Fetal and Neonatal Disorders

Pathophysiology of Gestation deals with the underlying mechanisms of disorders affecting fetuses and neonates, especially those that happen during the early neonatal period.
The text covers circulatory disorders such as septal defects, aortic runoff, and transposition of the great arteries; respiratory disorders and its pathophysiology and ethiology; and disorders of the endocrine system. Also covered are topics such as the properties of body fluids and electrolytes in the fetus and neonate and its related disorders, as well as the disorders of the nervous and immunologic system.
The book is recommended for doctors, especially gynecologists and pediatricians, who would like to know the pathophysiology of the disorders encountered by neonates and fetuses.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of other Volumes
1 Disorders of Circulation
I. Introduction
II. Fetal Circulation at Term
III. Disorders of Fetal Circulatory Functions
IV. Isolated Ventricular Septal Defect
V. Aortic Runoff
VI. Atrial Septal Defect
VII. Transportation of the Great Arteries
VIII. Ductal Dependence
IX. Valvular Disease
X. Pulmonary Venous Hypertension
XI. Myocardial Diseases
XII. Arrhythmias
XIII. Metabolic Effects of Congestive Heart Failure and Hypoxemia
XIV. Cardiorespiratory Symptoms without Congenital Cardiovascular Disease
XV. Concluding Remarks
References
2 Disorders of Respiration
I. Introduction
II. Disorders of the Regulation of Respiration
III. Etiology and Pathophysiology of Some Respiratory Disorders in the First Days of Life
IV. Conclusions
References
3 Disorders of the Endocrine System
I. Introduction
II. Thyroid
III. Parathyroid
IV. Insulin and Carbohydrate Metabolism
V. Adrenal Cortex
VI. Gonads
VII. Anterior Pituitary
References
4 Disorders of Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
I. Introduction
II. Dynamics of Water and Electrolytes
III. Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation: Acid-Base Terminology
IV. Exchange of Water and Electrolytes between Body Compartments
V. The Concept of Whole-Body Balance
VI. Volume, Distribution, and Composition of Body Fluids and Electrolytes in the Adult, Fetus, and Neonate
VII. Disorders of Water and Electrolytes in Fetus and Newborn
VIII. General Principals of Acid-Base Balance
IX. Disorders of Acid-Base Balance in the Fetus and Neonate
X. Concluding Remarks
References
5 Disorders of the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Disorders of Genetic Origin
III. Disorders of Environmental Origin
IV. Disorders of Iatrogenic Origin
V. Neoplasms
References
6 Disorders of the Immunological Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Antibody-Mediated Immunity
III. Cell-Mediated Immunity
IV. Cell Cooperation
V. Ontogeny of Immunity
VI. Immunological Deficiency Diseases
References
7 Disorders of Hematopoiesis
I. Introduction
II. The Erythrocyte
III. The Leukocyte
IV. Bone Marrow Examination
V. Coagulation
References
8 Disorders of Bilirubin Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Fetus
III. The Newborn
IV. Conjugated Hyperbilirubinemia of the Newborn
V. Neonatal Hepatitis and Biliary Atresia
VI. Hepatic Infections
VII. Intrahepatic Biliary Atresia
VIII. Choledochal Cyst and Other Biliary Obstructions
IX. Dubin-Johnson and Rotor Syndromes
X. Metabolic Defects Causing Conjugated Hyperbilirubinemia in Infancy —Byler's Disease
XI. Galactosemia
XII. Fructosemia
XIII. Tyrosinemia
XIV. Cystic Fibrosis
XV. Cerebro-hepato-renal Syndrome
XVI. Alpha-1 -Antitrypsin Deficiency
XVII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
