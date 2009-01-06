Fetal and Neonatal Neurology and Neurosurgery - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443104077, 9780702050503

Fetal and Neonatal Neurology and Neurosurgery

4th Edition

Authors: Malcolm Levene Frank Chervenak
eBook ISBN: 9780702050503
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th January 2009
Page Count: 960
Description

This book provides a definitive reference work on the developing brain, from conception through the first year of life. Its purpose is to provide the range of specialists involved in the management of the fetus and the neonate with the latest information on the developmental neurology and pathology of the developing central nervous system, so that they can provide prompt and informed treatment of neurological disability – the most feared complication of pregnancy and the early months of the life of the newborn child.

Key Features

  • A cross-specialty book: brings together the work of specialists on the immature brain from the fields of obstetrics, paediatrics and neurosurgery.

  • An international book: edited and written by an international team of experts.

  • Highly illustrated: includes over 800 images and line drawings that capture the latest investigative techniques.

  • Focused on treatment: key points boxes pick out the most important information for the busy specialist.

  • Evidence-based information: extensively referenced with the latest and most important papers and articles.

Table of Contents

SECTION I Structural Development of the CNS

1. The molecular basis of brain development
2. Early embryonic development of the brain
3. Development of consciousness: fetal, neonatal and maternal interactions
4. Ultrasound assessment of normal fetal brain development
5. MR imaging of the fetal central nervous system
6. Imaging the neonatal brain

SECTION II Functional Assessment of CNS Development

7. Functional assessment of the fetal CNS
8. The development of senses
9. Clinical assessment of the infant nervous system
10. Perinatal cerebral circulation
11. Cerebral blood flow and energy metabolism in the developing brain
12. EEG and evoked potentials in the neonatal period

SECTION III Anomalies

13. Congenital structural defects of the brain
14. Genetics of neurodevelopmental anomalies
15. Antenatal assessment of CNS anomalies, including neural tube defects
16. Transvaginal fetal neuroscan
17. Epidemiology and prevention of neural tube defects

SECTION IV Hemorrhagic and Ischemic Lesions

18. Fetal brain injury and multiple pregnancies
19. Infection, inflammation and brain injury
20. Neonatal intracranial hemorrhage
21. Cerebral ischemic lesions

SECTION V Perinatal Asphyxia

22. Pathophysiology of asphyxia
23. Antenatal prediction of asphyxia
24. Intrapartum monitoring for asphyxia
25. Prediction of asphyxia with fetal gas analysis
26. The asphyxiated newborn infant
27. Neuroprotection of the fetal and neonatal brain
28. Medico-legal issues: The United Kingdom perspective
29. Malpractice issues in perinatal medicine: The United States perspective

SECTION VI Infection of the CNS

30. Toxoplasmosis
31. Congenital viral infections and the central nervous system
32. Bacterial and fungal infections

SECTION VII Metabolic Disorders

33. Inborn errors of metabolism presenting with encephalopathy

SECTION VIII Seizure Disorders

34. Seizure disorders of the neonate
35. Hypoglycemia and brain injury - when neonatal metabolic adaptation fails
36. Kernicterus

SECTION IX the Special Senses

37. Disorders of vision
38. Hearing disorders

SECTION X Disorders of the Nerve and Muscle

39. Disorders of the spinal cord, cranial and peripheral nerves
40. Neuromuscular disorders

SECTION XI Hydrocephalus and Neurosurgery

41. Fetal neurosurgical interventions
42. Neonatal hydrocephalus – clinical assessment and non-surgical treatment
43. Neurosurgical management of hydrocephalus
44. Surgical management of neural tube defects
45. Congenital defects, vascular malformations and other lesions

SECTION XII Epidemiology of Neurologic Disability

46. The epidemiology of the cerebral palsies
47. The epidemiology of intellectual disabilities

SECTION XIII Ethical Dilemmas

48. Issues for the obstetrician
49. Issues for the neonatologist

About the Author

Malcolm Levene

Malcolm Levene MD, FRCP, FRCPCH, FMedSc

retired Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Leeds, Leeds General Infirmary Leeds

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health, Division of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Leeds, Leeds General Infirmary, Leeds, UK

Frank Chervenak

Affiliations and Expertise

Given Foundation Professor and Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, New York Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY, USA Given Foundation Professor and Chairman

Reviews

"The book has 88 contributors from all over the world, who under the guidance of the two editors have made a wonderful comprehensive book...it should be found on the shelf of every neonatal department or unit."
International Journal of Adolescent Medicine and Health, 2009

