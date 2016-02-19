Festkörper Probleme - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080172934, 9781483157672

Festkörper Probleme

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures of the Divisions Semiconductor Physics, Surface Physics, Low Temperature Physics, High Polymers, Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics, of the German Physical Society, Münster, March 19–24, 1973

Editors: H. J. Queisser
eBook ISBN: 9781483157672
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 404
Description

Festkorper Probleme XIII: Advances in Solid State Physics is a collection of papers from plenary lectures of the solid states division of the German Physical Society in Munster, on March 19-24, 1973.
This collection deals with semiconductor physics, surface phenomena, and surface physics. One paper reviews the findings on experiments on the magnetic, optical, electrical, and structural properties of layer type crystals, particularly metal dichalcogenides. This book then discusses the van der Waals attraction using semi-classical methods to explain the correlation in different atoms. This discussion explains the application of the Schrodinger formalism and the Maxwell equations. One paper also reviews the energy distribution of electrons emitted from solids after ultraviolet radiation or monochromatic X-ray exposure. Another paper reviews the use of clean silicon surfaces associated with electron emitters showing ""negative electron affinity."" A paper then reviews the mechanism of charge-transfer devices, with emphasis on the physics of the transfer processes that happen in surface charge-coupled devices or bulk-charge-couple devices.
This compendium will prove useful for materials physicists, scientists, and academicians in the field of advanced physics.

Table of Contents


Electronic Properties of Two-dimensional Solids: The Layer Type Transition Metal Dichalcogenides

Electronic Properties of One-dimensional Solid State Systems

Compound Semiconductor Alloys

Van der Waals Attraction In and Between Solids

Properties of Highly Excited Semiconductors (Experimental Aspects)

Properties of Highly Excited Semiconductors (Theoretical Aspects)

Binding Energy of Excitons Bound to Defects

Photo-electron Spectroscopy of Solids

Surface Quantization in Semiconductors

On the Physics of Clean Silicon Surfaces

Low-Energy Electron Diffraction for Surface Structure Analysis

Fundamentals of MOS Technology

Charge Transfer Devices

Effects of Electrons on Phonon Spectra and Structural Phase Transitions

The Pressure Variable in Solid State Physics: What about 4f-Band Superconductors?

