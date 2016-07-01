Fetal and Neonatal Physiology, 2-Volume Set - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323352147, 9780323352321

Fetal and Neonatal Physiology, 2-Volume Set

5th Edition

Authors: Richard Polin Steven Abman David Rowitch William Benitz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323352147
eBook ISBN: 9780323352321
eBook ISBN: 9780323352338
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2016
Page Count: 1928
Description

Fetal & Neonatal Physiology provides neonatologist fellows and physicians with the essential information they need to effectively diagnose, treat, and manage sick and premature infants. Fully comprehensive, this 2-volume resource continues to serve as an excellent reference tool, focusing on the basic science needed for exam preparation and the key information required for full-time practice.

The 5th edition is the most substantially updated and revised edition ever. In the 5 years since the last edition published, there have been thousands of publications on various aspects of development of health and disease; Fetal and Neonatal Physiology synthesizes this knowledge into definitive guidance for today's busy practitioner.

Key Features

    • Offers definitive guidance on how to effectively manage the many health problems seen in newborn and premature infants.
    • Chapters devoted to clinical correlation help explain the implications of fetal and neonatal physiology.
    • Allows you to apply the latest insights on genetic therapy, intrauterine infections, brain protection and neuroimaging, and much more.

    Table of Contents

    Section I - Genetics and Embryology

    1. Basic Genetic Principles

    2. Prenatal Diagnosis

    3. Basic Embryology

    4. Regulation of Embryogenesis

    5. The Extracellular Matrix in Development

    6. Stem Cell Biology

    7. Apoptotic Cell Death

    8. Angiogenesis

    9. Epigenetics

      10. Section II - Placenta and Intrauterine Environment

    10. Placental Development

    11. Regulation of the Placental Circulation

    12. Mechanisms of Transfer Across the Human Placenta

    13. Endocrine and Paracrine Function of the Human Placenta

    14. Fetal and Maternal Responses to Intrauterine Infection

    15. Fetal Origins of Adult Disease: A Classic Hypothesis with New Relevance

    16. Physiologic Effects of Multiple Pregnancy on Mother and Fetus

    17. Placental function in intrauterine growth restriction

      18. Section III - Developmental Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics

    18. Basic Pharmacologic Principles

    19. Principles of Pharmacokinetics

    20. Physicochemical and Structural Properties Regulating Placental Drug Transfer

    21. Pharmacogenetics

    22. Drug Distribution in Fetal Life

    23. Drug Transfer During Breastfeeding

      24. Section IV - Intrauterine and Postnatal Growth

    24. Circulatory and Metabolic Changes Accompanying Fetal Growth Restriction

    25. Endocrine Factors Affecting Neonatal Growth

    26. Human Milk Composition and Function in the Infant

    27. Physiology of Lactation

      28. Section V - Perinatal Iron, Mineral, and Vitamin Metabolism

    28. Fetal and Neonatal Iron Metabolism

    29. Neonatal Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium Homeostasis

    30. Zinc in the Fetus and Neonate

    31. Vitamin A Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate

    32. Vitamin E Metabolism in the Fetus and Newborn Infant

    33. Vitamin K Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate

      34. Section VI - Lipid Metabolism

    34. Maternal-Fetal Transfer of Lipid Metabolites

    35. Brown Adipose Tissue: Development and Function

    36. Lipids as an Energy Source for the Premature and Full-Term Neonate

    37. Ketone Body Production and Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate

    38. Long-Chain Fatty Acids in the Developing Retina and Brain

      39. Section VII - Carbohydrate Metabolism

    39. Metabolism of Glucose and Methods of Investigation in the Fetus and Newborn

    40. Carbohydrate Metabolism During Pregnancy

    41. Oxygen Consumption and General Carbohydrate Metabolism of the Fetus

    42. Role of Glucoregulatory Hormones in Hepatic Glucose Metabolism During the Perinatal Period

    43. Cell Glucose Transport and Glucose Handling During Fetal and Neonatal Development

      44. Section VIII - Protein Metabolism

    44. General Concepts of Protein Metabolism

    45. Fetal Requirements and Placental Transfer of Nitrogenous Compounds

      46. Section IX - Thermoregulation

    46. Temperature Control in Newborn Infants

    47. Responses of the Fetus and Neonate to Hypothermia

      48. Section X - Skin

    48. Structure and Development of Skin and Cutaneous Appendages

    49. Physiologic Development of the Skin

      50. Section XI - Fetal and Neonatal Cardiovascular Physiology

    50. Cardiovascular Development

    51. Developmental Electrophysiology in the Fetus and Neonate

    52. Developmental Biology of the Pulmonary Vasculature

    53. Development of the Gastrointestinal Circulation in the Fetus and Newborn

    54. Physiology of Congenital Heart Disease in the Neonate

    55. Neural Regulation of Blood Pressure During Fetal and Newborn Life

    56. Developmental Effects on Fetal Circulation

    57. Mechanisms Regulating Closure of the Ductus Arteriosus

    58. Umbilical Circulation

    59. Fetal and Placental Circulation During Labor

    60. Physiology of Resuscitation

      61. Section XII - The Lung

    61. Normal and Abnormal Structural Development of the Lung

    62. Regulation of Alveolarization

    63. Physiologic Mechanisms of Normal and Altered Lung Growth Before and After Birth

    64. Molecular Mechanisms of Lung Development and Lung Branching Morphogenesis

    65. Regulation of Liquid Secretion and Absorption by the Fetal and Neonatal Lung

    66. Upper Airway Structure: Function, Regulation, and Development

    67. Regulation of Lower Airway Function

    68. Functional Development of Respiratory Muscles

    69. Mechanics of Breathing

    70. Pulmonary Gas Exchange in the Developing Lung

    71. Oxygen Transport and Delivery

    72. Control of Breathing in Fetal Life and Onset and Control of Breathing in the Neonate

    73. Basic Mechanisms of Oxygen Sensing and Response to Hypoxia

    74. Evaluation of Pulmonary Function in the Neonate

    75. Mechanisms of Neonatal Lung Injury

    76. Impaired Lung Growth After Injury in Premature Lung

    77. Antenatal Factors That Influence Postnatal Lung Development and Injury

    78. Regulation of Pulmonary Circulation

      79. Section XIII - Surfactant

    79. Historical Perspective

    80. Composition of Pulmonary Surfactant Lipids and Proteins

    81. Structure And Development of Alveolar Epithelial Cells

    82. Regulation of Surfactant-Associated Phospholipid Synthesis and Secretion

    83. Hormonal Therapy for Prevention of Respiratory Distress Syndrome

    84. Surfactant Treatment

    85. Genetics and Physiology of Surfactant Protein Deficiencies

      86. Section XIV - Physiology of Gastrointestinal Tract in the Fetus and Neonate

    86. Trophic Factors and Regulation of Gastrointestinal Tract and Liver Development

    87. Organogenesis of the Gastrointestinal Tract

    88. Development of the Enteric Nervous System

    89. Development of Gastric Secretory Function

    90. Development of Gastrointestinal Motility

    91. Development of the Exocrine Pancreas

    92. Digestive-Absorption Functions in Fetuses, Infants, and Children

    93. Development of the Intestinal Microbiome

      94. Section XV - Liver and Bilirubin Metabolism

    94. Organogenesis and Histologic Development of the Liver

    95. Bile Acid Metabolism During Development

    96. Neonatal Bilirubin Metabolism

    97. Hereditary Contribution to Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia

    98. Mechanisms of Action of Phototherapy for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia

      99. Section XVI - The Kidney

    99. Embryogenesis and Anatomic Development of the Kidney

    100. Functional Development of the Kidney in Utero

    101. Development and Regulation of Renal Blood flow in the Neonate

    102. Development of the Renin-Angiotensin System

    103. Postnatal Development of Glomerular Filtration Rate in Neonates

    104. Renal Transport of Sodium During Early Development

    105. Potassium Homeostasis in the Fetus and Neonate

    106. Role of the Kidney in Calcium and Phosphorus Homeostasis

    107. Transport of Amino Acids in the Fetus and Neonate

    108. Developmental Aspects of Organic Acid Transport

    109. Concentration and Dilution of the Urine

    110. Development of Acidification Mechanisms in the Fetus and Neonate

    111. Response to Nephron Loss in Early Development

      112. Section XVII - Fluid and Electrolyte Metabolism

    112. Fluid Distribution in the Fetus and Neonate

    113. Regulation of Acid-Base Balance in the Fetus and Neonate

      114. Section XVIII - Developmental Hematopoiesis

    114. Developmental Biology of Stem Cells: From the Embryo to the Adult

    115. Developmental Granulocytopoiesis

    116. Developmental Erythropoiesis

    117. Developmental Megakaryocytopoiesis

      118. Section XIX - Hemostasis

    118. Developmental Hemostasis

    119. Platelet–Vessel Wall Interactions

      120. Section XX - Developmental Immunobiology

    120. Host Defense Mechanisms Against Bacteria

    121. Host-Fungi Interactions Relevant to the Newborn Infant

    122. Host Defense Mechanisms Against Viruses

    123. T-Cell Development

    124. B-Cell Development

    125. Mononuclear Phagocyte System

    126. Normal and Abnormal Neutrophil Physiology in the Newborn

    127. The Complement System of the Fetus and Newborn

    128. Cytokines and Inflammatory Response in the Fetus and Neonate

    129. Immunology of Human Milk and Host Immunity

    130. Neonatal Pulmonary Host Defense

      131. Section XXI - Neurology

    131. Development of the Nervous System

    132. Development of the Blood-Brain Barrier

    133. Trophic Factor and Nutritional and Hormonal Regulation of Brain Development

    134. Intraventricular Hemorrhage in the Neonate

    135. Cerebellar Development – an Impact of Preterm Birth and Co-Morbidities

    136. Electroencephalography in the Premature and Full-Term Infant

    137. Developmental Aspects of Pain

      138. Section XXII - Special Sensory Systems in the Fetus and Neonate

    138. Early Development of the Human Auditory System

    139. Development of Taste and Smell in the Neonate

      140. Section XXIII - Orthopedics

    140. The Growth Plate: Embryologic Origin, Structure, and Function

    141. Ontogenesis of Striated Muscle

      142. Section XXIV - Endocrine Function

    142. Hypothalamus: Neuroendometabolic Center

    143. Growth Factor Regulation of Fetal Growth

    144. Growth Hormone in the Fetus and Newborn

    145. Luteinizing Hormone and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone Secretion in the Fetus and Newborn

    146. Development of the Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone–Corticotropin System in the Mammalian Fetus

    147. Fetal and Neonatal Adrenocortical Physiology

    148. Fetal and Neonatal Thyroid Physiology

      149. Section XXV - Ovary and Testis

    149. Genetics of Sex Determination and Differentiation

    150. Differentiation of the Ovary

    151. Testicular Development and Descent

      152. Section XXVI - Pathophysiology of Neonatal Diseases

    152. Pathophysiology of Neonatal sepsis

    153. Pathophysiology of Hypoglycemia in the Neonate

    154. Pathophysiology of Cardiomyopathies

    155. Pathophysiology of Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

    156. Pathophysiology of Shock in the Fetus and Neonate

    157. Pathophysiology of Apnea of Prematurity

    158. Pathophysiology of Respiratory Distress Syndrome

    159. Pathophysiology of Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

    160. Pathophysiology of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

    161. Pathophysiology of Ventilator Dependent Infants

    162. Pathophysiology of Gastroesophageal Reflux

    163. Pathophysiology of Neonatal Necrotizing Enterocolitis

    164. Pathophysiology of Kernicterus

    165. Pathophysiology of neonatal acute kidney injury

    166. Pathophysiology of Edema

    167. Pathophysiology of Retinopathy of Prematurity

    168. Pathophysiology of Hypoxic-ischemic Brain Injury

    169. Pathophysiology of Neonatal White Matter Injury

    170. Pathophysiology of Meningitis

    171. Pathophysiology of Neural Tube Defects

    172. Pathophysiology of Preeclampsia

    173. Pathophysiology of Preterm Birth

    174. Pathophysiology of Chorioamnionitis

    About the Author

    Richard Polin

    Affiliations and Expertise

    William T. Speck Professor of Pediatrics, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University; Director, Division of Neonatology, Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of New York – Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York

    Steven Abman

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine; Director, Pediatric Heart Lung Center, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Denver, Colorado

    David Rowitch

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Pediatrics and Neurosurgery, Chief, Division of Neonatology, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital San Francisco, San Francisco, California

    William Benitz

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Philip Sunshine Professor in Neonatology, Chief, Division of Neonatal and Developmental Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Director of Nurseries, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, Palo Alto, California

