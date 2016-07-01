Fetal and Neonatal Physiology, 2-Volume Set
5th Edition
Description
Fetal & Neonatal Physiology provides neonatologist fellows and physicians with the essential information they need to effectively diagnose, treat, and manage sick and premature infants. Fully comprehensive, this 2-volume resource continues to serve as an excellent reference tool, focusing on the basic science needed for exam preparation and the key information required for full-time practice.
The 5th edition is the most substantially updated and revised edition ever. In the 5 years since the last edition published, there have been thousands of publications on various aspects of development of health and disease; Fetal and Neonatal Physiology synthesizes this knowledge into definitive guidance for today's busy practitioner.
Key Features
- Offers definitive guidance on how to effectively manage the many health problems seen in newborn and premature infants.
- Chapters devoted to clinical correlation help explain the implications of fetal and neonatal physiology.
- Allows you to apply the latest insights on genetic therapy, intrauterine infections, brain protection and neuroimaging, and much more.
Table of Contents
Section I - Genetics and Embryology
- Basic Genetic Principles
- Prenatal Diagnosis
- Basic Embryology
- Regulation of Embryogenesis
- The Extracellular Matrix in Development
- Stem Cell Biology
- Apoptotic Cell Death
- Angiogenesis
- Epigenetics
- Placental Development
- Regulation of the Placental Circulation
- Mechanisms of Transfer Across the Human Placenta
- Endocrine and Paracrine Function of the Human Placenta
- Fetal and Maternal Responses to Intrauterine Infection
- Fetal Origins of Adult Disease: A Classic Hypothesis with New Relevance
- Physiologic Effects of Multiple Pregnancy on Mother and Fetus
- Placental function in intrauterine growth restriction
- Basic Pharmacologic Principles
- Principles of Pharmacokinetics
- Physicochemical and Structural Properties Regulating Placental Drug Transfer
- Pharmacogenetics
- Drug Distribution in Fetal Life
- Drug Transfer During Breastfeeding
- Circulatory and Metabolic Changes Accompanying Fetal Growth Restriction
- Endocrine Factors Affecting Neonatal Growth
- Human Milk Composition and Function in the Infant
- Physiology of Lactation
- Fetal and Neonatal Iron Metabolism
- Neonatal Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium Homeostasis
- Zinc in the Fetus and Neonate
- Vitamin A Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate
- Vitamin E Metabolism in the Fetus and Newborn Infant
- Vitamin K Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate
- Maternal-Fetal Transfer of Lipid Metabolites
- Brown Adipose Tissue: Development and Function
- Lipids as an Energy Source for the Premature and Full-Term Neonate
- Ketone Body Production and Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate
- Long-Chain Fatty Acids in the Developing Retina and Brain
- Metabolism of Glucose and Methods of Investigation in the Fetus and Newborn
- Carbohydrate Metabolism During Pregnancy
- Oxygen Consumption and General Carbohydrate Metabolism of the Fetus
- Role of Glucoregulatory Hormones in Hepatic Glucose Metabolism During the Perinatal Period
- Cell Glucose Transport and Glucose Handling During Fetal and Neonatal Development
- General Concepts of Protein Metabolism
- Fetal Requirements and Placental Transfer of Nitrogenous Compounds
- Temperature Control in Newborn Infants
- Responses of the Fetus and Neonate to Hypothermia
- Structure and Development of Skin and Cutaneous Appendages
- Physiologic Development of the Skin
- Cardiovascular Development
- Developmental Electrophysiology in the Fetus and Neonate
- Developmental Biology of the Pulmonary Vasculature
- Development of the Gastrointestinal Circulation in the Fetus and Newborn
- Physiology of Congenital Heart Disease in the Neonate
- Neural Regulation of Blood Pressure During Fetal and Newborn Life
- Developmental Effects on Fetal Circulation
- Mechanisms Regulating Closure of the Ductus Arteriosus
- Umbilical Circulation
- Fetal and Placental Circulation During Labor
- Physiology of Resuscitation
- Normal and Abnormal Structural Development of the Lung
- Regulation of Alveolarization
- Physiologic Mechanisms of Normal and Altered Lung Growth Before and After Birth
- Molecular Mechanisms of Lung Development and Lung Branching Morphogenesis
- Regulation of Liquid Secretion and Absorption by the Fetal and Neonatal Lung
- Upper Airway Structure: Function, Regulation, and Development
- Regulation of Lower Airway Function
- Functional Development of Respiratory Muscles
- Mechanics of Breathing
- Pulmonary Gas Exchange in the Developing Lung
- Oxygen Transport and Delivery
- Control of Breathing in Fetal Life and Onset and Control of Breathing in the Neonate
- Basic Mechanisms of Oxygen Sensing and Response to Hypoxia
- Evaluation of Pulmonary Function in the Neonate
- Mechanisms of Neonatal Lung Injury
- Impaired Lung Growth After Injury in Premature Lung
- Antenatal Factors That Influence Postnatal Lung Development and Injury
- Regulation of Pulmonary Circulation
- Historical Perspective
- Composition of Pulmonary Surfactant Lipids and Proteins
- Structure And Development of Alveolar Epithelial Cells
- Regulation of Surfactant-Associated Phospholipid Synthesis and Secretion
- Hormonal Therapy for Prevention of Respiratory Distress Syndrome
- Surfactant Treatment
- Genetics and Physiology of Surfactant Protein Deficiencies
- Trophic Factors and Regulation of Gastrointestinal Tract and Liver Development
- Organogenesis of the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Development of the Enteric Nervous System
- Development of Gastric Secretory Function
- Development of Gastrointestinal Motility
- Development of the Exocrine Pancreas
- Digestive-Absorption Functions in Fetuses, Infants, and Children
- Development of the Intestinal Microbiome
- Organogenesis and Histologic Development of the Liver
- Bile Acid Metabolism During Development
- Neonatal Bilirubin Metabolism
- Hereditary Contribution to Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
- Mechanisms of Action of Phototherapy for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
- Embryogenesis and Anatomic Development of the Kidney
- Functional Development of the Kidney in Utero
- Development and Regulation of Renal Blood flow in the Neonate
- Development of the Renin-Angiotensin System
- Postnatal Development of Glomerular Filtration Rate in Neonates
- Renal Transport of Sodium During Early Development
- Potassium Homeostasis in the Fetus and Neonate
- Role of the Kidney in Calcium and Phosphorus Homeostasis
- Transport of Amino Acids in the Fetus and Neonate
- Developmental Aspects of Organic Acid Transport
- Concentration and Dilution of the Urine
- Development of Acidification Mechanisms in the Fetus and Neonate
- Response to Nephron Loss in Early Development
- Fluid Distribution in the Fetus and Neonate
- Regulation of Acid-Base Balance in the Fetus and Neonate
- Developmental Biology of Stem Cells: From the Embryo to the Adult
- Developmental Granulocytopoiesis
- Developmental Erythropoiesis
- Developmental Megakaryocytopoiesis
- Developmental Hemostasis
- Platelet–Vessel Wall Interactions
- Host Defense Mechanisms Against Bacteria
- Host-Fungi Interactions Relevant to the Newborn Infant
- Host Defense Mechanisms Against Viruses
- T-Cell Development
- B-Cell Development
- Mononuclear Phagocyte System
- Normal and Abnormal Neutrophil Physiology in the Newborn
- The Complement System of the Fetus and Newborn
- Cytokines and Inflammatory Response in the Fetus and Neonate
- Immunology of Human Milk and Host Immunity
- Neonatal Pulmonary Host Defense
- Development of the Nervous System
- Development of the Blood-Brain Barrier
- Trophic Factor and Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of Brain Development
- Intraventricular Hemorrhage in the Neonate
- Cerebellar Development – an Impact of Preterm Birth and Co-Morbidities
- Electroencephalography in the Premature and Full-Term Infant
- Developmental Aspects of Pain
- Early Development of the Human Auditory System
- Development of Taste and Smell in the Neonate
- The Growth Plate: Embryologic Origin, Structure, and Function
- Ontogenesis of Striated Muscle
- Hypothalamus: Neuroendometabolic Center
- Growth Factor Regulation of Fetal Growth
- Growth Hormone in the Fetus and Newborn
- Luteinizing Hormone and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone Secretion in the Fetus and Newborn
- Development of the Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone–Corticotropin System in the Mammalian Fetus
- Fetal and Neonatal Adrenocortical Physiology
- Fetal and Neonatal Thyroid Physiology
- Genetics of Sex Determination and Differentiation
- Differentiation of the Ovary
- Testicular Development and Descent
- Pathophysiology of Neonatal sepsis
- Pathophysiology of Hypoglycemia in the Neonate
- Pathophysiology of Cardiomyopathies
- Pathophysiology of Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
- Pathophysiology of Shock in the Fetus and Neonate
- Pathophysiology of Apnea of Prematurity
- Pathophysiology of Respiratory Distress Syndrome
- Pathophysiology of Meconium Aspiration Syndrome
- Pathophysiology of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- Pathophysiology of Ventilator Dependent Infants
- Pathophysiology of Gastroesophageal Reflux
- Pathophysiology of Neonatal Necrotizing Enterocolitis
- Pathophysiology of Kernicterus
- Pathophysiology of neonatal acute kidney injury
- Pathophysiology of Edema
- Pathophysiology of Retinopathy of Prematurity
- Pathophysiology of Hypoxic-ischemic Brain Injury
- Pathophysiology of Neonatal White Matter Injury
- Pathophysiology of Meningitis
- Pathophysiology of Neural Tube Defects
- Pathophysiology of Preeclampsia
- Pathophysiology of Preterm Birth
- Pathophysiology of Chorioamnionitis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323352147
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352321
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352338
About the Author
Richard Polin
Affiliations and Expertise
William T. Speck Professor of Pediatrics, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University; Director, Division of Neonatology, Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of New York – Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York
Steven Abman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine; Director, Pediatric Heart Lung Center, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Denver, Colorado
David Rowitch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics and Neurosurgery, Chief, Division of Neonatology, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital San Francisco, San Francisco, California
William Benitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Philip Sunshine Professor in Neonatology, Chief, Division of Neonatal and Developmental Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Director of Nurseries, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, Palo Alto, California