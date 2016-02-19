Fetal and Neonatal Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120655038, 9781483262758

Fetal and Neonatal Disorders

1st Edition

Editors: Nicholas S. Assali
eBook ISBN: 9781483262758
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 572
Description

Pathophysiology of Gestation deals with the underlying mechanisms of disorders affecting fetuses and neonates, especially those that happen during the early neonatal period.

The text covers circulatory disorders such as septal defects, aortic runoff, and transposition of the great arteries; respiratory disorders and its pathophysiology and ethiology; and disorders of the endocrine system. Also covered are topics such as the properties of body fluids and electrolytes in the fetus and neonate and its related disorders, as well as the disorders of the nervous and immunologic system.

The book is recommended for doctors, especially gynecologists and pediatricians, who would like to know the pathophysiology of the disorders encountered by neonates and fetuses.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of other Volumes

1 Disorders of Circulation

I. Introduction

II. Fetal Circulation at Term

III. Disorders of Fetal Circulatory Functions

IV. Isolated Ventricular Septal Defect

V. Aortic Runoff

VI. Atrial Septal Defect

VII. Transportation of the Great Arteries

VIII. Ductal Dependence

IX. Valvular Disease

X. Pulmonary Venous Hypertension

XI. Myocardial Diseases

XII. Arrhythmias

XIII. Metabolic Effects of Congestive Heart Failure and Hypoxemia

XIV. Cardiorespiratory Symptoms without Congenital Cardiovascular Disease

XV. Concluding Remarks

References

2 Disorders of Respiration

I. Introduction

II. Disorders of the Regulation of Respiration

III. Etiology and Pathophysiology of Some Respiratory Disorders in the First Days of Life

IV. Conclusions

References

3 Disorders of the Endocrine System

I. Introduction

II. Thyroid

III. Parathyroid

IV. Insulin and Carbohydrate Metabolism

V. Adrenal Cortex

VI. Gonads

VII. Anterior Pituitary

References

4 Disorders of Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance

I. Introduction

II. Dynamics of Water and Electrolytes

III. Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation: Acid-Base Terminology

IV. Exchange of Water and Electrolytes between Body Compartments

V. The Concept of Whole-Body Balance

VI. Volume, Distribution, and Composition of Body Fluids and Electrolytes in the Adult, Fetus, and Neonate

VII. Disorders of Water and Electrolytes in Fetus and Newborn

VIII. General Principals of Acid-Base Balance

IX. Disorders of Acid-Base Balance in the Fetus and Neonate

X. Concluding Remarks

References

5 Disorders of the Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Disorders of Genetic Origin

III. Disorders of Environmental Origin

IV. Disorders of Iatrogenic Origin

V. Neoplasms

References

6 Disorders of the Immunological Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Antibody-Mediated Immunity

III. Cell-Mediated Immunity

IV. Cell Cooperation

V. Ontogeny of Immunity

VI. Immunological Deficiency Diseases

References

7 Disorders of Hematopoiesis

I. Introduction

II. The Erythrocyte

III. The Leukocyte

IV. Bone Marrow Examination

V. Coagulation

References

8 Disorders of Bilirubin Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. The Fetus

III. The Newborn

IV. Conjugated Hyperbilirubinemia of the Newborn

V. Neonatal Hepatitis and Biliary Atresia

VI. Hepatic Infections

VII. Intrahepatic Biliary Atresia

VIII. Choledochal Cyst and Other Biliary Obstructions

IX. Dubin-Johnson and Rotor Syndromes

X. Metabolic Defects Causing Conjugated Hyperbilirubinemia in Infancy —Byler's Disease

XI. Galactosemia

XII. Fructosemia

XIII. Tyrosinemia

XIV. Cystic Fibrosis

XV. Cerebro-hepato-renal Syndrome

XVI. Alpha-1 -Antitrypsin Deficiency

XVII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Nicholas S. Assali

