surfactant Lipids and Proteins • Biophysical Activities of Pulmonary Surfactant • Lung Morphogenesis: Formation and Function of the Alveolar Surface Layer • Regulation of Surfactant-associated Phospholipid Synthesis and Secretion • Pathophysiology of Respiratory Distress Syndrome • Hormonal Therapy for Prevention of Respiratory Distress Syndrome • Surfactant Replacement Therapy



XVI. Physiology Of The Gastrointestinal Tract in the Fetus and Neonate: Cellular and Molecular Aspects of Human Gastrointestinal Development • Organogenesis, Innervation, and Histologic Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract • Development of the Enteric Nervous System • Development of Gastric Secretory Function • Development of Intestinal and Colonic Motility • Motility of the Upper Gastrointestinal Tract in the Fetus and Neonate • Development of Exocrine Pancreatic Function • Digestive and Absorptive Function in the Fetus and Infant • Pathophysiology of Gastroesophageal Reflux • Pathophysiology and Epidemiology of Necrotizing Enterocolitis



XVII. Liver and Bilirubin Metabolism: Organogenesis and Histologic Development of the Liver • Fetal and Postnatal Hepatic Vasculature and Blood Flow • Bile Acid Metabolism during Development • Bile Secretion and its Control in the Mature and Immature Organism • Hepatic Disposition of Xenobiotics during Prenatal and Early Postnatal Development • Bilirubin Metabolism and Toxicity in the Newborn • Pathophysiology of Breast-Milk Jaundice • Phototherapy for Neonatal Jaundice • Pathophysiology of Metabolic Diseases of the Liver • Pathogenesis of Neonatal Cholestasis • Evaluation of Liver Function



XVIII. The Kidney: Embryogenesis and Anatomic Development of the Kidney • Renal Function in Utero • Postnatal Maturation of Renal Blood Flow • Development of the Renin-Angiotensin System • Postnatal Development of Glomerular Filtration • Measurement of Glomerular Filtration Rate in Neonates • Renal Transport of Sodium During Early Development • Potassium Transport in Early Development • Transport of Calcium and Phosphorus • Transport of Amino Acids During Early Development • Developmental Aspects of Organic Acid Transport • Concentration of the Urine • Dilution of the Urine • Urinary Acidification • The Response to Nephron Loss in Early Development • Regulation of Blood Pressure During Fetal and Newborn Life • Clinical Significance of Developmental Renal Physiology • Pathophysiology of Acute Renal Failure in the Neonatal Period • Continuous Hemofiltration in Neonates



XIX. Fluid and Electrolyte Metabolism: Fluid Distribution in the Fetus and Neonate • Fetal and neonatal Body Fluid Composition with Reference to Growth and Development • Colloid Pressure and Osmoregulation in the Pregnant Woman, Fetus, and Neonate • Regulation of Acid-Base Balance in the Fetus and Neonate • Hydrops Fetalis and Other Causes of Neonatal Edema and Ascites



XX. Hematopoiesis and Granulopoiesis: Developmental Biology of the Hematopoietic Growth Factors • Developmental Granulopoiesis • Developmental Erythropoiesis • Developmental Megakaryocytopoiesis



XXI. Hemostasis: Normal Hemostasis in the Newborn: Plasmatic Factors • Normal Hemostasis in the Newborn: Cellular Factors, Platelets, and the Vessel Wall • Pathophysiology of Bleeding Disorders in the Newborn • Pathophysiology of Neonatal Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation and Thrombosis



XXII. Developmental Immunobiology: Host Defense Mechanisms Against Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, and Nonviral Intracellular Pathogens • T-Cell Development • B-Cell Development • Mononuclear Phagocyte System • Neutrophil Function in Newborn Infants • The Complement System in the Fetus and Newborn • Cytokines and the Inflammatory Response • Integrins and Cell Adhesion Molecules • Stimulus-Response Coupling • Fetal and Neonatal Wound Healing • Immunology of the Breast and Host Immunity • Amniotic Fluid Host Defense Mechanisms • Host Defense Mechanisms in the Lung



XXIII. Neurology: Development of the Nervous System • Development of the Blood-Brain Barrier • Development of Neurotransmitters • Biochemistry of Hypoxic-ischemic Brain Injury • Perinatal Brain Metabolism and Prevention of Asphyxial Injury • Developmental Biochemistry: Studies in vivo with Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy • Electroencephalography in the Premature and Full-term Infant • Development of Tone and Reflexes in the Fetus and Newborn • Cerebral Blood Flow in Premature Infants: regulation, Measurement, and Pathophysiology of Intraventricular Hemorrhage • Intraventricular Hemorrhage in the Premature Infant: Morphologic Characteristics • Deleterious Effects of Intrauterine Drug Exposure of the Nervous System • Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of Brain Development • Ontogenesis of Striated Muscle



XXIV. Special Sensory Systems in the Fetus and Neonate: Development of Touch, Pain, and Temperature Sensation in the Fetus and Neonate • Anatomical and Functional Development of the Eye and Pathophysiology of Retinopathy of Prematurity • Anatomical and Functional Development of Hearing • Development of Taste and Smell in the Neonate



XXV. Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium Metabolism: Calcium-Regulating Hormones • Calcium, phosphorus, and Magnesium Transport Across the Placenta • Neonatal Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium Homeostasis • Pathophysiology of Neonatal Hypocalcemia • Osteopenia of Rickets of Prematurity



XVI. Orthopedics: Growth Plate: Structure and Physiology • Intrauterine Compression Syndromes: Effects of Mechanics on Endochondral Ossification • Defective Limb Embryology • Congenital Vertebral Anomalies and their Sequelae • The Congenital Muscle Diseases • Skeletal Dysplasia and Dwarfism: Physiology and Pathophysiology • Pathophysiology of Neonatal Osteomyelitis and Septic Arthritis • Standards and Measurements: Fetus and Neonate



XVII. The Pituitary: Neurosecretions and Neurotransmitters of the Fetal Hypothalamus • Growth Factors and Development • Growth Hormone and Prolactin • LH and FSH Secretion in the Fetus and Newborn • Development of the Corticotropin-releasing Factor ACTH/Beta Endorphin System in the Mammalian Fetus • Fetal and Neonatal Neuropophyseal Hormones



XXVIII. The Fetal and Neonatal Adrenal and Fetal Thyroid Systems: Fetal and Neonatal Adrenocortical Physiology • Fetal and Neonatal Thyroid Physiology



XXIX. The Ovary and Testis: Sex Determination • Germ Cells and the Indifferent Gonad • Differentiation of the Ovary • Testicular Development • Testicular Descent



Index