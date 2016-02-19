Fetal and Neonatal Disorders

Pathophysiology of Gestation deals with the underlying mechanisms of disorders affecting fetuses and neonates, especially those that happen during the early neonatal period.

The text covers circulatory disorders such as septal defects, aortic runoff, and transposition of the great arteries; respiratory disorders and its pathophysiology and ethiology; and disorders of the endocrine system. Also covered are topics such as the properties of body fluids and electrolytes in the fetus and neonate and its related disorders, as well as the disorders of the nervous and immunologic system.

The book is recommended for doctors, especially gynecologists and pediatricians, who would like to know the pathophysiology of the disorders encountered by neonates and fetuses.